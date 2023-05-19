Throughout the 2023 season, the Littlestown softball has maintained that its biggest goals of the year were to win the first district title in program history and to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
With the regular season in the books and fresh off their first YAIAA tournament title, the top-seeded Thunderbolts will begin their quest to district gold and a state berth on Thursday when they host the winner of a quarterfinal between Upper Dauphin (16-4) and Annville-Cleona (12-7).
The Trojans and Little Dutchwomen face off on Monday at Upper Dauphin.
Littlestown (21-1) is led by the arm and bat of senior superstar Chelsey Stonesifer who fired a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the team’s 1-0, eight-inning victory over YAIAA-1 champion South Western in the league tournament final on Wednesday.
Freshman shortstop Ashlynn Gorsuch brought in the only run of the contest when she connected for a solo homer leading off the top of the eighth.
Other top bats for the Bolts include Adyson Popoff, Libby Brown, Emma Peart, Isabella Olvera, Hannah Barthel and Sarah Loveless. Senior center fielder Bailey Rucker is an excellent defender and leads the team in stolen bases.
YAIAA-4 co-champions Delone Catholic and Fairfield locked up the top two seeds in Class 2A and both begin play in district semis on Thursday. Wins by both would mean a third meeting this season between the Squirettes and Knights. Delone took both regular season contests, but would be looking to avenge a loss to the Knights in last year’s district semifinals.
Delone (14-6) hosts Newport (10-8), while Fairfield (13-4) welcomes Brandwine Heights (9-11).
Senior Amy Anderson does it all for the Squirettes, logging 92 percent of their innings in the circle, while also hitting cleanup in the batting order.
In addition to Anderson, Shana Zinn, Caroline Arigo, Teagan Funkhouser, Jill Sherdel, Olivia Kale, Mackenzie Ecker and Kat Keller all wield potent bats for the Black & Gold.
Senior backstop Sarah Devilbiss packs a wallop in her stick out of the fourth spot in the order for the Knights. Other key bats are Alyssa Wiles, Chrissy Hamilton and Ellie Snyder.
A junior southpaw, Snyder threw most of the innings for head coach Terry Weikert.
Just a pair of area programs made it to the district tourney in baseball with both of them being division winners in YAIAA-3 titlist Bermudian Springs and YAIAA-4 champ Delone. The Eagles won the regular season meeting between the teams, 4-2, before the Squires returned the favor in the semis of the YAIAA tournament, 3-0. Delone lost to Susquehannock in the tourney title tilt, 3-0.
Bermudian (15-5) ripped off an 11-game winning streak to end the regular season. In addition to a division crown, the Eagles also earned the top seed in Class 4A.
They’ll host Berks Catholic/Middletown on Monday at 4:30. They’re looking for their first district title since winning both District 3 and the PIAA tournaments back in 2010.
Austin Reinert, Lucas Zepp, Nathan Keller, Liam Cook and Bryce Martin are the top bats for head coach Jeff Carpenter. Keller and Gabe Kline are the team’s top two hurlers.
Delone (13-8) is the defending district champion in Class 2A and reached the state semifinals before bowing out to Everett, 1-0.
The Squires begin defense of their crown on the road at top-seed Halifax (17-2-1) on Monday at 4:30.
Delone has a much different pitching staff this year after riding the arms of Tyler Hillson and Jake Sherdel to within one win of the state final.
A pair of their starters, Cole Lambert and Denver Ostrum, did a nice job for them during the regular season, but both are ineligible for districts after transferring into the program.
Lambert posted a 2.34 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings and Ostrum had a 2.05 ERA in 13.2 innings.
Junior Aidan Wittmer led the team in innings at 36.2, posting a 2.48 ERA with 29 strikeouts.
Senior catcher Brodie Collins led the way with a .377 batting average and 16 RBI, while junior outfielder Brady Dettinburn hit .358 with 18 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.