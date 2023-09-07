The Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited (ACTU) has again staked its claim as the best chapter in the state, this time earning the Best Chapter Project Award from Pennsylvania Trout Unlimited for its efforts to preserve and expand access to the Conewago Creek and opening a path to education.
It’s the collaborative and creative Ziegler Mill Road project that brought a multitude of local agencies together.
As I reported nearly two years ago, “Patience and persistence by a collaborative collective that cares about open space and the iconic Conewago Creek, led to a deal to protect access to trout water and preserve 58 acres that straddle it.”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County officially purchased and took ownership of the 58 acres from Knouse Foods on Dec. 30, 2021, and immediately transferred them to the Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).
ACTU signed a 25-year management and protection agreement with the PFBC, so ACTU can continue its stream improvement work and add trails, fencing, signage, and build an access road and anglers parking lot.
Congratulations and Well Done to all who had a hand in this terrific transaction.
The four rounds of sales of antlerless licenses are in force now.
Most Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) have sold their allocations, but WMU 5A, which includes most of Adams County, still had over 6,000 of its 40,000-license allocation for sale at mid-week.
The statewide archery season begins Saturday, Sept. 30 and runs to Nov. 17, including Sunday, Nov. 12.
The winter season will be from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, 2024.
Arrows or crossbow bolts must be equipped with a broadhead. A broadhead is a fixed or mechanical tip affixed to the fore end of an arrow or bolt having sharpened cutting edges consisting of metal or naturally occurring stone. The broadhead must have an outside diameter or width of at least 7/8 of an inch, and the length may not exceed 3.25 inches.
People hunting deer in the archery seasons may not possess a firearm, except those who have a License to Carry Firearms permit and then only the firearms authorized by the permit.
Fluorescent orange is not required while hunting deer in the archery seasons. Bowhunters out there during the regular firearms must wear orange.
Southeast Regional Headquarters is site for one of three town hall meetings by the Pennsylvania Game Commission offering discussion about wildlife conservation, habitat work and hunting on state game lands, and the role of game wardens, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The meetings will feature question-and-answer sessions that aim to clearly explain any issues participants want to ask about.
“Listening to the public’s ideas and better knowing their opinions is an important part of the process in informing the decisions we make, and these upcoming meetings represent yet another chance for hunters and others who care about wildlife to share their thoughts with us and get answers to their questions,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.
The Reading regional facility is at 253 Snyder Road.
The first town hall meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Erie County Conservation District, 1927 Wager Road, Erie, PA 16509.
A second is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Game Commission’s Northeast Regional Headquarters, 3917 Memorial Highway, Dallas, PA 18612.
Trout once again are flipping out of the iconic Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
Last Saturday, the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Cooperative Nursery stocked more than 1,000 trout into the lake. Anglers young and old were there, rods in hand, to welcome the fish.
It was the first time that the lake has been stocked with trout since the nearly year-long, $5.2 million rehabilitation project that included a new dam, spillway, and retaining walls. The lake, which had been partially drained during the construction process, was refilled earlier this month.
