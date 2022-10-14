The boys in green sent them home happy on Homecoming night.
Before all the backsides had even filled up the bleachers, the Knights fired a jolt through the stadium when Connor Joy took a quick pass from Wyatt Kuhn then blazed down the York Tech sideline for an electrifying 58-yard touchdown. The lightning strike gave Fairfield a 7-0 lead just 56 seconds into a game in which they controlled throughout.
Using their entire complement of backs and a nice mix of run and pass, the Knights gave their fans reason to roar on Friday with a 27-7 victory.
“We’ve been getting off to slow starts here recently,” said Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston. “The kids had a great week of practice, they were sharp, they were focused.
“We got off to a great start, we eliminated mistakes – which has been a huge problem for us – and we moved the ball.”
The win was important on several fronts, most notably bringing a halt to a three-game losing skid. It also gave Fairfield (2-5) breathing room as it looks to lock in a spot in the District 3 Class 1A championship game. Winless Halifax is the team Fairfield needs to remain in front of in the D3 power rankings to do just that.
And Friday’s triumph also provided some momentum as Thurston’s crew braces for a regular-season finish that includes York Catholic and Delone Catholic, ahead of a probable title game against powerhouse Steel-High.
“We’ll get back to work Monday,” he said. “It’s going to be an interesting three weeks.”
The Knights earned a day off on Saturday thanks to the work they put in the night before.
After holding the Spartans (1-7) on downs on their initial possession, Fairfield went on a methodical 72-yard march that featured 13 plays. Five different players touched the ball, including sophomore Stephen Higgs who reeled off runs of 13 and 12 yards on consecutive snaps. Andrew Koons hauled in a 10-yard pass for another first down and freshman Eddie Eichenlaub flashed some dash on an 11-yard scamper to put the ball at the six.
From there, junior QB Kuhn coolly rolled to his left and found Dylan Hanvey in the corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 13-0.
Kuhn had a productive night, going 6-for-9 for 93 yards and a pair of scores.
“We wanted to get him going early, get in a rhythm and build his confidence,” said Thurston of his quarterback.
Down 13 points wasn’t an ideal place to be for the run-heavy Spartans, who leaned heavily on senior bruiser Anthony Torres. The 185-pound thumper was without question the focal point of the Tech offense as he piled up 20 first-half carries. Seven of those came on the possession following Hanvey’s scoring grab when Torres accounted for all 68 yards as the visitors drew to within 13-7.
Torres covered the final 15 yards before finding the end zone. He finished with 126 yards in the opening half and 207 for the game on 33 totes.
Aside from a highlight-reel 45-yarder in the fourth quarter in which he hurdled a defender, Torres was forced to fight tooth and nail for every inch.
“He hits the hole quick and keeps his legs churning,” said Thurston. “Even if he runs into five bodies he’s going to find a hole. We really needed to wrap up and we struggled with that at times. It was about getting a kid to fill every gap.”
While Torres seemed content plodding between the tackles and dishing out punishment, Joy opted for the hammer-down lane. The senior took the ball on a sweep toward the home side of the field, hit the jets and left Spartans in his wake as he scooted into the end zone.
Higgs ran over a defender at the goal line on the two-point conversion, pushing the Fairfield lead to 21-7.
“They did not run an odd front, which is what we prepared for all week,” said Thurston. “But behind that they had four defensive backs all lined up. We knew if we could get into the second level we’d be in business.”
Following an interception by Trenton Nafe, the Spartans threatened to climb back into the mix in the closing moments of the half. They picked up five first downs — three on completions by KingZion Matai — but were halted at the Fairfield 16 when time expired.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Knights threw a wrench at the Spartans as they begin mixing in fresh backs. Jackson Reinke took a sweep left and bolted 30 yards to move the ball to the Tech 29. After a penalty moved it back 10 yards, Dom Smitley then hauled in a pass and pinballed his way to the Spartan 22. He bulled for seven yards on his next carry and Higgs took it from there, using four attempts to eventually pound it into the end zone.
Higgs paced the Knights 87 yards rushing and Smitley added 45 as a change-of-pace back as the home team ran for nearly 250 on the night.
“Higgys has a certain style and then all of a sudden we’re in the (I-formation) with Dom,” said Thurston. “Having all those different backs made it tough for them to key on one back.”
The Knights nearly had some icing on the cake when Matai was blasted just as he attempted a pass. The ball popped high into the air before coming down into the waiting arms of Hanvey, who hustled 55 yards for an apparent touchdown that brought the crowd to its feet.
A penalty for an illegal block on the return negated the score, but didn’t dampen the celebration as the Knights were winners on their Homecoming.
Fairfield travels to York Catholic next Friday before hosting Delone in the regular-season finale.
York Tech 0 7 0 0 – 7
Fairfield 13 8 0 6 – 27
First quarter
F-Connor Joy 58 pass from Wyatt Kuhn, 11:04. Kuhn kick
F-Dylan Hanvey 6 pass from Kuhn, :00. Kick failed
Second quarter
YT-Anthony Torres 15 run, 9:08. Nathan Lankford kick
F-Joy 51 run, 8:29. Stephen Higgs 2-pt. run
Fourth quarter
F-Higgs 1 run, 7:34. Kick failed
Team Statistics
YT F
First downs 15 16
Rushing 38-217 33-244
Passing 4-6-1 6-9-1
Passing yards 45 93
Totals yards 262 337
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-55 4-45
Punting 2-28.5 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YT-Anthony Torres 33-207, KingZion Matai 4-10, Trenton Nafe 1-0; F-Stephen Higgs 14-87, Dom Smitley 7-45, Eddie Eichenlaub 2-12, Noah Davis 4-13, Camden Bryant 2-12, Jackson Reinke 2-25, Wyatt Kuhn 1-(-1), Connor Joy 1-51
Passing: YT-Matai 4-6-1 45; F-Kuhn 6-9-1 93
Receiving: YT-Bailey Eberwein 1-16, Nafe 2-28, Torres 1-1; F-Joy 1-58, Higgs 2-13, Smitley 1-17, Reinke 1(-5), Andrew Koons 1-10
