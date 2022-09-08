DOUBLES
New Oxford’s Alex Wolf hits a shot while teammate Anne Socks looks on during their No. 1 doubles match on Thursday against visiting Dallastown. Wolf and Socks claimed a three-set win to help the Colonials cruise by the Wildcats, 4-1. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford is only a third of the way into its YAIAA-1 division slate, but the Colonials took a massive step toward their third division crown in the past five seasons when they flew past defending champion Dallastown, 4-1, in girls’ tennis action Thursday afternoon on the Colonials’ home courts.

Dallastown (4-2, 2-1) got past the Ox in last year’s regular season meeting to earn the title, though the Colonials avenged that defeat when they took down the Wildcats in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals.

