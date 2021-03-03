Manheim Central head coach Tyson Hayes had done his homework. He knew the Gettysburg Warriors love to shoot from down town. Despite a hot start by the home team in its 66-49 win over the Barons in the opening round of the District III — 5A playoffs on Wednesday night, Hayes expected the hosts to start missing.
He’s still waiting.
The Warriors (17-2) strafed early and late. Thirteen of their 22 field goals were trifectas. They singed the nets for at least three bombs in every period. Seven of their first eight baskets were triplets.
“They shoot the ball so well,” said Hayes of the Warriors. “They execute and they know what to do at crunch time. They’ve been in games like this before. I wish we played at a neutral site — maybe one or two of those don’t go in. I watched them on film. They don’t miss often. A couple times we closed out really well (on defense), but you can’t stop good offense. They spread the floor so well. We were hoping someone would go cold. It didn’t happen.”
If you dare Jeff Bair’s bunch to shoot, they’re not afraid to let it fly. Anne Bair got the party started on a trey from the left wing, then found Skye Sheperd for an even deeper three-bagger as Gettysburg surged in front, 6-0. Tenacious offensive rebounding and the solid midrange game of Maddie Knier kept it competitive for Manheim Central. Knier, who led the Barons (11-7) with 23 points, knocked down four jumpers in the opening quarter, the last of which tied the contest at 11. Bair, who finished with team highs in points (22), assists (7) and steals (5) and added six rebounds, swished a pair at the stripe to nudge the Warriors to a 16-14 lead after one period.
Camryn Felix, who totaled 20 points, including six buckets from beyond, connected from the corner on a feed from Bair to give the Warriors their largest margin to that juncture, 27-19, with 3:45 to go before intermission. A long deuce by Abbie Reed and a trey by Summer Bates allowed MC to claw within 27-24, but Bair had a steal and layup and slithered between two defenders for a hoop that beat the horn to pace her unit to a 35-28 halftime advantage.
A jumper by Kaylie Kroll and a 3-ball by Bates allowed the Barons to trim the deficit to 35-33, but the Warriors kept sniping and inexorably pulled away. Felix’s third-quarter 3-pointer gave her club its first double-digit edge, 48-37.
Felix and Sheperd added three more triads to the Warriors’ collection in the final frame to punctuate the triumph.
Bair entered the game needing 24 points for 1,000 for her career. The junior and Manhattan commit fell just short at 998 but should be able to reach four-figures in Gettysburg’s next game on Friday at Cocalico, a 38-33 winner over Fleetwood.
“It was a team win,” said Coach Bair. “Moving on is more important than any individual accomplishment — to her,to me and to everyone. We knew Skye would have a lot of good looks — she was open most of the night. We were able to mix it up. We were able to pick up the energy in the second half and I think they got worn down a little bit. We made a couple big plays that got us excited.”
Sheperd had high praise for her point guard.
“She always has a lot of energy coming into every game,” she said of Anne Bair. “She leads us on the court. If you are open, she will find you. She has super court-awareness. We all love her — she’s a huge part of our team.”
Sheperd finished with 15 points. Brianna Abate added five points and seven boards to the winning effort. Bates had 14 points for the Barons.
Felix knows what is required in the post-season.
“We are a really good shooting team all around,” she said. “If you leave anyone open, somebody’s going to knock it down. Team’s that don’t respect that, shame on them. We want district wins — we know how hard it is. We just want to put out the message that no one can play with us. We want to win another district title.”
Gettysburg 66,
Manheim Central 49
Manheim Central 14 14 12 9 — 49
Gettysburg 16 19 13 18 — 66
Manheim Central (49): Summer Bates 5 0-0 14, Maddie Knier 10 2-2 23, Abbie Reed 2 0-0 5, Kaylie Kroll 2 0-0 4, Rachel Nolt 1 1-2 3, Cadence Getz 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Addie Doerschuk, Rachel Nolt. TOTALS: 20 3-6 49.
Gettysburg (66): Camryn Felix 7 0-0 20, Carley Eckhart 1 2-2 4, Skye Sheperd 5 0-0 15, Anne Bair 7 6-6 22, Brianna Abate 2 1-3 5. Non-scorers: Karli Bortner, Winter Oaster. TOTALS: 22 9-11 66.
3-pointers: MC — Bates 4, Reed, Knier; G — Felix 6, Sheperd 5, Bair 2.
