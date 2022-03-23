Things didn’t go quite according to plan for the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team on Wednesday afternoon.
Squaring off with a strong Tufts University side, Gettysburg College erased a three-goal deficit in the second quarter, but the wheels fell off the cart from there for the home-standing Bullets as the Jumbos pulled away for a 16-9 victory in women’s lacrosse action on a rainy and raw Wednesday afternoon at Clark Field.
Tufts (4-1), which entered the match ranked tenth in the country, took a 6-3 lead on Caroline Conaghan’s unassisted goal at the 13:33 mark of the second quarter, putting the ‘Bos in good position to upset the second-ranked Bullets.
Gettysburg (5-2) ran off the next three tallies, as Kate Fullowan, Maddi Seibel and Emily Crane all found the net in just under 2 1/2 minutes to level things at six apiece.
Emma King pushed the visitors back in front with 4:26 to go until the half, but Jenna King had the answer for Gettysburg just 34 ticks later and things were even yet again.
The Bullets had a chance to take the lead just over ten seconds later on a free position shot attempt, but it was denied by Tufts netminder Molly Laliberty.
Gettysburg entered the match scoring on 67% of its free position chances on the campaign, but Laliberty stonewalled the Bullets multiple times and they were just 3-of-10 from there on Wednesday.
“She’s the best goalie in the country and led them to a national championship appearance and a close loss to Salisbury last year,” Gettysburg head coach Carol Cantele said. “She comes out aggressively to challenge those (free position shots) and we didn’t make the necessary adjustments that we needed to.”
Goals by Maggie Carden and Clair Wright in the last two minutes of the second quarter gave the visitors a 9-7 lead at intermission and they came out firing in the second half.
Tufts pocketed the first three goals of the third quarter, before Fullowan finally snapped the Jumbos’ five-goal run with an unassisted tally at the 3:34 mark of the frame.
“They were very aggressive after halftime and we made some careless turnovers,” Cantele said. “They got some second chances and converted them and we weren’t getting more than one shot on our chances.”
Gettysburg trailed 12-8 heading for the final stanza, but there would be no miracle rally for the Orange & Blue.
The Jumbos netted the first three markers of the fourth quarter to put the match out of reach.
“They’ve got a solid team and we weren’t ourselves today,” Cantele said. “We were uncharacteristically turning the ball over today. We didn’t take care of it nearly as well as we usually do.”
Gettysburg broke on top for a 1-0 lead just 44 seconds into the match when Jordan Basso scored, but Tufts responded by potting the next two goals, before Seibel scored off a Basso helper to even things five minutes in.
Tufts scored the next three goals, before King’s tally for the hosts wrapped up the opening quarter scoring, a quarter that finished with the guest holding a 5-3 lead.
Seibel, Fullowan and King each netted a pair of goals for Gettysburg, while the Jumbos were paced by a quartet of markers each from Wright and Conaghan.
Gettysburg returns to the field with its Centennial Conference opener when Haverford College comes to town on Saturday for a 1 p.m. faceoff.
“We’ve got some work to do if we want to get where we want to be by the end of the season,” Cantele said. “We’re an inexperienced group, but we’ve got a lot of talent and potential. We’re going to have to put the work in to reach that potential, though.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.