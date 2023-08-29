Carlisle enjoyed a distinct experience advantage that shone through in the Thundering Herd’s 3-0 victory over Gettysburg in a non-divisional girls’ soccer meeting Tuesday night at Warrior Stadium.
The Herd started seven seniors, while the Warriors have just four on their roster.
“They’re a younger team and you don’t want to let them stay around in the match and start to believe that they can beat you,” Carlisle head coach Mark O’Donnell said. “We have a veteran team that knows what it takes to play varsity soccer and it was important for us to get a goal early and put the pressure on them right from the start.”
It took barely a minute for the visitors to find the back of the net as senior Maia Iannuzzi finished a setup from Julia Ring just 62 seconds into the contest.
“We talked before the match about coming out with a lot of intensity, which we did,” O’Donnell said. “That resulted in a quick goal for us. That was exactly what we wanted to happen.”
Allowing a quick strike can cause a young side to drop its collective heads, but the hosts didn’t and junior keeper Sophia Willard made a handful of nifty denials to keep her side in it early on.
Gettysburg (0-1) had a chance to level the match near the midway point of the opening half when a pair of freshmen, Kennedy Herring and Isabelle Garrett, hooked up for a header attempt, but Garrett’s try was off the mark. That was Gettysburg’s best scoring opportunity of the match.
“We feel good about how the girls played tonight. Things will come together and we’ll score some goals,” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said. “When you play good teams, they can take away or limit your scoring chances.”
Carlisle (2-0) doubled its advantage when Sophia Julias played a beauty of a diagonal cross to Iannuzzi for the finish at the 17:05 mark of the opening half. Julias got into the box and had a decent look, if she wanted it, but she eschewed the shot and Iannuzzi ran by the Gettysburg defense and into the cross for the finish.
“That’s a lot of maturity and unselfishness there,” O’Donnell said of Julias’ pass. “That’s putting the team goals over the individual goals.”
Willard continued to make saves and kept the count at 2-0 through the half and almost halfway through the second half. That’s when Iannuzzi, a first team Mid-Penn Commonwealth all-star a season ago, got loose for another tally to complete her hat trick with 21:04 to play in the match.
Carlisle posted a 12-0 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-1 edge in corners.
“I’m really pleased with how much heart and effort that our girls played with tonight,” Colgan said. “We were physical and didn’t back down against a very experienced team that we knew was better than us coming into the match.”
Colgan continued, “We have a very good culture and good chemistry in our program. Our girls get along really well and they’re always together, whether it’s on the field or off the field.”
Gettysburg returns to the pitch against Big Spring, in the Mid-Penn Colonial opener, at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Carlisle 2 1 — 3
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Goals: C-Maia Iannuzzi 3. Assists: C-Julia Ring, Sophia Julias. Shots: C-12; G- 0. Corners: C-8; G-1. Saves: C-Elisabeth Bordner (0); G-Sophia Willard (9). JV: Gettysburg 2, Carlisle 2
