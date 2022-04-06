Following a nondescript regular season that saw them finish 10-10 in 2021, Bermudian Springs won a pair of District 3 playoff games and earned a spot in the district title game for the first time in program history.
Even though the Eagles came up short of D3 gold, they’ve carried that momentum into this season and are still unblemished after a 13-3 mercy rule win in five innings over visiting Gettysburg in YAIAA-3 softball action Wednesday afternoon in York Springs.
“I think the heart-breaking loss in the district final (2-1 to Pequea Valley) has been such a confidence builder for us. We’ve got high expectations for this season,” Berm head coach Ed Kennell said. “We’ve got eight seniors that start for us this year and the bar that those girls set last season is very high. We’re hoping that we can exceed that bar and push it higher this season.”
Berm (6-0, 5-0) is also trying to capture a division title for the first time since 2010.
“I knew years ago, when this class was in middle school, that it had a chance to be special,” Kennell said. “We have three girls (Hannah Chenault, Tori Murren and Maya Kemper) who have started for us since they were freshmen.”
Kemper was the star of stars in Wednesday’s victory as she was 3-for-4 with a pair of singles, a double, a run scored and six RBI.
Her double plated the first two runs of the contest in the bottom of the first with two down. Ashlynne Smith reached on an error to score Kemper, then Maddie Stephens’ two-bagger chased home Smith to cap the four-run uprising.
Berm added two more runs with two down in the second on Kemper’s two-run single to plate Chenault and Murren, after Murren reached on an error to keep the inning alive.
“Softball is a mental game and we had some mental breakdowns out there today,” Gettysburg head coach Michelle Masser said. “We had way too many errors to overcome against a team as good as they are.”
Masser is in her first year helming the Warriors’ program, after a lengthy stint as the JV coach at Bermudian.
“(Bermudian) is a talented, well-coached team,” Masser said. “I coached most of those girls when they were on JV.”
Gettysburg (2-2, 2-2) was victimized by another miscue in the third inning that helped the hosts to hang another four tallies on the board.
Hannah Metzger singled in Abby Myers, Maddie Reever worked a bases-loaded free pass to plate Natalie Patton and then Kemper supplied another two-run single to boost Berm’s advantage to 10-0.
“They gave us some extra outs to work with and we took advantage of it. That’s something that you have to do to be a successful team,” Kennell said. “We really came through with two outs today. We had a lot of chances and we cashed them in.”
All but one of Bermudian’s tallies came with two outs.
A three-spot in the fourth bumped the Eagles’ lead to 13-0 and they needed three outs in the fifth before the visitors scored four times to end it.
Gettysburg cobbled together a three-run rally in the fifth, but Murren ended the contest with a strikeout.
Reever worked the first four frames from the circle for Berm and hung all zeroes on the board. She allowed three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“Maddie throws strikes, that’s something that we can always count on her to do,” Kennell said. “She usually doesn’t strike out a lot of hitters, but she makes them put the ball in play.”
In addition to Kemper’s exploits with the stick, Murren, Stephens and Hannah Metzger each had two knocks. Sam Carbaugh paced the Warriors with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Both squads return to the diamond with a non-division tilt on Friday. Bermudian plays at West Perry at 3:30, while Gettysburg hosts Dover at 4:15.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @Tom Sixeas
Gettysburg 000 03 — 3 5 4
Bermudian 424 3x — 13 10 1
Maddie Knerr, Berit Miller (3), Sam Carbaugh (4) and Danika Kump; Maddie Reever, Tori Murren (5) and Hannah Chenault. SO-BB: Knerr 1-2, Miller 1-3, Carbaugh 0-0; Reever 5-1, Murren 1-0. W-Reever. L-Knerr. 2B: G-Kate Keller; BS-Maya Kemper, Maddie Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.