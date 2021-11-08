This edition of ‘On the Trail’ will involve me literally being On the Trail. I consider myself to be somewhat of an adventurer. I love to be outdoors, I love to hike, camp, and backpack, I love climbing peaks, I love exploring, and I love finding great views. All of these passions culminated in March, 2013 when I traveled to Georgia to set out on the Appalachian Trail.
My intent was to walk from Georgia to Maine in one hike along the trail, and to complete the nearly 2,200-footpath in less than six months. A heart condition and subsequent surgery required me to amend that plan, but I was able to finish my trek in August of 2014, and my life has never been the same.
Fast forward to 2021, and my love of the trail has not waned one bit. It may have even intensified. I now have a whimsical idea of completing the trail again, but this time in many smaller sections, and this time I am racing Father Time.
The first two weeks in October I put in another 140 miles, hiking on the A.T. through Connecticut and Massachusetts. I now have hiked 30% of the trail a second time, from the Virginia-West Virginia line to Stratton Mountain in Vermont, in addition to about half the White Mountains in New Hampshire. At the conclusion of my recent hike, I had the same thoughts I have after every hike – this is really hard, this is awesome, and how many more years can I do this?
Every time I undertake a section hike, I am reminded that backpacking is unlike anything else I do in my regular life. I walk miles and miles and bike miles and miles, but hardly ever with a 30-pound pack on my back. The first three days of any section hike are always difficult and disheartening, but with the lure of my pack becoming lighter as I eat my food and my body adapting to the stress of the pack, I continue on.
This last foray into the wilderness was no exception. I started at the NY/CT state line, and immediately was on my way up a 600-foot incline. That is not very difficult in the scheme of things, and I laughed at such a climb after a week of hiking, but to start out with a full pack, it wasn’t easy.
The highlight of my day, besides just the joy of being out in the woods on a Fall morning, was meeting a dad and his son, out for an overnight hike for the first time. I complimented the little boy for carrying his own pack and he got a big grin on his face. As an aside, his dad told me that the pack was filled with his blanket and his teddy bear. What could be better than being in the woods with your dad and your teddy bear?
Heavy pack notwithstanding, the next day provided a lovely, nearly 5-mile flat walk along the wide Housatonic River. Eventually the trail took me upstream to Falls Village, where the Housatonic was pouring imposingly over some of the most beautiful falls in New England. While nearly dry most of the year, two days of rain had the falls looking like Niagara Falls, mist and everything.
In order to leave Connecticut north on the Appalachian Trail, one must go up. From the quaint town of Salisbury to the top of Bear Mountain, the trail climbs over 1,600 foot to the highest point in Connecticut. The ascent is challenging, but the descent down into Sage’s Ravine is practically a cliff, and with wet rocks, roots, and falling leaves, it was treacherous. But the reward is Sage’s Ravine.
This beautiful, peaceful, and dark forest trail follows an enticing creek, full of cascades and deep swimming holes. It is a place to take your time and just enjoy your surroundings. It is also the place where you walk into Massachusetts.
Soon after Sage’s Ravine, Mt. Race awaits. At the top of Mt. Race is nearly a mile of ridge walking, where usually there are incredible views of the farms and country roads in the valley to the east. Alas, I had spent the morning in the ravine hiking in a cloudy mist, and just at the top of Mt. Race, I came up through the clouds as an airplane would rise into the sunlight. I could see for miles, but could only see the tops of the clouds and the peaks of Bear Mountain to the south and Mt. Everett to the north. It was spectacular.
At this point in my hike, I was ready for a re-supply of food, and I really needed a shower. So, I hitched into Great Barrington and got both. I also enjoyed a lot of food at a local eatery. I lounged around the next morning, and did not hit the trail until about noon. By this time, my legs had started feeling good, and my mood was one of anticipation and invincibility.
Massachusetts, while it did have its moments, was not one of my favorite states on the A.T. when I hiked it in 2014. Nothing really changed that opinion on this hike, with the rocky, muddy path requiring a lot of concentration to stay on my feet. But it was fun to come upon landmarks that I remembered from seven years ago, such as the falls or the ravine or a wonderful lunch spot near Lee, MA. Or spectacular Mt. Greylock.
As I came into Dalton, MA on day 9, I once again crossed the Housatonic. Here it was flowing swiftly and loudly over a dam in the middle of town. The trail travels on sidewalks for a mile and a half through Dalton, which is a nice, friendly trail town. Decorated to impress for Halloween, many kids were out in the yards playing, and it just seemed like a happy community.
Day 10 found me hiking through the town of Cheshire and beginning my ascent of Mt. Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts at nearly 3,500 feet. Traveling north on the A.T., Greylock is the first real mountain since Three Ridges in Virginia, where the uphill is miles and hours long. It is an 8-mile climb, though well-graded, and it took me about four and a half hours to reach the summit. Like Mt. Race, Greylock was an island above the clouds, and while there was no view of Adams, MA to the east, there were spectacular views of the Green Mountains of Vermont to the north. Almost heaven…
Henry David Thoreau, an American naturalist and poet, said of his visit to Mt. Greylock in 1845, “As the light increased, I discovered around me an ocean of mist, which by chance reached up exactly to the base of the tower, and shut out every vestige of the earth, while I was left floating on this fragment of the wreck of a world, on my carved plank, in cloudland; a situation which required no aid from the imagination to render it impressive.”
Six miles of downhill took me down over Mt. Williams and Mt. Prospect to Rt. 2 in North Adams, where my section hike ended. I was invigorated, inspired, and feeling particularly competent, already planning my next section.
Every time I am out on the Appalachian Trail, I am amazed at what a wonder it truly is. That humans carved over 2,000 miles of trail out of the wilderness, and maintain it year-round is a testament to persistence and commitment. About three million people enjoy the A.T. every year, with about 3,000 starting out to attempt a thru-hike. That only about 700 actually complete a thru-hike each year is testament to the difficulty of such an endeavor.
But the real point of the trail is for people to get out and explore the forests and streams, get away from the rat race of life, and simply to be one with nature. That certainly is what keeps me coming back. The next planned section hike will take me to Damascus, VA in late March and hike 260 miles north to Daleville, VA. Stay tuned.
