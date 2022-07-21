In case you missed developments from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) board meeting two weeks ago, here is a rundown of some of the highlights.
Bobwhite quail will be coming to Letterkenny Army Depot.
Commissioners approved a 177 square-mile recovery area for the Franklin County post. The boundary of the recovery area was developed using major roads surrounding the Depot that are easily identified. The goal of the recovery area is to help quail and a host of other grassland-dependent species, some of which also are in real trouble.
Quail is a native species considered extirpated (no longer existing here but located elsewhere) from Pennsylvania since perhaps the 1990s.
The PGC says field sparrows, eastern towhees, yellow-breasted chats, dickcissels, eastern meadowlarks, cottontails, American woodcock and assorted pollinators all use portions of the same kind of old-field habitat as quail. Most need assistance. Many of those songbird species are, at least, “species of greatest conservation need” here, while others are outright threatened or endangered on a state level.
The recovery area will protect from harvest wild quail imported from other states and released onto Letterkenny. Reintroduction of wild birds is planned to begin in spring 2024 and continue for three to four years.
The PGC says the recovery area will minimize any potential negative genetic effects from interbreeding with captive-reared bobwhites originating outside the boundary area.
In other news, in a measure to extend protection of reduced wild turkey populations, the PGC board adopted a rule that eliminates the use of single-projectile firearms such as muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season.
Last year, the PGC eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles, but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest.
The new rule would take effect in about six weeks, after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Commissioner Michael Mitrick, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania, said “Fall turkey season length in a given wildlife management unit often varies from one year to the next because of adjustments intended to meet turkey population goals. But with this change, one thing is constant: regardless of the season or where you’re hunting turkeys, only shotguns and archery gear are allowed. It can’t get much simpler.”
On another matter and by another vote, in 2023 leased hunting land will no longer be excluded from being eligible to enroll in the Deer Management Assistance Program, commonly known as DMAP.
Lands enrolled in DMAP are allotted a number of antlerless deer permits that can be purchased by hunters. Landowners can make the permits available directly from license-issuing agents, or they can choose to issue coupons that then are redeemed for permits.
The PGC determined only about five percent of hunting lands are leased. On those properties, the only tool landowners and lessees presently have to address deer-population concerns is wildlife management unit-based antlerless licenses allocations, which might not be enough.
On another matter, muzzleloader hunters will want to take note of a rule change that is in the wind.
Present law prohibits any muzzleloaders that accept cartridge ammunition, most of which contain both powder and projectile. Some modern muzzleloaders accept charges that are similar to cartridges but contain only powder. The captured powder charges are loaded from the breech while the projectiles are loaded from the muzzle. Those muzzleloaders presently are prohibited because of the prohibition on cartridge use in muzzleloaders.
PGC commissioners said the prohibition on cartridge use in muzzleloaders originally was intended to restrict modern firearms that accept cartridges containing both projectile and powder. Amending the law to allow muzzleloaders that accept captured powder charges would preserve that original intent.
The measure will be brought back to the September meeting for a final vote and, if approved at that time, could be in effect beginning in 2023.
The PGC thinks the impact of re-introducing the American marten in Pennsylvania would have minimal impact on other species and would like to see a plan to do just that.
Commissioners asked the Bureau of Wildlife Management to draw-up a plan for reintroduction and management.
Martens, the same size as adult minks, were found in parts of the Commonwealth but extirpated (no longer existing here but doing so elsewhere) in the early 1900s due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. Adults weigh between 1 and 3 pounds and measure between 19 and 27 inches.
PGC says marten impact to other species is minimal while impacts from other predators to martens are also minimal. Their diet consists of small mammals such as voles, mice and shrews, as well as insects, and plants.
The American Marten Reintroduction and Management Plan will identify release sites, potential source populations, long-term management, and public information and education. It will be up for public review and comment prior to being presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and final approval.
In other news, people who hold permits to capture and transport wildlife will need to begin making monthly reports to the PGC, according to commissioners.
In some instances, permit holders authorized to pick up wildlife anywhere statewide, at any time, and take it to the closest properly permitted wildlife rehabilitator, have held it rather than transported it, acting as a wildlife rehabilitator, but without the required permit.
In other action, Commissioner Dennis Fredericks, who represents southwestern Pennsylvania, directed staff to develop regulatory language that would eliminate the purchase limit for antlerless deer licenses.
Now, hunters may possess up to six unfilled antlerless deer licenses. The limit of six unfilled licenses has affected some hunters in the state’s Special Regulations Areas, who prior to a recent change, weren’t limited as to the number of licenses they could purchase, so long as the allocated number of licenses remained available.
Fredericks said removing the antlerless license purchase limit would have little effect in most areas but would better accommodate some hunters.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.