GOLF
Distrrict 3 Championships
A trio of Delone Catholic golfers missed the state qualifying cutline in the District 3 Class 2A Championships on Saturday at Honey Run Golf Club. The season is not over for those players, however, as Delone won the district team title on Friday, and with it a ticket to today’s regional match against District 5 champion Bedford. The winner of that event, which begins at 1:30 Monday at Briarwood Golf Club, will earn entry to the PIAA Team Championships in State College.
“In all honesty, winning the district title was our goal,” said Squire head coach Chuck Minchik. “We’re out of goals, this is unknown territory. We are setting history and we brought back some (district) hardware that is pretty heavy.
“Those kids were pumped up on Friday. They were on so much of a high, it was great to see and made my year as a coach, to see their reactions.”
On Saturday, Bryson Kopp made a charge by shooting an 80, one of the top scores of the day. Kopp finished with a two-day total of 165, three strokes outside the cutline.
“Bryson had an awesome day but he was too far back,” said Minchik.
Tim Burke, who led the Delone pack with a round of 78 on the opening day, posted an 88 on Saturday to finish with a 166.
Kat Keller was on solid ground in the girls’ tournament after 18 holes but posted a 99 on Saturday to miss the cut by five shots.
“I know Timmy will be back and Kat is determined to improve,” said Minchik.
Delone will face off against Bedford on Monday. The Bison are led by senior Matt Edwards, a three-time PIAA qualifier who won the District 5 individual title with a 74.
Luke Davdison (4th, 80), Josh Topper (5th, 81) and Matt Semanek (6th, 84) rounded out Bedford’s top performers.
“They shot a 319 to win their tournament and our best is a 320,” said Minchik. “I told the kids I thought we’d need a 315 to win. Can we do a 315? We’ll find out tomorrow.”
Playing into Delone’s favor is a bit of home-course advantage. Minchik said Monday will mark the fifth time his team has played at Briarwood this season.
Winning District 3-2A titles on Saturday were Brooke Graham of Boiling Springs (160) and Winston Thai (151) of Lancaster Country Day. The 3A champs were Kayla Maletto of Wilson (143) and Dallastown’s Lane Krosse (145).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 9, Shippensburg 2
The Canners stepped outside of YAIAA-3 play but the result was the same as their previous 14 matches as they took down the visiting Greyhounds on Saturday morning.
The heater that Cam Tyson has been on showed no signs of losing any steam as he netted a pair of goals and dished out a pair of assists to give him eight goals and six assists over the team’s last three matches. The senior now has 16 goals and 17 assists on the year.
Jesus Salazar pocketed a pair of tallies and assisted on two others, while Guillaume Schmitz tickled the twine twice, as well.
Biglerville (15-1) scored seven times in the opening half and put it on cruise control after intermission.
Shippensburg 0 2 — 2
Biglerville 7 2 — 9
Goals: S-Spencer Eden, Conner Ford; B-Cam Tyson 2, Guillaume Schmitz 2, Jesus Salazar 2, Kody Mendoza, Osvaldo Diaz, Devan Ponce. Assists: B-Tyson 2, Salazar 2, Anthony Cervantes, Isael Sanchez. Shots: S-5; B-15. Corners: S-5; B-14. Saves: S-Kade Rumbaugh (6); B-Rodrigo Beltran (3).
Littlestown 0, York Catholic 0 2OT
Christopher Meakin piled up 15 saves to keep the Irish off the board in Saturday’s YAIAA clash. Meakin’s big game helped Littlestown earn a draw and improve to 8-5-2 overall. York Catholic’s record moved to 11-2-2.
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots: L-3; YC-15. Corners: L-0; YC-8. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 15; YC-John Weisser 3
Greencastle 2, Bermudian Springs 1
Caleb Baine booted a tie-breaking goal in the 69th minute to give the Blue Devils a non-league win over the Eagles on Saturday.
Bermudian (4-10-1) trailed 1-1 until Alex Alvarado converted a penalty kick in the second half. Baine struck nine minutes later with the decisive tally.
Greencastle 0 2 — 2
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
Goals: G-Mitch Lagoe, Caleb Baine; BS-Alex Alvarado. Assists: BS-Henry Drawbaugh, Chase Davidson. Saves: G-Ethan Ford 10; BS-Alan Felipe 5. JV: Greencastle 3, Bermudian 1
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at Bermudian Springs
New Oxford’s Neal Price crossed the line in under 18 minutes to place fourth in a four-team YAIAA race held last Thursday at Bermudian Springs.
Price finished in 18:56 to lead all Times Area runners. Dallastown’s Jakob Rager won by a second over Neil Oestereich of York Suburban, posting a time of 17:21.
Elijah Beichler gave the Colonials a 10th-place effort with an 18:34.
The Bermudian duo of Parker Sanders and Cole Stuart came home in sixth and seventh, respectively. Sanders hit the line in 18:19, two seconds ahead of his teammate.
In the girls’ race, Colonial Erin Deak placed ninth in 23:12. Dallastown claimed six of the top seven spots led by race winner Victoria Rodriguez (19:48).
BOYS
Dallastown d. Bermudian 21-39; New Oxford d. Bermudian 23-32; York Suburban d. Bermudian 21-40; Dallastown d. New Oxford 20-36; Dallastown d. York Suburban 26-29; York Suburban d. New Oxford 21-39
Bermudian: 6. Parker Sanders 18:19, 7. Cole Stuart 18 21, 24. Jacob Simpson 20:12, 26. Lucas Campagna 20:36, 28. Bryce Harner 20:46
New Oxford: 4. Neal Price 17:56, 10. Elijah Beichler 18:34, 16. Liam Rosenbach 19:26, 19. Will Schuck 19:47, 23. Joseph Salazar 20:11
GIRLS
Dallastown d. Bermudian 15-50; New Oxford d. Bermudian 22-33; York Suburban d. Bermudian 16-47; Dallastown d. New Oxford 15-49; Dallastown d. York Suburban 17-43; York Suburban d. New Oxford 19-42
Bermudian: 18. Livia Lighty 24:27, 24. Madison Kuhn 25:16, 28. Kylie Oseen 26:52
New Oxford: 9. Erin Deak 23:12, 14. Katelyn Dicken 23:57, 19. Kali Neiderer 24:37, 23. Courtney Cox 25:02, 26. Sabrina Reck 25:56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.