CRABBS
Buy Now

New Oxford’s Holden Crabbs goes up for a shot between York Suburban’s Vincent Klinedinst (3) and Chase Hardiman (21) during Friday’s game in New Oxford. Crabbs scored eight points in a 55-46 win for the Colonials. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A tremendous 23-point fourth quarter broke open a tight game as New Oxford delighted the home crowd with a 55-46 win over York Suburban on Friday night.

The victory was the fifth in a row for the Colonials (6-5, 2-1 YAIAA-2), keeping them in the thick of the division race. York Suburban (4-7, 2-2 Y-2) employed a stingy defense, but it was no match for New Oxford’s Idriz Ahmetovic. The junior sharpshooter came off the bench to drain five 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 24 points. Though Ahmetovic led in scoring, it was a team effort — particularly on defense — that did the trick for the Colonials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.