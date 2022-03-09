Bermudian Springs came into Wednesday’s PIAA Class 4A state tournament opener with Central Columbia with two clear goals.
First and foremost, the Eagles wanted to top the District 4 champs and advance to Saturday’s second round. Secondly, they wanted to see senior Lily Peters, who entered the night eight points away from 1,000 for her career, become the third Bermudian Springs hooper to hit the mark this season.
Missions accomplished.
The Eagles used stifling defense to race past the Blue Jays, 55-33, while Peters scored 16 points on the night to join teammates Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault as 1,000-point scorers.
“I thought it was a reach, but I definitely thought if I worked hard and scored enough and we got far enough that it was possible,” Peters said of the milestone, which she entered the season more than 400 points shy of.
In the early parts of the contest, it looked questionable not only whether Peters would get the eight points she needed, but whether either team would get to double digits in the first half.
A slew of turnovers from both sides meant Central (19-7) led Bermudian (24-6) just 2-1 nearly halfway through the quarter. That lead held steady at 6-5 after the first quarter, with Peters sitting on two points, six away from 1,000.
“I think it was nine turnovers in the first half and what I think it came down to was we were making passes that you don’t see us normally make,” Bermudian coach Todd Askins said of the sloppy start.”
In the second quarter, the Eagles began to find their groove. Led by a stifling 1-3-1 zone that didn’t allow the Blue Jays any space, Bermudian turned steals into transition points, particularly for Peters, who had a layup and a pair of foul shots to put her team ahead 16-11.
Then, after yet another steal, she found herself as part of a two-on-one fast break. After charging down the floor, she received a pass and layed the ball in for points number 999 and 1,000 sending the visiting student section into a frenzy.
“It’s huge for her,” Askins said of the feat, “All year long we’re looking at it saying ‘man, it’s going to be hard for her.’ I think she was over 400 points away. But to get that many points and still be able to win games and share the ball the way she does with Bailey and Hannah and everyone else. It goes to show how good a player she is.”
The Eagles outscored the hosts 15-7 in the second quarter and took a 20-13 lead into the break.
Out of the half, Bermudian really began to hit its stride. The Eagles kept the Blue Jays at arm’s length to begin the half before a Hannah Chenault trifecta made it 27-16 with three minbutes to play in the third. Meanwhile, Central Columbia continued to struggle to solve the Bermudian zone defense.
“We knew that we hadn’t run that 1-3-1 for a while now in the second half of the season so we weren’t sure if they had seen any tape of it,” Askins said of his defense. “I think we did a good job with our rotations and our close-outs and we made it really difficult for them to get open shots.”
The Eagles extended their lead to 35-23 heading into the final quarter, a lead that felt even larger given the Blue Jays’ offensive struggles.
Early in the fourth, the visitors put the game to bed. Oehmig started off the run with a triple from the top of the key to make it 38-23, then shortly after Chenault added an old-fashioned 3-point-play and suddenly a sizable lead seemed insurmountable at 41-23 just a minute into the final quarter.
The lead swelled to as large as 44-23 before Central Columbia made one last push. Caitlyn Weatherill hit a 3-pointer and Lindsey Bull hit a pair from the line as part of a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 44-32 with 4:03 left on the clock. But the Eagles weren’t going to be denied. Chenault hit another 3-pointer, part of her game-high 19 points, to push the lead back to 15 and Bermudian never looked back.
The victory advances the Eagles to Saturday’s second round where they’ll square off with undefeated District 1 champion Gwynedd Mercy. The Monarchs bested District 12 fourth-place finisher Audenreid 52-40 on Wednesday night.
“We wanted to get back to playing our tempo and I thought we did that. If we scored 66 points per game in the regular season, then we should be scoring low 50s, high 40s now, obviously against some tougher competition. If we can do that we think we have a good chance to win some games,” Askins said of his team going forward.
Bermudian, meanwhile, became the first school in Times Area history to have three players hit the 1,000-point marker in the same season.
“I thought that was really cool,” Peters said of the note. “Bailey and Hannah are great players and it’s cool that we could all do that together.”
Bermudian Springs 5 15 15 20 — 55
Central Columbia 6 7 10 10 — 33
Bermudian Springs (55): Lily Peters 7 2-2 16, Bailey Oehmig 6 0-0 13, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 7, Hannah Chenault 7 2-3 19. Non-scorers: A. Peters, LaBure, Metzger, Feeser, Keller. Totals: 23 4-5 55.
Central Columbia (33): H. Bull 1 0-0 2, Flick 2 0-0 4, Rowe 5 6-11 16, Weatherill 1 0-0 3, L. Bull 1 2-4 4, Blake 1 2-2 4. Totals: 11 10-17 43.
3-pointers: BS-5 (Chenault 3, Bross, Oehmig); CC-1 (Weatherill).
