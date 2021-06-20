Cashtown 7, Frederick 2
Cashtown 6, Frederick 0
Pirate pitchers limited the Flying Dogs to just a pair of runs in Sunday’s doubleheader sweep.
Anthony Lippy did the heavy lifting in the opener, logging six innings of two-run ball for Cashtown (10-4). Lippy whiffed six and allowed six hits before Tyler Reinert tossed a scoreless seventh to close things out.
Austin Kunkel matched Lippy by striking out eight and allowing four hits in his sparkling six-inning stint in the second game. Kunkel, who did not walk a batter, was relieved by Josh Topper who capped the sweep.
Six different Pirates had RBI in the opener, including Reinert, who went 3-for-4, Robert Rohrbaugh who plated a pair of runs and Zach Ketterman who tripled.
Chase King, Ketterman and Simeon Davis collected two RBI each for the Pirates in Game 2.
Cashtown 140 101 0 — 7 12 1
Frederick 000 020 0 — 2 6 1
Anthony Lippy, Tyler Reinert (7). Jason Christianberry, not provided (5), not provided (6). WP: Lippy. LP: Christianberry. SO-BB: Lippy 6-2, Reinert 1-1, Christianberry 0-3. 3B: C-Zach Ketterman
Cashtown 150 000 0 — 6 5 0
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Austin Kunkel, Josh Topper (7). Grimes, Matt Hughes (7). WP: Kunkel. LP: Grimes. SO-BB: Kunkel 8-0, Topper 0-0, Grimes 5-1, Hughes 1-0.
Hanover 4, New Oxford 3
New Oxford 1, Hanover 0
Andrew Warthen singled home Jesse Helman with two outs in the home half of the sixth inning to give the Twins a split with the Raiders on Sunday.
Hanover (4-13) took the opener behind three hits from Patrick Brady and Andrew Burke’s two RBI. Alex Smith was also 2-for-3 with a run batted in.
Jeff Deveney doubled as part of a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI for the Twins (10-5).
Deveney took the rubber for Game 2 and delivered a complete-game shutout. The veteran allowed only three Hanover hits, slamming the door in the seventh with a double play after Warthen’s key knock in the sixth.
Hanover 001 300 0 — 4 11 1
New Oxford 200 010 0 — 3 7 0
Logan Strausbaugh, Austin Kibler (5), Patrick Brady (7). Gino Grob, Jordan Arnold (4). WP: Kibler. LP: Arnold. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 0-2, Kibler 0-4, Brady 2-0, Grob 1-3, Arnold 0-1. 2B: NO-Jeff Deveney
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
New Oxford 000 001 x — 1 6 1
Alex Smith, Patrick Brady (5), Kyle Bowman (6). Jeff Deveney. WP: Deveney. LP: Bowman. SO-BB: Smith 1-4, Brady 0-1, Bowman 1-1, Deveney 0-2
Littlestown 4,
North Carroll 0
Littlestown 7,
North Carroll 3
Justin Gladhill recorded 21 outs without allowing a base knock on Saturday, becoming the latest South Penn League pitcher to record a no-hitter.
Gladhill needed 101 pitches to complete his gem, finding the strike zone on 66 of those offerings. He fanned seven Panthers while walking one.
Offensively, the Dodgers (14-3) used a three-run third inning to provide Gladhill all the support he would need. Sam Wertz went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Joe Kroeger singled twice as well.
Trent Copenhaver was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Justin Keith singled twice as Ltown took the nightcap. Travis Inch picked up a pair of RBI as well.
Parker Sadowski doubled and was 2-for-2 for North Carroll (2-14).
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Littlestown 003 010 0 — 4 7 2
WP: Justin Gladhill. LP: Alex Ekenrode. SO-BB: Ekenrode 6-2, Gladhill 7-1.
North Carroll 002 000 1 — 3 7 5
Littlestown 110 113 x — 7 11 3
Ethan Brathuhn, Brandon Naill (5), Logan Vanleuvan (6). Ryan D’Allesandro, Nick Rampone (5). WP: D’Allesandro. LP: Brathuhn. SO-BB: Brathuhn 4-2, Naill 2-0, Vanleuven 1-1, D’Allesandro 8-1, Rampone 6-2. 2B: NC-Brathuhn, Parker Sadowski
Hagerstown 15, Biglerville 0
Hagerstown 11, Biglerville 1
Braves pitchers limited the Black Sox to just two hits in Saturday’s South Penn doubleheader, including Will Grove’s no-hitter in the opener.
Grove was economical with his pitches, tossing strikes on 47 of 69 offerings in the five-inning win. He struck out seven and issued one walk, which prevented a perfect game.
The Braves (14-3) scored 10 times in the fourth inning to put things away. Adam Mathias went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and Peyton Mathias plated three runs to lead the charge.
Biglerville (11-6) yielded 10 runs over the first three innings of Game 2. TJ Kalagher keyed the attack by going 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.
Connor Orner doubled and Noah Ayers singled to account for Biglerville’s two hits on the day.
Biglerville 000 0 0 — 0 0 0
Hagerstown 050 0(10) — 15 13 1
Bill Rexroth, Travis Byers (2), Shawn Redding (3), Nicholas Wright (4), Tyler Strawsburg (5). Will Grove. WP: Grove. LP: Rexroth. SO-BB: Rexroth 1-1, Byers 0-3, Redding 1-3, Wright 0-0, Strawsburg 0-3, Grove 7-1. 2B: H-Tyler Elbin, Corey Jamison, Peyton Mason, Adam Mathias. HR: H-Mathias.
Biglerville 100 00 — 1 2 3
Hagerstown 343 01 — 11 11 1
Ben Bretzman, Rexroth (2), Strawsburg (4), Redding (5). John Carter, Ryan Berry (4). WP: Carter. LP: Bretzman. SO-BB: Bretzman 1-4, Rexroth 1-0, Strawsburg 0-1, Redding 0-0, Carter 3-0, Berry 4-0. 2B: B-Connor Orner; H-Andrew Mathias, Adam Mathias. 3B: Jamison, TJ Kalagher
