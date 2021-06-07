Cashtown 7, Frederick 2
Cashtown 6, Frederick 0
Anthony Lippy and Austin Kunkel turned in strong six-inning outings for the Pirates in their sweep of the Flying Dogs on Sunday.
Lippy’s six-hitter included six strikeouts in Game 1 while Kunkel yielded just four singles while fanning eight batters without allowing a walk in the second game.
Zach Ketterman tripled, Tyler Reinert went 3-for-4 and Robert Rohrbaugh drove in a pair of runs for Cashtown (8-2) in the opener. JC Collins was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks as well.
Chase King singled twice and joined Ketterman and Simeon Davis with two RBI apiece in the second game.
Cashtown 140 101 0 — 7 12 1
Frederick 000 020 0 — 2 6 1
Anthony Lippy, Tyler Reinert (7). Christenberry, not reported (5), not reported (7). WP: Lippy. LP: Christenberry. SO-BB: Lippy 6-2, Reinert 1-1, Christianberry 0-3, other 2-1, other 0-1. 3B: C-Zach Ketterman.
Cashtown 150 000 0 — 6 5 0
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Austin Kunkel, Josh Topper (7). Grimes, Hughes (7). WP: Kunkel. LP: Grimes. SO-BB: Kunkel 8-0, Topper 0-0, Grimes 5-1, Hughes 1-0.
New Oxford 15,
Mason-Dixon 4
New Oxford 6,
Mason-Dixon 2
Twin pitchers combined to strike out 18 Rebels en route to sweeping a home doubleheader on Sunday.
Joel Clabaugh stacked up nine strikeouts in just four innings of work in the opener. Jeff Deveney provided plenty of support by belting a pair of doubles and collecting five RBI. Brady Topper and Derek Huff stroke two hits apiece, including doubles, for the winners.
Dan Shafer, Jesse Helman and Austin Roth finished with two RBI each.
Huff whiffed seven Rebels in a six-inning mound stint in Game 2, allowing one earned run. Topper smashed a triple while going 3-for-3 with two RBI. Aden Juelich, Alex Emlet and Deveney compiled two hits apiece with Deveney and Chase Roberts both plating a pair of runs.
Mason-Dixon 101 02 — 4 3 4
New Oxford 424 5x — 15 11 1
Kyle Raubenstine. Joel Clabaugh, Alex Emlet (5), Aden Juelich (5). WP: Clabaugh. LP: Raubenstine. SO-BB: Raubenstine 0-7, clabaugh 9-4, Emlet 0-2, Juelich 1-0. 2B: MD-Meredith; NO-Jeff Deveney 2, Derek Huff, Shafer, Brady Topper, Tyler Sims.
Mason-Dixon 100 000 1 — 2 7 0
New Oxford 000 033 x — 6 12 1
Frank McCready, Erich Kelch (6). Derek Huff, Gino Grob (7). WP: Huff. LP: McCready. SO-BB: McCready 3-4, Kelch 2-1, Huff 7-1, Grob 1-1. 2B: MD-Dewees. 3B: NO-Topper
Standings: Shippensburg Stars 9-0, Littlestown Dodgers 10-2, Cashtown Pirates 8-2, Biglerville Black Sox 9-3, Hagerstown Braves 7-3, New Oxford Twins 7-4, Brushtown Bulldogs 4-8, Frederick Flying Dogs 3-8, Hanover Raiders 4-10, Mason-Dixon Rebels 3-9, Winfield Nightmare 2-10, North Carroll Panthers 1-10
