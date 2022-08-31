After having their world turned upside down a little over a year ago, Jacob and Brittany Hawkins decided to do what many grieving parents do – try to turn a terrible tragedy into something that could benefit others.
The way they are doing it is quite unique.
The Hawkins’ eldest son, Elijah, lost his life during a house fire on July 4, 2021. This Saturday, just three days before what would have been Elijah’s 10th birthday, they will honor him by sponsoring the first annual “Elijah Hawkins Memorial” sprint car race at Lincoln Speedway.
But it doesn’t stop there.
This past weekend, a silent auction was held during Saturday night’s racing action, with dozens of racing items donated by local and national sprint car teams up for bid. Organized by the Hawkins family, the items up for auction included signed wing panels, gloves, and visors; framed photos; t-shirts and other apparel (including an official Donny Schatz crew member’s shirt); a pair of championship trophies from Brian Montieth and Donnie Krietz, Jr.; and a checkered flag autographed by over 30 drivers.
And the amazing part it, all of the money they are raising is being given back to the drivers.
“All this stuff was donated by drivers,” said Jacob of the huge amount of items available for bid Saturday. “(Lincoln part-owner) Jerry Parrish, he’s done an amazing job of calling drivers to get donations. Now it’s all part of this silent auction, with all the proceeds going toward next week’s race purse.”
The plan is for this weekend’s 410 feature to pay $7,000 to win and $700 to start, and if the money raised by the silent auction exceeds that, any extra money will go toward next year’s race.
Every cent. Given back to the drivers.
“Lincoln Speedway would like to thank all the race teams that donated items for the silent auction and sponsors for this event. Many people volunteered their time to make this possible,” began a statement released by the speedway on Wednesday.
“The great thing about this event is that it gives back to the race teams that supported this cause. It’s so great to be able to remember a young boy who enjoyed the same sport that we all love. This is going to be a great event and we invite everyone to come out and help us remember this young boy.”
Using the racing platform to honor their son was a no-brainer.
“We’re very big into sprint car racing and we’ve been around it for years,” said Brittany. “Honestly, ever since he was a little boy he just loved sprint car racing. So we figured we needed to do something to keep his memory alive and also to help sprint car racing.”
Elijah was an active little boy who enjoyed baseball and bowling, but especially loved sprint car racing. Some of his most enjoyable moments were of being in the pits and “working” on the cars of some of his favorite drivers. Landon Myers and Dan Shetler were two that the Hawkins’ have been especially close to. Others that Elijah cheered for included Chase Dietz, Brent Marks, and Kyle Larson.
And now some of those same drivers will benefit from the Hawkins’ legwork.
“We’ve had so much support from our community (since the fire),” said Jacob. “Racing family, our bowling family, and we just felt now it was time to give back.”
For Jacob and Brittany, of West York, there is still healing to be done. Their other son, Evan, now 8, suffered injuries in the fire but has mostly recovered. There are constant reminders. And there are the memories.
This weekend, there will be new memories made on the clay oval. That will help with the healing process. As will knowing they are helping their son’s heroes.
Racing is an expensive sport. Costs are higher than ever. Parts are often in short supply. Breaking even, let alone making a profit, is rare, even for teams with the deepest of pockets or the most sponsors.
So consider doing like the Hawkins family. Help out a local race team by buying a t-shirt. Donate a case of water or a gift card to a race crew. Even a roll of quarters to help at the car wash is appreciated by teams on shoestring budgets.
And when you do so, do it for a race fan you love. Or in the memory of a young race fan named Elijah who touched many lives.
