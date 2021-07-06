New Oxford ran up a 10-2 regular season mark which earned it the West division title and the No. 2 seed in the York Adams American Legion baseball tournament, but the Ox still faced a win-or-go-home scenario.
A 5-0 win over visiting Glen Rock in the quarterfinals on Monday evening moved New Oxford into the semifinals.
If the Ox defeats Northeastern, a quarterfinal winner over Spring Grove, in the semis tonight at 5:45 p.m., it will advance to the title game on Thursday and both teams that reach the title tilt will qualify for the Region 4 tournament. That tournament will be contested in Mechanicsburg from July 16-20.
“At some point, you’re going to face a game that you have to win to keep your season going,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “I’m not opposed to the single-elimination tournament format and hopefully this will help us moving forward.”
New Oxford (11-2) showed good patience at the plate as Glen Rock southpaw Logan Houser struggled to find the strike zone in the opening frame.
Houser retired the first hitter of the inning, then allowed a single to Mason Weaver before walking the next three hitters. A bases-loaded free pass drawn by Charles Clark scored Weaver with the game’s first tally.
Kolton Haifley followed with an RBI single that scored Coy Baker, then Joe Fuhrman’s fielder’s choice scored Josh Bethas, before Aaron Smith capped the rally with an RBI single that chased home Clark.
“Their pitcher was just missing with his pitches and we stayed patient,” Weaver said. “That’s big to make them throw strikes and not help them.”
On the mound, Weaver breezed through the first four frames on 49 pitches. Though he did yield a hit in each of the first two innings and a walk in the third.
Glen Rock (5-8) stranded a runner on second in each of the first three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Weaver walked to lead off the inning, then stole second, took third on a groundout by Baker and came in to score on a balk.
“That run in the fourth was my favorite of the night, because it was a manufactured run,” Anderson said. “We had some great at-bats that ended in walks tonight and I think that gets forgotten at times. We were able to run their starter’s pitch count up quickly by being patient at the plate.”
Houser lasted just three innings, as he left after throwing 91 pitches and allowing four runs and five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Weaver got himself into a little trouble in the fifth with a hit batter and a walk to start the inning, but he retired the next three hitters to keep the shutout intact.
Then in the sixth, he walked back-to-back hitters with two down, but fanned the next hitter.
In the seventh, Weaver walked the leadoff batter and then finished his night on the hill with a strikeout.
He went 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed two hits with nine punchouts and five walks. He threw strikes on 60 of his 101 pitches.
“I went out there trying to do what I usually do and I was able to throw my fastball for strikes,” Weaver said. “I lost my control a little bit late in the game, but was able to find it.”
Jesse Bitzer relieved Weaver and allowed a single to the first batter he faced, but got the next two hitters on a popout and groundout to end it.
The Ox was led offensively by two knocks each from Weaver and Haifley and Weaver scored twice, as well.
Glen Rock 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
New Oxford 400 100 x — 5 7 0
Logan Houser, Ben Laubach (4), Josh Preston (5) and Dave Barrett; Mason Weaver, Jesse Bitzer (7) and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Houser 5-4, Laubach 1-1, Preston 3-0; Weaver 9-5, Bitzer 0-0. W — Weaver. L — Houser.
