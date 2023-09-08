By Tom Sixeas
Teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant coach, head coach. Jon DeFoe has worn many different hats during his long tenure at Bermudian Springs.
DeFoe recently added athletic director to his collection of duties performed at Berm when he replaced Dave Orwig, who retired after 25 years at the post.
“Dave did a great job here,” DeFoe said. “He was super organized and the work that he did has made the transition as easy as possible for me. He comes in to workout here in the mornings and he’s available to me if I need to talk with him about anything.”
A 1987 Gettysburg High grad who played college football at Lycoming College, DeFoe arrived at Bermudian in the fall of 1997 as a student teacher and never had any desire to leave.
“I came here to student teach and was paired up with a great lady, Connie Tate, and it made a huge impact on me,” he said. “They made me feel welcome and it felt like home immediately. This place has been great to me.”
While student teaching, DeFoe joined the football staff of former head coach Russ Greenholt as a volunteer for one season and then as a paid assistant the following year. He helped Greenholt to pilot the Eagles to a Mid-Penn Liberty division title in 1997 and a District 3 Class 2A title in 1998, with a wild 28-26, come-from-behind win over Littlestown.
Greenholt stepped down following that season and DeFoe was elevated to head coach, a position he held for 21 years.
DeFoe led the Eagles to a 152-76 record with five division titles and a dozen appearances in the district playoffs. He led the Red Swarm to eight district playoff wins and a pair of appearances in the district championship game, in 2012 and 2018. He guided them to a 39-1 regular season mark from 2011-14.
DeFoe stepped away from the sidelines following the 2019 season. He has spent the past dozen years in administration, the first four as an assistant principal, then eight as the high school principal. He sees that time and experience as being crucial to his new position.
“It just seemed like a great fit,” he said. “This just brings all of my responsibilities together.”
His experience as a head coach has also helped in relating to current Eagles coaches.
“Anytime you have a conversation with a coach or athlete, 25 years of experience adds credibility to it,” he said. “It’s important to talk about the pros and cons of things. The first time I met with my coaches I said, ‘I lived this, I walked in your shoes.’ That brings some credibility to your message.”
Even with his vast experience and success as a head coach, he doesn’t plan to step into that role with his staff.
“I’m not going to intervene on strategy or personnel, but advise or give thoughts and recommendations,” he said. “My role is not to make those decisions.”
A big believer in that values learned in sports can apply to everyday life, DeFoe envisions overseeing an athletic program that continues to help student-athletes enjoy positive experiences.
“There is no greater correlation to real life than participating in an athletic event and being part of a team,” he said. “My vision is that every kid has a positive experience. That’s certainly a challenge because every sport has a certain number of kids that play. But you can still have a great experience regardless of what your role may be because you belong, you’re accepted and valued as being part of a team.”
Josh Martin contributed to this story.
