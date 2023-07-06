FINS
While we may think of them as common, box turtles are disappearing from the landscape and its population is in trouble, as is the case with a lot of turtles. (Photo courtesy of Lori Erb)

 Photo courtesy of Lori Erb

We visited the wetland in the eastern part of the state to do a survey of bog turtles.

An Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina) that was found before we even started the survey is among the day’s more memorable finds.

