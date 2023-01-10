BOYS BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 57, Northern 43
A night after falling at the buzzer to Kennard-Dale, Gettysburg bounced back for its fifth victory in its last seven games with a Mid-Penn Colonial win over the visiting Polar Bears.
The Warriors were finally able to put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 15-5 frame to end it.
Josh Herr led the way with a career-high 22 points, connecting on 7-of-8 from the charity stripe and Ian McLean pitched in with 12. The Warriors knocked down 14-of-19 from the foul line, a night after making just 3-of-13.
Northern 12 11 15 5 — 43
Gettysburg 17 13 12 15 — 57
Northern (43): Wagner 3 2-3 8, Ditzler 0 2-2 2, Moyer 5 1-4 14, Anderson 3 0-0 8, Bream 2 0-0 5, Yinger 1 2-2 4, Gunning 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 7-13 43.
Gettysburg (57): Julius Warren 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Darnell 2 1-1 5, Tegan Kuhns 1 0-2 3, Brody Wagner 2 4-6 8, Carson Kuhns 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 5 2-2 12, Josh Herr 7 7-8 22, Charlie Shull 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Burton, Cole, Harnish. Totals: 20 14-19 57.
3-pointers: N-Moyer 3, Anderson 2, Bream; G -Warren, T. Kuhns, Herr. JV Score: Gettysburg 51, Northern 35
Delone Catholic 50,
Bermudian Springs 32
The Squires picked up a road victory in YAIAA-3 play, winning for the fifth time in their last six games when they took down the Eagles on Tuesday night.
Delone (8-2, 4-3) finally put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter as they won the final stanza by nine points.
Cam Keller paced the winners with 19 points, while Gage Zimmerman checked in with 13.
Dylan Hubbard led the hosts with nine and Ethan Young tossed in eight.
Delone Catholic 13 6 11 20 — 50
Bermudian Springs 5 8 8 11 — 32
Delone Catholic (50): Matt Grenchik 1 1-1 3, Liam O’Brien 2 0-0 4, Aidan Wittmer 1 0-0 2, Cam Keller 8 3-4 19, Gage Zimmerman 5 0-1 13, Bryson Kopp 2 1-3 5, Brady Dettinburn 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Bealmear. Totals: 21 5-11 50.
Bermudian Springs (32): Tyson Carpenter 3 0-2 6, Ethan Young 2 3-4 8, Dylan Hubbard 4 1-2 9, Lane Hubbard 1 2-4 5, Austin Reinert 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Gautsch, Goldhahn, Stern. Totals: 12 6-12 32.
3-pointers: DC-Zimmerman 3; BS-Young, L. Hubbard.
Susquehannock 72, New Oxford 48
The Warriors used a big third quarter to bust open a close game and cruised to a YAIAA-2 win over the visiting Colonials on Tuesday night in Glen Rock.
Josh Franklin proved too much for the Ox to contain as he tossed in a game-high 18 points for the winners.
For the Ox, Holden Crabbs led the way with 11 points, while Joey Fuhrman had nine and Idriz Ahmetovic contributed eight.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Ox as it plays at Littlestown on Wednesday.
New Oxford 9 17 11 11 — 48
Susquehannock 19 15 23 15 — 72
New Oxford (48): Brayden Billman 1 2-2 4, Idriz Ahmetovic 4 0-2 8, Nick Calvo-Peres 0 1-2 1, Joey Fuhrman 3 2-2 9, Jackson Mummert 1 0-0 2, Jake Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Jett Moore 2 0-0 5, Brody Holmes 2 0-0 4, Derek Christner 1 0-0 2, Holden Crabbs 5 1-2 11. Non-scorers: Moore, Karic, Carver, Brennan Holmes. Totals: 20 6-10 48.
Susquehannock (72): Harper 1 0-0 2, McNight 3 0-0 8, Sistrunk 1 0-0 3, Hargest 0 2-4 2, Dance 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 0-0 11, Franklin 7 4-4 18, Robert 3 0-0 8, Ndiaye 6 4-4 16, Jamison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 10-12 72.
3-pointers: NO-Fuhrman, Moore; S- McNight 2, Robert 2, Sistrunk, Smith.
York Tech 84, Fairfield 36
The Spartans ambushed the Knights right out of the gate and never slowed down in a YAIAA-3 contest Tuesday night.
Tech was up 14-4 after one and 41-19 at the half.
Michael Gladney buried six triples on his way to a game-high 23 points to lead the winners, as they knocked 12 shots from beyond the arc as a team.
For the Knights, Jayden Bell had 11 and Wyatt Kuhn followed closely behind with nine.
York Tech 14 27 25 18 — 84
Fairfield 4 15 5 12 — 36
York Tech (84): Williams 3 0-0 8, Overton 5 1-2 14, Robinson 3 2-2 8, Gladney 7 3-5 23, Smith 5 2-5 13, Bischof 2 0-0 4, Torres 5 0-0 10, Shimmel 2 0-1 4. Totals: 32 8-15 84.
Fairfield (36): Gabe Williams 1 0-1 2, Jayden Bell 4 0-0 11, Tyler Mumpower 1 1-2 4, Connor Joy 1 0-2 2, Wyat Kuhn 2 4-6 9, Drew Williams 0 0-4 0, Jackson Seymore 1 0-0 3, Trent Witte 1 1-2 3, Michael Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-18 36.
3-pointers: YT-Gladney 6, Overton 3, Williams 2, Smith; F-Bell 3, Mumpower, Kuhn, Seymore.
Hanover 50, Biglerville 44
Hanover trailed by 11 after the opening quarter, but the Nighthawks erased that deficit and turned it into a four-point lead at intermission on their way to a YAIAA-3 win on Tuesday night.
Chase Roberts paced Hanover with 19 points as he connected from long distance five times, while Ethan Killinger was a beast in the paint, tossing in 17.
Cam Tyson scored 14 for Biglerville and Lukas Smelser added 11.
Biglerville 22 4 6 12 — 44
Hanover 11 19 8 12 — 50
Biglerville (44): Anthony Cervantes 1 1-1 4, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Caden Althoff 1 2-3 5, Lukas Smyser 4 2-3 11, Cam Tyson 7 0-0 14, Bear Zullinger 2 2-4 6, Owen Steinour 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Palmer-McGraw, Salazar, Miller. Totals 16 9-13 44.
Hanover (50): Buckalew 1 0-0 3, Trish 2 1-2 5, Feeser 2 0-0 5, Roberts 5 4-4 19, Killinger 8 1-5 17, Stanfield 0 1-4 1. Totals:18 7-15 50.
3-pointers: B-Cervantes, Althoff, Smelser; H-Roberts 5, Buckalew, Feeser.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 65,
Bermudian Springs 43
The Squirettes ran out to an 18-point lead after the opening quarter and the lead stood at 22 at intermission as they cruised past the Eagles in a YAIAA-3 tussle on Tuesday night in McSherrystown.
Megan Jacoby buried six triples on her way to a career-high 22 points, while Brielle Baughman knocked down four from beyond the arc to score 16 points. Kaitlyn Schwarz also hit double digits for the Squirettes with 12.
The Eagles also placed three players in double digits with Tori Bross leading Berm with 14 markers. Amelia Peters added 11 and Lily Carlson tossed in 10.
Bermudian Springs 5 11 9 18 — 43
Delone Catholic 23 15 12 15 — 65
Bermudian Springs (43): Lily Carlson 4 2-2 10, Amelia Peters 3 5-6 11, Lucy Peters 2 2-3 6, Tori Bross 5 2-3 14, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Metzger, Roomsburg. Totals: 15 11-14 43.
Delone Catholic (65): Jocelyn Robinson 0 2-2 2, Reece Meckley 2 0-0 4, Ella Hughes 0 3-6 3, Laura Knobloch 1 2-4 4, Olivia Kale 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 8 0-0 22, Brielle Baughman 6 0-0 16, Kaitlyn Schwartz 4 4-5 12. Non-scorers: Keller, Brown. Totals: 22 11-17 65.
3-pointers: BS-Bross 2; DC-Jacoby 6, Baughman 4
Northern 53, Gettysburg 7
The Polar Bears jumped on the Warriors right from the start and never allowed Gettysburg to get off the mat in a Mid-Penn Colonial matchup on Tuesday night in Dillsburg.
Gettysburg 2 2 0 3 — 7
Northern 15 20 13 5 — 53
Gettysburg (7): Addison Caywood 0 3-4 3, Madeline Delaney 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Raville, Carbajal, Flickinger, Barrick, Royer, Makkenchery, Picarelli. Totals: 2 3-4 7.
Northern (53): Jayman 3 1-2 10, Sadler 4 0-0 11, Place 3 0-0 6, Irvin 1 0-0 3, Lehman 3 0-0 7, Montgomery 1 2-2 4, Ondecki 5 0-0 10, H. Freese 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-4 53.
3-pointers: N-Jayman 3, Sadler 3, Irvin, Lehman.
York Tech 51, Biglerville 47
Spartan senior Rylan Rouse dominated the short-handed Canners with a 25-point effort to earn the YAIAA-3 victory on Monday night.
Sophomores Claire Roberts (19 points) and Kierney Weigle (11 points) paced the Canners.
Biglerville 8 14 15 10 — 47
York Tech 13 10 18 10 — 51
Biglerville (47): Mari Alvarez 2 0-0 4, Eva Hollabaugh 1 0-0 3, Rylie Brewer 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 2 3-5 8, Claire Roberts 6 7-10 19, Kierney Weigle 5 0-0 11. Non-scorers: Dunlap, Peterson. Totals: 17 10-15 47.
York Tech (51): Bernard 6 2-4 18, rB. Foster 0 3-5 3, Rouse 11 3-6 25, A. Foster 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 8-10 51.
3-pointers: B-Hollabaugh, Woolson, Weigle; YT-Bernard 4, A. Foster.
