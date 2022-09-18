POPOFF
Buy Now

Littlestown quarterback Alex Popoff passes during Saturday’s home game against Hanover. Popoff threw for 257 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-6 victory. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The Littlestown football team was looking for a reason to celebrate Saturday evening.

Coming off three stinging losses to begin the 2022 season, the Thunderbolts had a perfect opportunity to do so as they hosted Hanover in their YAIAA-3 opener.

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.