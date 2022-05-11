A day after recording just one hit in a loss to Biglerville, the Delone Catholic bats bounced back in a big way on Wednesday.
The offense helped the Squires to an 11-6 victory over visiting Fairfield in a YAIAA Division 4 contest Wednesday afternoon in McSherrystown.
Delone (13-4, 11-4) cobbled together a 13-hit attack, while also earning five walks.
“The team held a player’s only meeting after the game (Tuesday),” Delone head coach Jim Smith said. “They talked amongst themselves about the things that they needed to improve on.”
The victory earns the Squires at least a split of the division title, their first since a run of seven consecutive crowns ended in 2015.
“The guys have dedicated themselves to doing their best this season,” Smith said. “They work hard in the weight room and at practice, but we’re still a work in progress.”
Senior Tyler Hillson added, “We’ve been working hard all year to get here. This group of guys has been together for a while and we have great team chemistry.”
Fairfield (12-4, 9-4) still has a chance to earn a portion of that title if it can take down York Catholic on Friday and Hanover on Saturday. The Knights defeated the Irish and Nighthawks in their first meeting with each school earlier this season.
Things were deadlocked at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth when the Squires erupted for an eight-run inning to take control.
Aidan Wittmer had a two-run single, Hillson knocked in a run with a two-bagger and RBI singles were supplied by Trent Giraffa, Jake Sherdel and Nick Pierce.
It was Giraffa’s knock that closed the book on Fairfield starter Cody Valentine, who left after throwing 77 pitches.
“We had a couple of misplays on defense and that ran up (Valentine’s) pitch count and we ended up having to pull him sooner than we wanted to,” Fairfield head coach Dave Hazlett said. “We’ve got two more games this week and I need him available to pitch again this week.”
The visitors didn’t throw in the towel and kept the fight going all the way to the end.
Andrew Koons stroked a two-run double in the fifth, Valentine had a sac fly in the sixth and Jayden Bell beat out an infield single for an RBI in the seventh.
“I’m proud of the resolve that our kids showed today. They got down, but they kept fighting,” Hazlett said. “Delone has a remarkable pitching staff, so I’m pleased that we were able to score six runs off of them.”
Delone opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with Brodie Collins’ RBI single to plate Hillson, who had doubled with one down. Then Sherdel reached on an error to score Collins.
In the second, Nate Baker halved the visitors’ deficit with a sac fly to plate Koons, then in third, Valentine came around from second to score when Koons reached on an error.
The score was a far cry from Fairfield’s 3-2 victory in the team’s first meeting this season eight days prior.
“We’ve been working on our approach at the plate,” Smith said. “Working on our swings and our timing and hopefully this is a start of something offensively for us.”
Hillson spearheaded the Delone offense with a trio of hits, including a pair of doubles. He also walked, scored twice and stole a base.
“I was looking for fastballs to drive. I got them and had some good swings,” he said of his plan at the plate.
Wittmer (two hits, two RBI), Giraffa (two hits) and Sherdel (two hits) were also strong with the stick for the winners.
Fairfield’s 13-hit offense was paced by Koons’ three knocks, while Eric Ball, Will Myers and Griffin Tabler each had two.
Fairfield 011 021 1 — 6 13 3
Delone 200 801 x — 11 13 2
Cody Valentine, Andrew Koons (4), Connor Joy (6) and Will Myers; Jake Sherdel, Aidan Wittmer (6) and Brodie Collins. WP: Sherdel. LP:Valentine. SO-BB: Valentine 3-1, Koons 4-2, Joy 0-2; Sherdel 4-2, Wittmer 0-0. 2B: F-Myers, Koons; DC-Tyler Hillson 2, Brady Dettinburn.
