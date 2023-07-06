We visited the wetland in the eastern part of the state to do a survey of bog turtles.
An Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina) that was found before we even started the survey is among the day’s more memorable finds.
(We ultimately found nine boggies).
It was said that that box turtle could be 100 years old. Could be, they can live longer than we do.
As kids who spent time outdoors, box turtles were part of our daily lives.
If you are going to meet a turtle, it is most likely going to be a box turtle. They can be anywhere. I found one in our flower bed last year. It was gone the next day.
We may think of them as common, but a turtle specialist says box turtles are disappearing from our landscape and definitely still in trouble, as is the case with a lot of turtles.
Box turtle populations are hit hard by poaching.
Lori Erb of Camp Hill says turtles in general are one of the most threatened groups, even more so than birds. “We are trying to make some efforts for box turtles,” Lori says.
Lori works primarily with turtles for the Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation (MACHAC). MACHAC is a non-profit that furthers conservation efforts for amphibians and reptiles through surveys, habitat management, and developing conservation plans.
Box turtles have no protective listings in Pennsylvania and are considered a Species of Greatest Conservation Need.
Pennsylvania happens to be a stronghold for box turtles in the Northeast. “It’s definitely a state where they seem to be doing relatively well, compared to other locations,” Lori says.
When we meet a box turtle, the first thing we want to do is pick it up. While it’s okay to take a brief look, maybe get a picture, soon let them go on their way. It’s important to leave them where they are. “The problem is, a lot of people think they are unsafe, especially if they find them on the road, and take them home.” Lori says. “That doesn’t help the population at all. It’s like having killed it. But certainly, help them cross the road.”
When identifying males and females, the size of the tail is probably the most telling.
Males have larger tails with the cloacal opening outside the rim of the shell. For females the opening is within the rim of the shell and her tail is smaller. Turtles use the cloacal opening to excrete, urinate, lay eggs, and to breathe. They breathe through the thin skin around the cloacal opening, only while overwintering.
Most of the time, males have red eyes, females have brown eyes.
Aging turtles, counting one growth ring per year on scutes, works until they are 25-30, as the rings get worn by the substrate. Scutes on the shell, which resemble large scales, are indeed modified scales, being a reptile.
The yellow or orange splotches and pattern of those colorful markings on a box turtle shell are its own unique fingerprint. Reasons for so diversity among the species are unclear. Markings could be the result of diet, the level of sunlight they receive, and more.
Being omnivores, box turtles “Pretty much will eat anything they can fit into their mouths,” Lori says.
They begin reproducing when they reach 11 or 12 years old. Females lay their clutch of four eggs in June. “That’s when they are going from more forested habitat where they overwintered,” Lori says, “to more open canopied fields, someplace with sandy soil where they can dig and lay their eggs.”
Box turtles may be among the most common, but they are also one of the most difficult to survey for. When Lori goes out to survey them, their camouflage, that they don’t group, and have a larger territory make them as hard to find as any other species.
So, to come across a box turtle, whether you are looking for it or not, is a lucky find.
HAVE A THOUGHT ON HB493?
In the future, House Bill 493 will be going before the full State House for consideration. The measure would remove antler restrictions for senior deer hunters in Pennsylvania.
HB 493 would allow senior license holders (65 and older) statewide to harvest antlered deer with at least two points on one side, or a spike antler at least three inches in length. This is the same antler restriction currently in place for junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty military personnel.
“Fins” reader Stephen Robinson believes senior deer hunters should be able to hunt by previous antler restrictions.
“I also believe seniors should be able to use inline muzzleloaders for the late season,” Stephen says. “I have been battling glaucoma since I was 27 and cannot see open sights so well anymore.”
Do young hunters support changing current antler restrictions for senior hunters?
Do other senior hunters want antler restrictions changed?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Fireworks, man. We just got home and all Crosby had to hear was one firework and she went straight to the place she hates the most. The shower.” — Danny Deraney
