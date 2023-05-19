Throughout the 2023 season, the Littlestown softball has maintained that its biggest goals of the year were to win the first district title in program history and to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2001.

With the regular season in the books and fresh off their first YAIAA tournament title, the top-seeded Thunderbolts will begin their quest to district gold and a state berth on Thursday when they host the winner of a quarterfinal between Upper Dauphin (16-4) and Annville-Cleona (12-7).

