BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 2, Kennard-Dale 1
The red-hot Eagles used a pair of extra-base hits to claim their showdown with the homestanding Rams on Wednesday. Bermudian stretched its winning streak to eight games while improving to 12-4 overall. Berm also moved ahead of KD and into first place in the YAIAA-3.
After a pair of outs to start the game, Liam Cook drilled a solo home run to put the Eagles on top early. The lead was doubled in the fifth when Ben Ogle tripled and later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Gabe Kline.
Austin Reinert pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless ball, working around eight hits and a pair of walks. Nate Keller relieved Reinert to close out the sixth. After the Rams cut the gap to 2-1 in the seventh, Keller was able to notch the save.
Cook finished with two hits on the day for the Eagles, who trailed only Kennard-Dale (12-3) in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.
Bermudian Springs 100 010 0 – 2 5 0
Kennard-Dale 000 000 1 – 1 9 0
Austin Reinert, Nate Keller (6). Loucks, Swanson (7). WP: Reinert. LP: Loucks. SO-BB: Reinert 1-2, Keller 1-0, Loucks 6-2, Swanson 3-1. 2B: KD-Smith. 3B: BS-Ben Ogle. HR: BS-Liam Cook
New Oxford 15, Dover 0
Ethan Diehl spun a five-inning no-hitter to put a stamp on Wednesday’s big win by the Colonials. The victory was the sixth of the season for Diehl.
At the plate, Kolton Haifley had a day, cracking three doubles to finish with five RBI. Coy Baker was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI of his own, and Cade Baker blasted a two-run home run as part of a nine-run fourth inning.
Kristian Wolfe scored four runs for the Ox (9-9).
New Oxford 101 94 – 15 10 0
Dover 000 00 – 0 0 1
Ethan Diehl. Higgs, Baldwin (4), Bowlsbey (5), Bentzel (5). WP: Diehl. LP: Higgs. SO-BB: Higgs 3-5 Baldwin 1-2, Bowlsbey 0-2. 2B: NO-Kolton Haifley 3, Coy Baker. HR: NO-Cade Baker
Delone Catholic 11, York Catholic 1
Denver Ostrum delivered a gem on Wednesday to lift the Squires over the Irish in YAIAA play. Ostrum went all six innings, striking out seven while walking just one batter and scattering five hits.
Delone (10-6) saw Trent Giraffa go 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while four other players posted a base knock.
York Catholic 001 000 – 1 5 3
Delone Catholic 305 201 – 11 6 2
Zallnick, Campbell (3), Yingling (5). Denver Ostrum. WP: Ostrum. LP: Zallnick. SO-BB: Zallnick 3-6, Campbell 0-3, Yingling 0-0, Ostrum 7-1. 2B: YC-Cheramie
York Tech 12, Biglerville 9
The Canners staged an improbably rally on Wednesday, striking for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to square up with the Spartans. The comeback was for naught, however, as Tech plated three runs in the eighth courtesy of a Dale Dupler bases-clearing double to win the game.
Kyler Johnson’s two-out, two-run single capped the wild rally by the Canners (5-10), who trailed 9-2 from the fourth inning until the seventh.
Jared Hollabaugh rattled three hits, including one of four Canner doubles. Gavin Taylor went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and two runs scored, and Kolton Trimmer and Noah Trimmer both doubled as well.
York Tech 016 200 03 — 12 14 5
Biglerville 110 000 70 — 9 10 3
Dedrick, Shimmel (7). Austin Black, Jared Hollabaugh (4), Hoffman (4). WP: Shimmel. LP: Hoffman. SO-BB: Dedrick 2-3, Shimmel 3-0, Black 4-1, Hollabaugh 1-1, Hoffman 5-4. 2B: YT-Urey, Dupler; B-Gavin Taylor, Hollabaugh, Kolton Trimmer, Noah Trimmer
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 7, York Tech 6
Hannah Naylor hustled home with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the surging Canners a walk-off win over the Spartans on Wednesday. Biglerville (8-8) has won three straight to move within one spot of the District 3 Class 3A playoff cutline.
Down 6-5 in the sixth, Biglerville used some two-out lightning to tie things up when Olivia Miller singled and Leah Strawsburg chased her home with a clutch double.
In the seventh, Naylor led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Another ill-directed offering put Naylor on third before Tech recorded an out. After a fielder’s choice, Naylor scooted home on the third wild pitch of the inning.
The Canners got a jump in the first when Miller smashed a three-run home run, scoring Kierney Weigle and McKenzie Weigle. Strawsburg was 2-for-4 and Kierney Weigle doubled.
Sydney McCleaf went the route, scattering five hits while fanning five and walking three. She allowed just two earned runs.
York Tech 102 030 0 – 6 5 0
Biglerville 311 001 1 – 7 7 2
WP: Sydney McCleaf. LP: Szeinfelt. SO-BB: Szeinfelt 11-6, McCleaf 5-3. 2B: YT-Estes, Zieykewicz; B-Kierney Weigle, Leah Strawsburg. HR: B-Olivia Miller
Fairfield 16, Hanover 1
The Knights posted a pair of eight-run innings to end things early against the Hawkettes on Wednesday. Fairfield (10-4) was issued 14 walks in just two frames at the dish.
Alyssa Wiles had four RBI while Maddy Payne and Aubrey Gillitzer were both 2-for-2 with two RBI. Payne doubled for the game’s lone extra-base hit.
Wiles fanned seven and allowed three hits in the circle.
Hanover 100 – 1 3 0
Fairfield 88x – 16 6 0
WP: Alyssa Wiles. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Hatfield 0-14, Wiles 7-1. 2B: F-Maddy Payne
Delone Catholic 15, York Catholic 0
Carolina Arigo ripped three hits, including a double and triple, to pace Delone’s three-inning victory on Wednesday. Arigo was 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Jill Sherdel tagged a solo home run while Kat Keller and Olivia Kale had two RBI each for the Squirettes (11-5). Kale also doubled.
York Catholic 000 – 0 1 2
Delone Catholic 87x – 15 11 0
Gans. Amy Anderson, Grace Hewitt (3). WP: Anderson. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Gans 1-3, Anderson 3-0, Hewitt 2-0. 2B: DC-Carolina Arigo, Olivia Kale. 3B: DC-Arigo. HR: DC-Jill Sherdel
BOYS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Championships
Wednesday’s Class 2A quarterfinal match between Hanover and Biglerville was postponed due to rain. The Canners host the Hawks at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Biglerville (12-0) edged Hanover (11-2) in their regular-season matchup, 3-2, to claim the YAIAA-2 title.
In Class 3A action on Wednesday, Manheim Twp. (12-2) blanked South Western, 5-0. The Mustangs close the season at 15-1.
District 3 Team Championships
Class 3A
(Top 3 advance to PIAA Championships)
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Cedar Crest 4, Wilson 0
Manheim Twp. 5, South Western 0
Thursday
6. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-2) at 3. Dallastown (14-2), 4:30
7. Hershey (11-3) at 2. Cumberland Valley (15-0), 4:30
Monday, 5/8 – Semifinals
5. Manheim Twp. (12-2) at 1. Cedar Crest (14-0), 4
Lampeter/Strasburg-Dallastown winner vs. Hershey-Cumberland Valley winner at highest seed, 4
Class 2A
(Top 3 advance to PIAA Championships)
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Lancaster Country Day d. Kutztown, 3-0
Thursday
5. Pequea Valley (12-1) at 4. Wyomissing (10-0), 4
6. Trinity (14-1) at 3. Conrad Weiser (16-0), 4
7. Hanover (11-2) at 2. Biglerville (12-0), 4
Monday, 5/8– Semifinals
Pequea Valley-Wyomissing winner at 1. Lancaster Country Day (15-0), 4
Trinity-Conrad Weiser winner vs. Hanover-Biglerville winner at highest seed, 4
TRACK & FIELD
Gettysburg boys 85,
Boiling Springs 65
Gettysburg girls 81,
Boiling Springs 69
The Warriors received big efforts on the track and in the field as they pulled off a sweep of the Bubblers on Tuesday.
For the Gettysburg girls, Alivia Colgan delivered maximum points. Colgan won the 100 and 200 dashes, the 400, and ran a leg on the victorious 1600 relay squad. Also on that relay team Caroline Bannak, who won the 300 hurdles, and Lilly Bannak, who was second in both hurdles races.
Winter Oaster led a distance charge with victories in the 1600 and 3200, with respective times of 5:31.5 and 12:53.4.
In the field, Elana Granger took the shot put and Alexa Codori won the discus. Neveah Shelton placed third in all three throwing events as well.
Quinn Funk posted a mark of 13-9 to win the long jump, edging teammate Shelton (13-5.5).
The Warrior boys had a pair of double winners in Landon Keefer and Gabe Pecaitis. Keefer blazed to wins in the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23.6) dashes while Pecaitis was tops in the long jump (18-8) and pole vault (13-1). Kye Robinson took the triple jump and Wyatt Heistand easily won the shot put.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clapsadle, Breighner, Cole, Arentz) 9:27.3; 110 hurdles: 1. Kimmel (BS) 16.1, 2. Benedict (Get) 16.6, 3. Kowaski (G) 20.4; 100: 1. Keefer (G) 11.2, 2. Burnett (G) 11.4, 3. Smoker (G) 11.44; 1600: 1. Petula (BS) 4:47.9, 3. Breighner (G) 5:10.56; 400: 1. Verenna (BS) 55.0, 2. Clapsadle (G) 56.75, 3. Beamer (G) 57.9; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Keefer, Burnett, Smoker, Warren) 45.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Heller (BS) 47.7, 2. Benedict (G) 48.16, 3. Fleck (G) 49.5; 800: 1. Crum (BS) 2:02.2, 2. Cole (G) 2:10.4, 3. Arentz (G) 2:24; 200: 1. Keefer (G) 23.6, 3. Burnett (G) 24.0; 3200: 1. Petula (BS) 11:08.9, 2. Brownley (G) 11:16.9; 1600 relay: 1. Boiling Springs 3:41.5; Shot put: 1. Heistand (G) 44-8, 3. Noel (G) 37-11.5; Discus: 1. McCardell (BS) 137-7, 2. Heistand (G) 114-3, 3. Trostle (G) 107-0; Long jump: 1. Pecaitis (G) 18-8, 2. Robinson (G) 18-6.75; Triple jump: 1. Robinson (G) 39-8, 3. Lee (G) 35-4; High jump: 1. Kimmel (BS) 6-0, 2. Robinson (G) 5-8, 3. Warren (G) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (G) 13-1, 2. Mitchell (G) 12-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Boiling Springs 10:46.8; 100 hurdles: 1. Kimmel (BS) 15.8, 2. L. Bannak (G) 17.3, 3. C. Bannak (G) 17.4; 100: 1. Colgan (G) time not listed; 1600: 1. Oaster (G) 5:31.5; 400: 1. Colgan (G) 1:01, 3. Reaver (G) 1:06.9; 400 relay: 1. Boiling Springs 52.5; 300 hurdles; 1. C. Bannak (G) 48.3, 2. L. Bannak (G) 49.9, 3. Hurst (G) 52.5; 800: 1. Delevan (BS) 2:32.8, 2. Arnold (G) 2:38.5; 200: 1. Colgan (G) 26.7; 3200: 1. Oaster (G) 12:53.4, 3. Arnold (G) 13:07.4; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Colgan, Hurst, Bannak, Bannak) 4:16.6; Shot put: 1. Granger (G) 27-6, 2. Codori (G) 26-8, 3. Shelton (G) 26-6; Discus: 1. Codori (G) 83-3, 2. Granger (G) 80-4, 3. Shelton (G) 71-6; Javelin: 1. Dellinger (BS) 104-3, 3. Shelton (G) 79-10; Long jump: 1. Funk (G) 13-9, 2. Shelton (G) 13-5.5, 3. Perry (G) 13-2; Triple jump: 1. Hovis (BS) 30-7.25, 2. Brandauer (G) 29-11.5; High jump: 1. Hovis (BS) 4-4, 3. Raville (G) 4-0; Pole vault: 1. Petula (BS) 8-6, 3. Dwyer (G) 7-6
