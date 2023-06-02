The baseball program at Gettysburg High School hadn’t been overly successful in the years leading up to Ryan Brady becoming the head coach.
It took a few seasons for Brady to get things rolling, but once he did, the Warriors became a top-notch program.
“The turning point for the program was a win at Dallastown in 2017,” Brady said by phone. “Before the game, you could see our guys watching them warm up and it was intimidating them, so we went behind the dugout and told the kids if they were scared to get on the bus and we’d go home.”
Brady continued, “We were able to win the game, the guys celebrated like we won the World Series, and that gave them the belief that they could compete with anyone they played against.”
That began a successful six-year run for the Warriors that saw five YAIAA-2 titles and five District 3 playoff appearances.
If the success is to continue, it’ll happen under new stewardship as Brady tendered his resignation following the conclusion of the 2023 season that saw the Warriors finish 11-9 and miss the district playoffs for the first time since 2016, Brady’s second year at the helm.
“I always knew that I would walk away when I felt that I wasn’t 100 percent invested in it. It’s not fair to the players, the other coaches and the program if I’m not all in,” he said. “I’ve got kids of my own and I want to be able to spend more time with them. They’ve got sports that they play and other activities that they participate in that I’ve been missing. High school baseball isn’t just March to May, it’s basically January through October.”
Brady and his wife, Katie, have two children, Emma (11) and Brooks (7).
“Katie has been great and I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive wife,” Brady said. “I think she was more surprised that I stepped down than anyone else, because she thought I’d coach until I was 60 or something.”
He added, “She was always very supportive of me coaching and I wouldn’t have made it one year without her being willing to step up and take on more responsibilities.”
The YAIAA-2 crown in 2017 was the program’s first division title since it sat atop the Blue Mountain League in 1981, and that year was also the first district playoff appearance since 2008.
The most successful season for Brady came in 2019 when the team started out 1-2, following a loss to Littlestown, and then proceeded to win its next 17 games. They made their only appearance in the district title game and also earned a spot in the PIAA tournament.
“We met in the outfield after the loss to Littlestown and I told the guys that we could be a special team that season, but the guys had to work for it and want it,” Brady said. “We had a ton of talent on that team with Josh Topper, Zach Ketterman, Simeon Davis and some other great players, as well.”
In eight years at the helm, Brady had a pair of loyal assistant coaches in Eric Ketterman and Jim Sixeas that helped him to post a 106-61 record. Brady served as an assistant for three years prior to getting the top job.
“Ryan and I coached together with the JV team and he brought me along when he took over the varsity team,” Ketterman said. “We gelled right away and I’m super appreciative of the opportunity that he gave me. He, and Jim and I have similar philosophies about how to win baseball games and I’m proud of what we were able to build.”
Having just announced his resignation a few weeks ago, Brady hasn’t had time to miss the game yet, but he knows that it’s coming.
“I don’t think it’ll really hit me until the fall, when we’re back in school and fall ball starts,” Brady said. “Then after Christmas break, when we start our preseason workouts, that’ll be different.”
The cupboard certainly won’t be bare for the next head coach as the Warriors return almost their entire starting lineup, though they will lose three very good players with the graduation of Bryce Rudisill, Braden Manning and Cody Furman. All were three-year starters.
“The team coming back next year is capable of competing for a district title,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of experience coming back and that’s one of the reasons that helped to make my decision to leave easier. I knew that the new head coach would have talent to work with.”
He added, “I’ll still be around, going to some games and supporting the team.”
Brady didn’t close the door on coaching again, but has no plans to immediately jump back into it.
“I’m done until my kids are old enough that they don’t need me as much,” Brady said. “I may get back into it at some point, but I don’t want the responsibility that comes with being the top guy of a program any time soon.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.