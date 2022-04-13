The 15th-ranked Gettysburg men’s lacrosse team got off to a fast start in the first quarter and did not look back from there as they defeated McDaniel 20-7 on Wednesday afternoon in Centennial Conference action at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
The Bullets (9-4, 4-1 CC) drew a penalty in the opening minute and cashed in on the man-up opportunity to go up 1-0 when freshman Jack Dunleavy scored at the 13:57 mark. Gettysburg capped off a lengthy possession to go up 2-0 after sophomore Brady McGovern scored from the right side off a feed from senior Kieran Ward. The Bullets continued to control play in the first quarter and extended its lead to 3-0 at the 8:48-mark when sophomore Quinton Mather picked up a loose ground ball in front of the crease and scored.
Junior Aidan Wykoff quickly made it 4-0 just 1:18 later and the Green Terror broke the Bullets goal run with their first at the 4:58-mark. Gettysburg made sure of McDaniel (4-9, 0-4 CC) not gaining momentum from the goal as they scored three of their own in a span of 1:31 to take a 7-1 lead into the second quarter. Spencer Knife started the run with his first goal of the game after freshman Thomas Ciccarone led a quick clear and found him wide open to drive in front of the crease to score. Junior Jonathan Moshe won the ensuing faceoff and scored just four seconds later, and junior George Raymond completed the three-goal burst on a fast break opportunity that began with freshman Frank Barbera picking off a Green Terror clearing pass at midfield.
Knife got things going for Gettysburg to start the second quarter by tallying his second goal of the game at the 12:21-mark before assisting on Ward’s first of the game just two minutes later to put the Bullets up 9-1. McDaniel ended the Bullets five-goal run at the 6:26-mark, but Wykoff responded just over a minute later when he took advantage of an open net with the Green Terror goalkeeper trying to scoop up a ground ball from five yards out. Senior Joe Persche became the second Bullet faceoff specialist to score directly after winning from the X at the 2:25-mark following a goal from the Green Terror and put Gettysburg up 11-3 into halftime.
Just like he did to start the second quarter, Knife struck again in the opening minute of the third quarter to extend the Bullets lead to 12-3. Raymond made it 13-3 at the 8:01-mark with a nifty turnaround shot from the left side and junior Brett Ginac countered a McDaniel goal with his first of the game at the 6:34-mark to bring the score to 14-4. The Green Terror scored again after winning the faceoff from a violation but Ward added his second goal shortly thereafter to give the Bullets a 15-5 advantage. Dunleavy finished off the third quarter for the Bullets by scoring with 28 seconds left to make it a 16-6 game into the final 15 minutes. Senior Connor Hume scored in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to further extend the Bullets lead to 17-6 before the Green Terror scored what would be their final goal of the day at the 12:23-mark. Gettysburg ended the game with three unanswered goals from Wykoff, Hume, and senior Tommy Shinske.
The Bullets held a sizable 66-22 advantage in total shots and a 37-19 edge in shots on goal. Gettysburg also held a dominant edge in ground balls at 46-24 while also winning 22 of the 31 faceoffs. Senior goalkeeper Scott MacMillan earned the win after making nine saves in 50:35 of action. Seniors Jonah Scher and Max Merlino also saw time in net for the Bullets. Brighton Lorber suffered the loss for the Green Terror after making 17 saves in the full 60 minutes of play.
Three Bullets finished with five points for the game as Knife scored three goals with two assists, Raymond tallied two goals and three assists, and Mather dished out four assists along with his one goal. Wykoff also scored a trio for Gettysburg in the win as well.
Gettysburg returns to action on Saturday as it hosts sixth-ranked York at 1 p.m. for a non-conference matchup.
