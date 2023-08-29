GBURG

Gettysburg’s Allison Scheungrab (7) tries to work past a pair of Carlisle players during Tuesday’s Mid-Penn matchup at Warrior Stadium. The Thundering Herd blanked the Warriors, 3-0. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Carlisle enjoyed a distinct experience advantage that shone through in the Thundering Herd’s 3-0 victory over Gettysburg in a non-divisional girls’ soccer meeting Tuesday night at Warrior Stadium.

The Herd started seven seniors, while the Warriors have just four on their roster.

