A tremendous 23-point fourth quarter broke open a tight game as New Oxford delighted the home crowd with a 55-46 win over York Suburban on Friday night.
The victory was the fifth in a row for the Colonials (6-5, 2-1 YAIAA-2), keeping them in the thick of the division race. York Suburban (4-7, 2-2 Y-2) employed a stingy defense, but it was no match for New Oxford’s Idriz Ahmetovic. The junior sharpshooter came off the bench to drain five 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 24 points. Though Ahmetovic led in scoring, it was a team effort — particularly on defense — that did the trick for the Colonials.
“We are getting better each game, but we are still a work in progress,” said New Oxford coach Nathan Myers. “When we share the ball, and we move the ball, I think there’s a lot of things that we can grow from.”
Kai Stryhn got Suburban going early on, but New Oxford jumped out to a 6-2 lead by virtue of two free throws by Nick Calvo-Perez, a Brennan Holmes jumper, and Jake Lawrence putting back a rebound. The Ox led after one period, 10-8.
In the second quarter, Ahmetovic was dialed in. He opened second period play with three consecutive threes, and suddenly New Oxford had seemingly seized control with a 19-8 lead.
York Suburban quickly called timeout to stop the bleeding. Whatever was said in the huddle was obviously effective, as the Trojans came storming back. Steven Agapis nailed three longballs, two of them from three-point land, and CJ Rissmiller had a scoop and a drive for two buckets. Stryhn tossed in two freebies, and in just over three minutes the Trojans led 22-21.
At the half, the teams were tied 24-24.
“First half we jumped out to a 19-8 lead, and then let them right back in it,” Myers said, “and that gave them confidence to tie it at the half. That first half, they were getting circle cuts and things like that to get the ball inside, but we made some adjustments at the half, and we did a much better job.”
Agapis was right back at it as the third period started, dropping a long three, then Stryhn made a short jumper, putting the Trojans up by five. But Holden Crabbs, who pulled down 13 rebounds to go with his eight points, hit two free throws and then drove for a layup for New Oxford. Then Holmes (14 points) hit two jumpers, one off a rebound and one on an inbounds play. There was no quit in the Colonials, who showed hustle all night and, in the second half, extremely tight man-to-man defense. After three, it was tied 32-32.
“It was key when we came back after being down to tie it at the end of the third,” Myers said. “I think we defended much better in the second half, and I thought Jett was great for us off the bench, with his effort. Obviously Idriz gave us great minutes, and Brennan did a nice job on Stryhn, and made him work for everything.”
Stryhn and Agapis each had 13 points for Suburban, but five of Stryhn’s points were after the game was in hand for New Oxford.
Ahmetovic started the final period with a three. Holmes dropped in a fadeaway jumper, Ahmetovic went three-for-four from the line and then hit another three, as the Ox went up 43-36.
With just over two minutes to go in the game, Luke Andricos, who blocked four Colonial shots, charged in for layup and made his ensuing foul shot for a huge Trojan boost, pulling his team to within four at 45-41. Alas, Ahmetovic calmly made another jumper from beyond the foul line, and he and Crabbs went 8-for-8 from the line to end the game. The Colonials showed a lot of poise as they were getting hammered by fouls in the fourth quarter.
“We only missed one foul shot in the fourth, and that is big,” Myers said. “Our communication was much better in the second half, and that had a lot to do with the win. We are still learning, but I think we are moving in the right direction.”
New Oxford is back in action tonight at 6:30, traveling to Kennard-Dale.
York Suburban 8 16 8 14 — 46
New Oxford 10 14 8 23 — 55
York Suburban (46): CJ Rissmiller 4 2-2 10, Kai Stryhn 5 2-2 13, Brayden Egger 1 0-0 2, Timmon Smith 1 1-5 3, Luke Andricos 2 1-1 5, Steven Agapis 5 0-0 13. Non-scorers: Klinedinst, Gerner, Hardiman. Totals: 18 6-10 46.
New Oxford (55): Idriz Ahmetovic 6 7-8 24, Nick Calvo-Perez 0 2-2 2, Jake Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Brennan Holmes 7 0-0 14, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 2, Jett Moore 1 1-1 3, Holden Crabbs 1 6-7 8. Non-scorers: Mummert, Carver, B. Holmes. Totals: 17 16-18 55.
3-pointers: YS-Agapis 3, Stryhn; NO- Ahmetovic 5.
