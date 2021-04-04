Going into Saturday night, Billy Dietrich’s last win at Lincoln Speedway came in 2016, so to say he was hungry for a victory would have been an understatement.
Billy jumped out to the lead at the start and as the laps wound down it looked like he would wire the field in a non-stop race, but debris on the track brought out a caution with 8 laps to go. Billy crossed the line ahead of his younger brother, Danny Dietrich, with the fans on their feet as he claimed his third career win at the track.
The night started with time trials for the Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprint cars with Robbie Kendall setting quick time putting down a lap of 13.409 seconds. The PA Speedweek format was followed, lining up the fastest car in each heat fourth. From each heat race, the winner and the fastest car that qualified made the redraw for the 30-lap feature.
Chad Trout picked the No. 1 pill to start on the pole with Billy lined up to his outside. Danny and Troy Wagaman shared the second row for the feature start.
Trout and Billy raced side-by-side into turn 3 with Trout on the bottom. Billy took the lead coming out turn 4 using the high line. Wagaman was running third and set his sight on Trout.
Danny was running fourth and Chase Dietz worked his way into the top five after starting eighth.
Billy had a 3.113 second lead on lap 7 as he closed in on lapped traffic. Danny had reeled in Wagaman and was battling hard for third. Danny slid Wagaman in turns 3 and 4 to take the spot on lap 9.
Troy got him back coming out of turn 2 and Dietz was there to battle Dietrich for fourth. Dietz got by Danny on lap 13 to claim the fourth spot.
Dietz then got by Wagaman coming out of turn 2. Wagaman battled back but Dietz held the third spot at the line.
Danny got by Wagaman for fourth on lap 17 and made quick work of Dietz taking third on the next lap.
Danny was hunting down Trout for second when the yellow flag came out on lap 22 for debris.
Billy paced the field slowly ahead of Trout, Danny, Dietz and Wagaman for the restart.
All of the leaders went to the bottom in turn 1 except Danny, who got by Trout for second.
Danny tried a middle line in turns 1 and 2 on lap 26 to try and take the lead from his brother but could not make the pass. Danny was trying everything to get by Billy and tried a slider in turns 3 and 4 but still couldn’t get around Billy. As the laps wound down, Danny was making contact with the wall in turn 2, allowing Billy to pull away ever so slightly.
Billy got to the checkered flag 1.123 seconds ahead of Danny. Trout held on to finish third and Dietz crossed the line fourth. Wagaman completed the top five.
Jeff Rohrbaugh added to his already impressive 358 sprint win total on Saturday night, making it 17 wins for the leader of the all-time win list.
Rookie-driver, Riley Emig sat on the pole for the 20-lap feature with defending champion Cody Fletcher lined up second.
From his fourth starting spot, Rohrbaugh got up to second with a strong start. Emig led the field with Rohrbaugh getting a nose under Emig in turn 3. Emig used the outside to hold the lead at the line. Fletcher and Jon Stewart battled for fourth and were side-by-side at the line with Fletcher having the slight advantage.
Emig used a higher line around the track to hold off the veteran driver, Rohrbaugh. Rohrbaugh took the lead from the rookie by a nose at the line on lap 4. Emig stayed within striking distance of Rohrbaugh with Brett Strickler running in third.
The caution flag waved on lap 6 for Cody Fletcher. Fletcher had fire shooting out from under his car the previous lap and dropped oil on the track. Fletcher remained running and held on to his fourth spot.
Rohrbaugh led Emig, Brett, Fletcher and Stewart to the cone for the restart.
Rohrbaugh used the bottom of turns 1 and 2 to pull away from the field. Brett held off Fletcher as he challenged for third. The yellow flag came out again on lap 9 when Emig spun in turn 2. Emig had been running second.
Brett, Fletcher, Stewart and Jordan Strickler lined up behind Rohrbaugh for the single-file restart.
Brett tried to get a run on Rohrbaugh in turns 3 and 4 to no avail. Rohrbaugh entered lapped traffic with five laps to go. Brett was closing in on the leader until lapped traffic took away the high line in turns 3 and 4 where Brett was getting a good run.
Rohrbaugh crossed the line 1.117 ahead of Brett Strickler for his 17th career Lincoln Speedway win. Cody Fletcher finished third and Jon Stewart crossed the line fourth. Jordan Strickler completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman; 6. 72-Tim Shaffer; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 9. 21-Matt Campbell; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 75-Tyler Ross; 12. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 13. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 14. 99m-Kyle Moody; 15. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 16. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 17. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 18. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 21T-Scott Fisher; 21. 7-Trey Hivner; 22. 11A-Austin Bishop; 23. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF); 24. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF)
Lap Leader: B. Dietrich (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 7-Trey Hivner; 10. 11P-Greg Plank
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 72-Tim Shaffer; 2. 21-Matt Campbell; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 90-Jordan Givler; 9. 44-Dave Brown; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 99m-Kyle Moody; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop; 8. 49H-Bradley Howard; 9. 4-Dwight Leppo; 10. 85-Ricky Dieva
Consy (10 laps): 1. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 85-Ricky Dieva; 9. 4-Dwight Leppo; 10. 44-Dave Brown; 11. 11P-Greg Plank; 12. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh ($1,100); 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 13s-Jon Stewart; 5. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 6. 54-Brett Wanner; 7. 50-Tyler Esh; 8. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 9. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 35-Steve Owings; 12. 84M-Chad Criswell; 13. 28-Matt Findley; 14. 23-Justin Foster; 15. 00-Chris Frank; 16. 4-Zane Rudisill; 17. 12-Mike Bittinger; 18. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 19. 77-David Holbrook; 20. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 21. 11H-Hayden Miller; 22. 5-Travis Scott; 23. 33-Riley Emig; 24. 5a-Zachary Allman
Lap leaders: Emig (1-3) & Rohrbaugh (4-20)
Heat winners: Stewart, Strickler, Rohrbaugh
Consy winner: Bittinger
