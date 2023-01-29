It was a tale of two halves for the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team in a 73-62 home loss to Saint Peter’s before a near sellout crowd on Winter Homecoming Saturday at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers led by 12 at the break, only to see the Peacocks roar back in the second half for the victory. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 21 points in the game.

The Mount offense was clicking in the first half en route to a 38-26 lead at the break. The Mountaineers shot 48.3 percent (14-of-29) from the field and 7-of-13 (.538) from three-point range in taking the double-digit advantage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.