New Oxford is only a third of the way into its YAIAA-1 division slate, but the Colonials took a massive step toward their third division crown in the past five seasons when they flew past defending champion Dallastown, 4-1, in girls’ tennis action Thursday afternoon on the Colonials’ home courts.
Dallastown (4-2, 2-1) got past the Ox in last year’s regular season meeting to earn the title, though the Colonials avenged that defeat when they took down the Wildcats in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals.
“We’re thrilled to beat a team as strong as Dallastown, 4-1 — they’re very good” Ox head coach Travis Martin said. “I felt extremely good about our chances at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and then we only needed one more to get the match.”
No. 1 singles was over in just north of 30 minutes as Anya Rosenbach quickly dispatched of Namya Jindal 6-0, 6-0. Though Jindal was able to engage in some drawn out rallies that made Rosenbach work as much as possible to earn the shutout.
Rosenbach was able to get Jindal out of position multiple times with fakes to one side, but ultimately hitting the ball in the opposite direction for easy winners.
At No. 2 singles, Allison Horick took down Catharine Lasher 6-0, 6-2 by taking advantage of an excellent backhand, a stroke that Horick regularly went to as she piled up points in a hurry.
“I was able to be consistent and move the ball around well. My backhand was really good today,” Horick said. “I try to play to my opponent’s backhand side, because that’s usually their weaker side. But generally, I just try to play my game.”
Kaelyn Balko also won in straight sets, taking down Kylie Scivto at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-0.
“Kaelyn had a little bit of a slow start and got behind early,” Martin said. “But she picked it up quickly and got in a groove.”
Martin had to look to his bench for No. 1 doubles with Joslyn Loss unable to play due to injury and rather than break up his No. 2 doubles team, he inserted Anne Socks into the lineup and paired her with Alex Wolf.
Wolf and Socks downed Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett 6-2, 0-6, 6-3.
“Anne was part of our second doubles team last year, so we were comfortable putting her out there even against a strong team,” Martin said. “I wanted to keep the continuity with our second doubles team, not just for today, but for the rest of the week.”
Dallastown (4-2, 2-1) avoided the shutout as Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson defeated Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellnar at No. 2 doubles 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“This is something that we all wanted,” Horick said of defeating Dallastown. “We didn’t want a repeat of last season. We want the division title.”
Martin added, “Dallastown is always a big match for us in regards to winning the division. But this year it’s not just for the division. We view it as a stepping stone toward winning a district title.”
New Oxford (5-0, 3-0) has an extremely quick turnaround as it plays in a round-robin with Mifflin County and Altoona at Central Mountain today beginning at 10 a.m.
“This should be a fun trip for the girls,” Martin said. “We’re taking a couple vans up there (Thursday), we’ll stay in a hotel and then play three matches (Friday).”
The next division contest for the Colonials is on the road at Red Lion on Monday at 4 p.m.
New Oxford 4, Dallastown 1
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Namya Jindal 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Catharine Lasher 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Kylie Scivto 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Anne Socks (NO) d. Elizabeth Tony/Chloe Isett 6-2, 0-6, 6-3; 2. Katie Chronister/Teagan Mortenson (D) d. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellnar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
