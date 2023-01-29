It was a tale of two halves for the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team in a 73-62 home loss to Saint Peter’s before a near sellout crowd on Winter Homecoming Saturday at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers led by 12 at the break, only to see the Peacocks roar back in the second half for the victory. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 21 points in the game.
The Mount offense was clicking in the first half en route to a 38-26 lead at the break. The Mountaineers shot 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from the field and 7-of-13 (.538) from three-point range in taking the double-digit advantage.
The game started slowly with the Mountaineers holding a 4-2 lead at the first media timeout on a pair of Benjamin jumpers. Saint Peter’s (9-12, 4-8 MAAC) rebonded to push out to a 10-6 advantage and led by four with 8:44 minutes left in the half. The Mount answered with a 20-to-7 scoring run to grab the lead. George Tinsley opened the run with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 17-16, and after a Jaylen Murray bucket, Jedy Cordilia flushed home a dunk on a feed from Tinsley. Benjamin put the Mount on top by hitting a pair of free throws after a Saint Peter’s technical, and Cordilia then scored in paint for a 22-19 Mount lead.
After a 3-pointer by Saint Peter’s, Xavier Lipscomb sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Jayden Saddler basket, and Dakota Leffew drilled a 3-pointer on the break to put the Mount ahead by seven. Benjamin capped the run with a step back jumper for a 33-24 advantage.
After a Saint Peter’s basket, Leffew scored in the paint and Benjamin closed the half with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Mount on top, 38-26.
The second half was a different story as Saint Peter’s outscored the Mountaineers, 47-24, in the stanza to rally for the win. The Peacocks hit five of their first six shots in the half, and eventually took the lead at 48-47 when Latrell Reid hit a pair of free throws with 8:58 left in the game. Kyle Cardaci then connected on a 3-pointer to make it 51-47, capping a 25-to-9 Saint Peter’s run.
The Mount pulled with a pair of points on a couple of occasions, and cut the deficit to 60-57 after a Leffew three-pointer with 3:32 remaining. Saint Peter’s answered with a pair of Dasher free throws, and then a Corey Washington lay-up on a feed from Dasher for a 64-57 advantage with 2:12 left. From there, Saint Peter’s was able to make the plays down the stretch to seal the win.
Benjamin finished with a game-high 21 points while adding seven assists for the Mount (7-15, 3-8 MAAC) while Leffew had 17 points, connecting on 5-of-13 from three-point range. Cordilia also reached double figures with 10 points while grabbing five boards. Murray paced Saint Peter’s with 18 points off the bench with Dash finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Reid added 11 points, five boards and four assists in the victory.
Saint Peter’s shot 59.1 percent (13-of-22) from the field in the second half, including 5-of-9 (.556) from beyond the three-point arc. For the game, Saint Peter’s shot 52.3 percent overall and was 9-of-16 (.563) from three. The Mount shot 30.0 percent (6-of-20) in the second half and 40.8 percent in the game.
Mount St. Mary’s heads on the road for a two-game trip beginning with a matchup at Iona on Friday. Tip-off for that game is set for 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s held a 43-37 lead in the third quarter but watched as that advantage evaporated, then transformed into a 19-point win for the visiting Niagara Purple Eagles on Saturday.
The Mount falls to 8-12 (4-7 MAAC), dropping back-to-back contests for a first time in a month. Niagara increased its win streak to seven games and are now 10-9 (9-2 MAAC).
Jo Raflo had a career day in defeat. The sophomore guard posted her first career double-double, setting new highs in points with 22 and rebounds with 11. Jessica Tomasetti also reached double figures in points, adding 15.
Niagara leads the country in caused turnovers, and it lived Saturday by forcing 24 Mount giveaways. Another inhibitor to the Mountaineers was rebounding, as the team gave up a season-high 25 offensive rebounds to the Purple Eagles, allowing them 56 on the day. The advantage on the glass gave the visitors a staggering 29 shot attempt margin, 81 to 52.
Mount St. Mary’s did its best to hold its opponent for two-and-a-half quarters of play. After the Purple Eagles planted a pair of treys to open the game, the Mountaineers compiled a 9-0 run with Michaela Harrison supplying four points. A Raflo triple at the end of the period gave the Mount a 14-13 lead after one.
Niagara jumped out to a five point lead early in the second period, but the tandem of Raflo and Tomasetti reversed the script, with a little help from Aryna Taylor who kickstarted a rally with a three. The home side rallied to tie, then played back and forth with the Purple Eagles until Raflo got the last word with a jumper on the Mount’s final possession for the halftime advantage.
A quick charge plus rapid foul trouble on the part of the Purple Eagles helped the Mountaineers build a fast six-point lead out of the break. The lead would grow as high as seven and the Mount remained in control up to the 3:14 mark, when Tomasetti added two foul shots to make it 43-37.
Then the entire story flipped. Niagara, which despite all the extra shots had been cold on offense, found rhythm. Aaliyah Parker drew contact on the first trip down the court, and scored a jumper on the second, flipping the game to 45-43 Purple Eagles. Before the period ran out, Niagara amassed a 14-0 run in three minutes.
Unrelenting, the visitors showed no mercy in the fourth. Keeping the Mount off the scoreboard for an additional three minutes, Niagara scored another seven to extend the run to 21-0. The advantage stayed in double digits as the beleaguered Mountaineers were unable to forge a comeback over the final minutes.
Mount St. Mary’s hits the road with games at Marist (Feb. 2) and Siena (Feb. 4).
