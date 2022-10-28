If New Oxford hopes to make some noise in the upcoming District 3 footbal playoffs, there are surely things it will still need to work on.
Getting off to a quick start does not appear to be one of them.
The Colonials used a quick-strike offense and a bevy of opportunist turnovers to score at will in a resounding 57-21 victory over Eastern York Friday night.
The win not only earned New Oxford the YAIAA-2 championship but also secured the Colonials a high spot in the District 3 Class 5A field, a likely first-round bye, and a game on their home turf.
“When we come into a season we have what we call our pyramid of success, and at the top of that list for us is a league title,” said New Oxford head coach Jason Warner.
According to Warner, the outright division title was just the third in the history of the Colonials football program.
“These guys right now don’t know how special that really is,” Warner added. “They’re in a very small fraternity of people who’ve done that (here). It’s something to be proud of and something we’re extremely excited about.”
New Oxford (8-2, 6-0 YAIAA-2) scored four touchdowns in less than the same number of minutes played to begin the game.
Eastern York (2-8, 1-5) fumbled the ball on its first touch of the night, with the Colonials recovering at the 15-yard line. On the ensuing play, Idriz Ahmetovic took a direct snap and covered the distance for the first New Oxford score.
The second play of the game for the Golden Knights was even more disastrous, as Evan Schriver stepped in front of an Austin Billet pass and returned the interception 22 yards for a score. Ahmetovic passed to Tyler Arigo on the conversion attempt, and the Ox led 15-0 just 29 seconds into the game.
Following a three-and-out and a short punt from Eastern York, it took the Colonials just five plays for Riley Killen to score from 9 yards out.
Punctuating the New Oxford opening blitz was another defensive gem. Senior linebacker Elias Ernst read Billet’s pass over the middle perfectly and took his interception 26 yards the other way for his own pick-6.
Although the Colonials did not sustain the 48-touchdown pace, Warner was obviously pleased with the impressive start.
“I think the big thing there is our kids did their homework,” he said. “The (interceptions) we had there, we study those things and our kids were prepared. When you make plays like that, that (preparedness) shows up. It’s a credit to those kids for taking the time for not only the physical reps in practice but also the mental reps from watching film.”
Following another three-and-out, Colonials quarterback Jett Moore tossed the first of his three first-half scores, with a 23-yard strike to Brennan Holmes to punctuate a 7-play drive that covered 35 yards.
Moore added a 1-yard plunge for a score in the opening minutes of the second quarter, then connected with Trevor Yerka from 4 yards out to extend the Colonials lead to 50-0.
It was a banner night for the New Oxford defense. Along with the fumble recovery and early interceptions for touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game, the Colonials picked off three more passes. Gavin Murren, Jarret Bitzer and Zion Codling all snared interceptions for the Ox, while Ernst and Bitzer recorded sacks that snuffed out Eastern York drives.
The final stats showed Eastern York with 264 total yards of offense and more first downs than the Colonials, but virtually all of the Golden Knights output came after the Colonials had taken command and began substituting liberally as early as the second quarter.
Sophomore Ryan Vargas closed the New Oxford scoring, hauling in a pass from fellow sophomore Carter Houck for a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Up next for the Colonials is a district playoff game, most likely at home in two weeks. With his team firing on all cylinders, Warner did not seem overly concerned with the layoff.
“It’s going to help us get healthy,” said Warner. “We have a couple of guys nicked up, so hopefully it helps in that sense. But we have a plan in place to help keep everyone sharp. I know everyone says taking that week off can take you out of your routine and things like that, but for us the thing is to stay healthy and it gives us a chance to see our opponent live next week. Plus to host a game at home, that’s something we’re really excited about.”
New Oxford 36 14 0 7 — 0
Eastern York 0 8 6 7 — 0
1st Quarter
NO-Idriz Ahmetovic 15 run (Ahmetovic kick) 11:39
NO-Evan Schriver 22 interception return (Ahmetovic pass to Tyler Arigo) 11:31
NO-Riley Killen 9 run (Ahmetovic kick) 8:55
NO-Elias Ernst 26 interception return (Ahmetovic kick) 8:05
NO-Brennan Holmes 23 pass from Jett Moore (Ahmetovic kick) 4:09
2nd Quarter
NO-Moore 1 run (Ahmetovic kick) 9:23
NO-Trevor Yerka 4 pass from Moore (Ahmetovic kick) 2:36
EY-Robinson 6 pass from Billet (Billet pass to Becknauld) 1:10
3rd Quarter
EY-Becknauld 20 pass from Billet (kick failed) 2:08
4th Quarter
NO-Ryan Vargas 60 pass from Carter Houck (Ahmetovic kick) 11:06
EY-Robinson 9 pass from Rambo (Crumling kick) 4:46
Team Statistics
NO EY
First downs 11 13
Rushing 28-150 24-82
Passing 7-12-0 21-39-5
Passing yards 171 182
Total yards 321 264
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-35 1-11
Punting 1-55.0 3-33.7
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO-Killen 13-95, Ahmetovic 2-22, Bryce Klunk 4-14, Derek Price 5-12, Jett Moore 2-6, Carter Houck 1-4, Cruz Moore 1-(-3); EY-Billet 10-55, Crumling 9-23, Ayala 4-6, Rambo 1-(-2).
Passing: NO-Jett Moore 5-9-0-96, Cruz Moore 1-2-0-15, Houck 1-1-0-60; EY-Billet 15-27-4-113, Rambo 7-12-1-69.
Receiving: NO-Holmes 3-90, Vargas 1-60, Price 1-15, Yerka 1-4, Carson Heeney 1-2; EY-Becknauld 6-59, Robinson 4-30, Sgrignoli 4-28, Billet 3-33, Crumling 2-20, Altamirano 1-5, Knaub 1-(-1).
