Monday is Doe Day.
The deer season may be weeks and weeks away, but Monday, July 12, is the first day resident hunters can apply for their first antlerless deer license in Pennsylvania.
Nonresidents can apply a week later.
The allocation of permits for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes most of Adams County, is 31,000 an increase over 26,000 for last seasons.
Take note that the cost of a resident license has gone up from seven cents, to $6.97.
Resident and nonresident hunters may apply for a second license starting Aug. 2 in any WMU where supplies last. A third license can be applied for on Aug. 16.
Over-the-counter sales of antlerless deer licenses for any WMU where they remain begin Sept. 13.
FEATHERED FRIENDS DYING
As painful as it may be to withhold food and water, it’s wise to bring in feeders and empty bird baths as long as a mysterious health condition continues to kill songbirds.
The most common symptoms include discharge or crusting around the bird’s eyes, eye lesions, and neurologic signs like falling over or head tremors.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine continue to investigate.
Species reported to be affected include blue jays, European starlings, common grackles, American robins, Northern cardinals, house finches, house sparrows, Eastern bluebirds, red-bellied woodpeckers, Carolina chickadees, and Carolina wrens. Most of these species have been enjoying time around our house these days and we’ve chosen to do everything we can to protect them.
Affected birds are being tested for toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. As of yesterday, test results have been inconclusive.
Experts are urging us to follow five precautionary measures until more is known:
• Cease feeding birds and providing water in bird baths until this wildlife mortality event has concluded to prevent potential spread between birds and to other wildlife.
• Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10 percent bleach solution.
• Avoid handling dead or injured wild birds and wear disposable gloves if it’s necessary to handle a bird.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.
• To dispose of dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag and discard with household trash. This will prevent disease transmission to other birds and wildlife.
FATHER-SON FELONS
A Franklin County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to his third set of felony charges filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Cody Ewan, 27, of Chambersburg, was charged with unlawfully possessing firearms during three separate encounters with the Game Commission.
According to the Commission, Ewan first drew the attention of State Game Wardens in 2018, when he allegedly killed a white-tailed deer with a firearm. The investigation uncovered that Ewan was a person that could not legally possess a firearm due to him being involved in a 2014 burglary. A felony charge for the possession of a prohibited firearm was filed and pled down to a misdemeanor.
Ewan did not learn his lesson.
During the 2020 firearms deer season, Adams County’s State Game Warden Darren David was on patrol December 3, when he encountered a vehicle parked in the Michaux State Forest, well after hunting hours had ended.
A short time later, Ewan and a co-defendant in the case returned to the vehicle, placed their firearms inside and fled the area upon seeing Warden David’s patrol vehicle. Warden David later learned that Ewan had been hunting earlier that day and had fired a shotgun at a deer and missed.
Ewan, who still was not lawfully able to possess a firearm at that time, was in clear violation and Warden David filed the appropriate charges under the Crimes Code for felony firearms violations.
An arrest warrant was issued for Ewan and a search warrant was executed at his residence. The search warrant, conducted by State Game Warden Trevor Shauf, turned up additional firearms in Ewan’s possession as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia. Ewan was taken into custody and yet a third set of felony charges were filed against him, this time by Warden Shauf.
Ewan pleaded guilty to a felony of the second-degree charge for the possession of prohibited firearms filed by Warden David. Sentencing for this offense has not yet occurred.
Ewan also pled guilty to a felony of the first-degree charge for the possession of a prohibited firearm filed by Warden Shauf in which he has been sentenced three to six years in prison.
As for Cody, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
His father, Michael, has been charged for conspiring in the cover up of his son’s illegal activities.
Michael Ewan, 62, has been charged with two felony counts for conspiring with a felon not to possess firearms as well as hindering apprehension of prosecution and providing false information to law enforcement.
Michael Ewan has also been charged with a misdemeanor offense of obstructing investigations of law enforcement and a summary offense of interfering with an officer. Those charges are still pending.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
