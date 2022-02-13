Carly Rice dropped 26 points to push the 25th-ranked Gettysburg College women’s basketball team past Centennial Conference foe Haverford College by the final score of 51-44 on Senior Day inside Bream Gym Saturday afternoon.
Haverford 6 10 16 12 — 44
Gettysburg 11 9 11 20 — 51
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 26 points, 8-8 FT, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
• Christina Richson ’22: 9 points, 3-7 3PT, 3 assists, 3 steals
• Hannah Sauve ’24: 6 points, 4-4 FT, 7 rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Senior Mackenzie Tinner connected on a lay-up 52 seconds into the game that rolled into a 9-0 run for Gettysburg that was capped by a Richson 3-pointer. The Bullets would lead 9-0 midway through, but four points by Haverford (17-7, 13-6 CC) sliced the deficit down to five (9-4). The offenses both struggled to get into a rhythm as the Fords made only one shot from the field, with the Bullets shooting below 29 percent. Gettysburg (20-3, 17-1 CC) held an 11-6 lead at the end of the stanza.
• Second Quarter: The Fords came within one off an Eleanor Alix three-pointer 45 seconds into the second stanza. A couple of minutes later, Haverford tied the game at 11-11, but a Rice lay-up on the next possession put the Bullets in front. The scoring margin continued to be close, and the Orange and Blue led by a quarter-high six points off a Rice lay-up with 2:18 to go. The offensive struggle continued for both teams as the Fords shot below 19 percent from the floor, with the Bullets hitting under 28 percent. Rice paced Gettysburg with six points, and Richson added three to put the Orange and Blue ahead 20-16 heading into the locker room.
• Third Quarter: A 3-pointer by Ally Landau sparked a 7-0 run for Haverford to take a 23-20 advantage at 6:27. Gettysburg marched its way back as they produced a 7-0 spurt to retake the lead 27-23 with 4:34 on the clock. The tides turned as the Fords went on a 9-4 run to close out the third stanza to lead by one (32-31).
• Fourth Quarter: Rice was clutch for the Bullets as she netted the first eight points, with two being three-pointers to jump ahead 39-32 two minutes into the final stanza. The Fords went on a 7-4 run to come within four points (43-39) at 3:03. A Tinner jumper with 1:50 on the clock made it a six-point advantage, but a jumper by Ally Landau on the next possession put Haverford back within four. The final six points for Gettysburg came from the free throw line, with Rice drilling each one in the last 43 seconds. Ally Landau sank a three-pointer with six seconds left, and it wouldn’t be enough as Gettysburg claimed the 51-44 victory.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets came into the game ranked 25th in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll.
• The senior quartet of Rice, Richson, Tinner, and Avery Bennett (Center Valley, Pa./Southern Lehigh) were honored with a brief ceremony before the start of today’s game.
• Gettysburg hit 15-of-51 (29.4 percent) from the field, while Haverford shot 13-of-58 (22.4 percent). The Bullets finished 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line and sank five 3-pointers.
