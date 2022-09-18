The Littlestown football team was looking for a reason to celebrate Saturday evening.
Coming off three stinging losses to begin the 2022 season, the Thunderbolts had a perfect opportunity to do so as they hosted Hanover in their YAIAA-3 opener.
On a night when the school was celebrating the 75th anniversary of the football program, the Bolts couldn’t have possibly expected things to go quite so well.
Just a few minutes into play, the home team – wearing bright yellow jerseys for the special occasion — got on the scoreboard first with a 77-yard interception return by Zyan Herr.
Herr’s heroics, however, were just the tip of the iceberg before a capacity crowd that was on hand. Quarterback Alex Popoff threw for 237 yards and five touchdowns in a nearly perfect first half for the Bolts, who sent the big crowd home happy with a 50-6 victory.
“We couldn’t have gotten off to a better start,” Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy said. “I really couldn’t have scripted it any better.”
Much of that was the result of the arm of Popoff, who completed each of his first 10 passes on the evening. Popoff’s first two throws were touchdowns – a 30-yard strike the Nathan Thomas followed by a 75-yard connection with Herr.
Just like that the Bolts (1-3 overall, 1-0 D-3) were up by three scores with nearly 37 minutes of action remaining.
“It definitely felt good,” said Popoff, who entered the night with just three TD pass to go along with five interceptions. “Coming off the past three games 0-3, winning this game tonight was big, especially with it being the 75th anniversary. This was definitely a nice win.”
While Popoff stood out for his dominance – 13-of-16 passing for 257 yards and those five TDs – Lippy was equally as proud of the way his defense played all night.
The Bolts entered the night allowing nearly 350 yards a game, but held the Nighthawks (1-3, 0-1 D-3) to just 174 yards – 58 of which came on the last play of the half.
“We worked really hard this week,” Lippy said. “And this was the reward for that work. Their quarterback (Chase Roberts) is a really, really good one. He’s big and he’s tough to bring down as you saw with him breaking a couple of tackles at times, but our defense really played a hell of a game tonight.”
Roberts was rattled after throwing the pick-6 to Herr, who raced down the sideline untouched to put the Bolts ahead just over four minutes into play. The four-year starter for the Nighthawks passed for just 91 yards before being lifted midway through the third quarter after he was sacked for a safety.
Popoff enjoyed two touchdown strikes to Thomas, one to Herr, one to Kaleb Smith and a final TD toss to Colby Hahn that pushed the score to 42-0 with 21.1 seconds left in the opening half.
“I was certainly surprised that we were able to move the ball as well as we did through the air tonight,” Popoff said. “And we ran the ball (25 rushes for 135 yards) pretty well, too.”
Popoff admitted there were some jitters early on as one of the biggest crowds in recent history packed the stadium to commemorate the football program.
Fortunately for him, Herr set him up with the lead before he took his first snap of the night, something that helped relieve some of his anxiety.
“When we first came in here, it was definitely nerve-racking seeing the size of the crowd,” Popoff said. “It was great to see the stands filled with people.”
The atmosphere won’t be quite as hospitable come Friday when the Bolts travel to McSherrystown to face rival Delone Catholic (1-3, 1-0 D-3). The Squires, who also began the season with an 0-3 mark, rebounded themselves earlier Saturday with a 49-25 victory over York Tech, so both teams will be eager to keep their newfound momentum going.
“With the way we played tonight, I think we’ll enter with a lot more momentum than we did coming into tonight,” Popoff said. “Hopefully we can just keep it going.”
Hanover 0 6 0 0 — 6
Littlestown 21 21 8 0 — 50
First Quarter
L-Zyan Herr 77 interception return (Herr kick) 7:52
L-Nathan Thomas 30 pass from Alex Popoff (Herr kick) 5:44
L Herr 75 pass from Popoff (Herr kick) 46.7
Second Quarter
L Kaleb Smith 44 pass from Popoff (Herr kick) 9:56
L Thomas 19 pass from Popoff (Herr kick) 6:21
L Colby Hahn 11 pass from Popoff (Herr kick) 21.1
H Sage Hartlaub 58 pass from Chase Roberts (run failed) 1.1
Third Quarter
L Roberts sacked in end zone 4:45
L Dylan Herr 1 run (kick blocked) 3:00
Team Statistics
Han Lit
First downs 13 18
Rushing 34-159 25-135
Passing 7-14-1 14-17-0
Passing yards 112 257
Total yards 271 392
Fumble-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-43 4-25
Punting 4-32.5 1-38.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Jaden Standfield 11-68, Cameron Geesey 7-25, Chase Roberts 6-(-1), Gavin Trish 4-10, Dylan Bull 1-25, Yrayra Kasili 1-2, Team 1-(-2). L–Dylan Herr 7-60, Colby Hahn 6-49, Logan Conaway 4-5, Anthony Shirdon 2-14, Colton Rill 2-4, Bryson Lookingbill 1-4, Alex Popoff 1-2, Lucas Bacher 1-(-2), Team 1-(-1).
Passing: H-Roberts 5-11-1, 91; Trish 2-3-0, 21. L-Popoff 13-16-0, 257; Brody Bittle 0-1-0, 0.
Receiving: H-Joey Wilkinson 3-14, Bull 2-21, Sage Hartlaub 1-58, Standfield 1-19. L-Nathan Thomas 5-71, Caleb Unger 3-32, Zyan Herr 2-85, Colby Hahn 2-25, Kaleb Smith 1-44.
