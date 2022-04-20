New Oxford had been off to an up and down start to the 2022 high school baseball season ahead of Wednesday’s visit to crosstown rival Gettysburg.
The Colonials entered the YAIAA Division 2 contest with a 3-3 record, having yet to score back-to-back victories in their current campaign. Thankfully for Scott Anderson’s ball club, it had ace Mason Weaver on the mound.
Weaver pitched a complete game and delivered a pair of hits and a run scored at the dish to lead New Oxford to a 5-4 victory.
“He’s had four starts, one a week, and honestly every performance has looked just like that,” Anderson said of his ace after the game.
The Colonials (4-3 overall, 4-3 in Y-2) started the game strongly, loading the bases immediately against Gettysburg (4-3, 4-3) starter Braden Manning thanks to a pair of walks and a Weaver single. An error and a passed ball then put New Oxford up 2-0 before Manning worked out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
Weaver then went to work on the mound and immediately set the tone for the afternoon, striking out three of the four batters he faced and working around a Bryce Rudisill single to keep the Warriors off the board.
Neither team could muster much offense in the second or third innings and Manning again worked out of a jam in the top half of the fourth after a pair of walks to keep the Colonials within touching distance. In the bottom of the fourth, Gettysburg began to get the offense going.
The rally started with Manning, who singled on a hard ground ball to shortstop on the first pitch he saw. Rudisill then stepped up for the second time in the game and delivered, hammering a 1-1 pitch deep to center field and narrowly missing a home run, instead settling for a triple that scored Manning and cut the lead to 2-1. Two batters later, he came around to score on a passed ball to tie the game. Weaver would induce a fly out from Warriors’ junior Ajonte Bullock to eventually end the inning.
The New Oxford senior didn’t get down on himself. Instead, he stepped to the plate to begin the fifth inning and lined a single to center field to put the Colonials back in business. After an Adam Pascoe walk and a Brennan Holmes fielder’s choice, Weaver came around to score on a single by catcher Coy Baker that put the visitors back on top. Manning then struck out Ethan Diehl for the second out and appeared to be out of the inning when Cody Furman threw down to third and appeared to catch a stealing Holmes, but the runner was called safe to extend the inning.
On the following at-bat, Connor Main hit a soft ground ball to third base that Rudisill attempted to barehand, but his throw to first was wide of the bag and allowed Holmes and pinch runner Caden Gobrecht to score, ballooning the lead out to 5-2 after 4 1/2 innings.
“It was great,” Weaver said of the opportunity to regain his lead. “Then I came around to score; I was aggressive on the base paths. I almost got picked off twice. But I still scored and it led to three runs that inning and it really gave us momentum throughout the game.”
That momentum showed in the bottom half of the frame as he returned to the mound and struck out three more Warriors, working around a Carson Kuhns two-out single for a shutdown fifth.
Hunter Gillin took the mound for Gettysburg in the sixth, replacing Manning and working a 1-2-3 frame. Weaver then responded with one of his own, sending the Warriors down to their last three outs needing three runs to send the game to extra innings.
Gillin then worked yet another scoreless inning in the top half of the seventh, keeping the hosts in the contest.
That proved vital in the bottom half of the inning. A Furman single to lead it off gave the Warriors some momentum before Bullock popped out to the mound for the first out. Landon Felix then walked to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Gillin. Following a wild pitch, Gillin ground into a fielder’s choice that scored Furman to make it 5-3.
Wes Coolbaugh, pinch-hitting for Kuhns, followed by lining a 3-1 pitch down the left field line, scoring Gillin all the way from first and bringing Chris Boone to the plate with a chance to tie or win the game.
Boone slapped the first pitch foul, but on the second he lined a Weaver fastball hard into left field. Unfortunately for Gettysburg, it was right into the waiting glove to outfielder Aaron Smith, ending the game and giving the Colonials their second dramatic win in a row after a walk-off, extra inning victory over York Suburban on Tuesday.
“This should help us momentum-wise a little bit,” Anderson said the victory. “We have two more this week and they’re all going to be important. But there’s a long way to go.”
The Colonials welcome York on Thursday and Biglerville on Friday in a pair of games that wrap up a span of four games in four days, while Gettysburg hopes to bounce back as it hosts Red Lion on Thursday and Littlestown on Friday.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
New Oxford 200 030 0 — 5 3 0
Gettysburg 000 200 2 — 4 8 4
Mason Weaver and Coy Baker. Braden Manning, Hunter Gillin (6) and Cody Furman. WP: Weaver. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Weaver 9-1; Manning 7-6, Gillin 2-1. 2B: G-Wes Coolbaugh. 3B: G-Bryce Rudisill.
