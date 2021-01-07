The outdoor news didn’t get much better heading into the second half of 2020. There was disappointing news that an increasing number of smallmouth bass in the Susquehanna and Pine Creek were found to have microplastic particles in their stomachs. A sampling of 206 smallies by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission was studied for dietary and microplastic contents. Of fish collected in 2019, 100 percent carried microplastics and averaged 29 per fish. That number was 86 percent in 2017 and 2.3 per fish. One reason may be the increased average flow rate of the Susquehanna.
In July, someone used a hand saw to cut the wooded brackets holding the Smokey the Bear silhouette on its fire danger sign in Elk State Forest and absconded with the non-blazin’ board like bruin. The sign was replaced three years ago on Bootjack Hill along Route 219 in Elk County.
Also in July, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Great American Outdoors Act. It would make critical investments in the national park system, and state and local public lands. The bill also would invest $1.9 billion annually for the next five years toward maintenance in national parks, other public lands and at the Bureau of Indian Education.
In late summer, the Codorus Chapter of Trout Unlimited was reporting that invasive New Zealand mudsnails had turned up in the Codorus Creek trout fishery. There is currently no way to eradicate them, and only time will tell what their impact, if any, will be on the fishery.
The mudsnails are very small, measuring less than one-quarter of an inch, with a relatively long, narrow, spiral shell that is usually brown to near black in color. They are unwelcome for their trait of disrupting ecosystems by rapidly multiplying and competing with native species for space and food.
Enjoying Pennsylvania’s outdoors is one of the few activities we’ve been able to hang onto since the onset of COVID restrictions. Disconnecting from others and getting fresh air has been driving us to green spaces in record numbers.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reported the state park system saw increases of more than a million visitors each month May through July. That represents monthly visitation hikes statewide of 36 percent. Some parks are seeing 50 to 100 percent more visitors.
Pennsylvania’s new state record brown trout was been pulled from Lake Erie. Robert Ferraro of Erie and his group were trolling in 74 feet of water on the morning of Aug. 8 in an area known as the Condos when the mammoth female fish hit. The trout snatched a small spoon lure on a 14-pound copolymer line at 56 feet and took 50 feet of line when it ran . The fight for the 68-year-old Ferraro took a stressful 10 minutes. The brown was officially recorded at 20 pounds, 9 ounces, exceeding the previous record by 11 ounces.
You thought rusty crayfish and snakeheads were top of the invasive heap in the Ugly Bucket? Consider rock snot.
The invasive algo didymo turned up in the Quemahoning Creek in Somerset County and can do severe ecological damage by smothering other organisms. It does not present a public health hazard.
Anglers and boaters were reminded that cleaning their gear is the easiest and most effective means to slow didymo.
In September, after multiple false-casts (scheduling conflicts), I was finally able to take-in the one-day beginner fly-fishing class along Tulpehocken Creek in Reading offered by TCO Fly Shop. Considering my new-found case of fly-caster’s elbow, to complement archer’s elbow, the class was probably the first time I’ve casted anything for that long a period and DID NOT snag a tree limb, or rock. Oh, there was plenty of trees around. But all that was on the end of the line in this case, was a small ball of wool. So, no trees or innocent passersby were harmed in the making of this band of would-be fly anglers.
A September shoutout went to the Land Conservancy of Adams County. LCAC worked with landowners to protect 1,000 acres that include the headwaters of Middle Creek. That much of this effort improves the health and habitat of streams cannot be under-appreciated by sportsman.
LCAC also mentioned preserving four miles along the Marsh Creek banks and almost 2.5 miles along the Conewago.
Also in September, the Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited (ACTU) was named the Best Small TU Chapter in Pennsylvania. Not only that, member Richard Lewis earned Outstanding Trout Unlimited Member accolades. This may be the third time ACTU has earned the state award. It received the Golden Trout Award in 2004. Richard is the state’s Outstanding TU Member because he is someone they can count on to show up and get the job done.
The Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania and Orvis Hill Country teamed up for a David L. Grove Memorial Shoot on Nov. 11, the 10th anniversary of Dave’s death in the line of duty.
Those of us who knew Dave will never forget him and the anniversary of his death was a sorrowful opportunity to reprint two “Fins” columns printed during the period of his death.
For National Hunting and Fishing Day in September, Gov. Tom Wolf’s proclamation noted that more than 1.4 million Pennsylvania hunters and anglers contribute to the state’s economy through more than $1.5 billion in annual spending, and support more than 24,000 jobs, creating $181 million in state and local taxes.
Trout continued to go out in the fall. Through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission released about 120,000 trout into more than 100 streams and lakes. Conewago Creek got fish, as did Laurel Lake.
On October 8, the Department of Agriculture announced Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,224 acres on 25 farms in Adams and 16 other counties, investing $5,655,426 through the state’s nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program. Preserved farms are protected from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. They can also be terrific hunting locations, with landowner permission, of course.
The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced that it will be holding the 26th annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp June 20-25. The camp will be at Messiah University in Grantham, Pa. The camp size has been reduced from 32 to 24 qualified students ages 14-17. As more details emerge, they will be shared on the camp’s website www.riverscamp.com.
For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com. Questions may be submitted at the website or via email to riverscamp@gmail.com.
The passings of Dr. Lee Flinner, 66, and 81-year-old Parker C. Coble were noted as the year neared it close.
Lee loved his family, community, staff, and patients. He also loved to hunt.
Many called Parker the “Nutty Professor.” He loved to hunt and was a dedicated educator who taught in several school districts. He grew 250 cultivars of nuts and was a perennial champion at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The mountains of Michaux State Forest, up the Adams-Franklin county line, are a den of bear hunting possibility. Tony Bretzman knows it. The Upper Adams hunter got a brute of a boar, and Tyler Kime got one on Nov. 21, the first day of bear season in Pennsylvania.
We learned that coming in mid-January is a new and improved Pennsylvania Automated License System for purchase of licenses and other necessary outdoors items, and hunters and anglers are going to love it.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s live-streaming bald eagle cam on a nest near Codorus State Park was up and running again as the year closed. You can find the Hanover livestream at the PGC website www.pgc.pa.gov.
Another eagle nest we’ve kept our eyes on for years, near Hays in Pittsburgh, is also online, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org.
Eggs typically appear in mid-February. Action in December and January can have its interesting moments as prospective parents prepare the stick-woven “nursery.”
Lastly, to follow-up last week’s tease that there will be good news about a land purchase that can preserve access to Conewago Creek for anglers, property owners Knouse Foods just the other day offered this update.
“A coalition of groups established in 2019 and 2020 to coordinate the Conewago Creek Access & Property Preservation Project’s possible purchase and preservation of highly-valued access to the Conewago Creek and adjacent property, (land currently owned by Knouse Foods), has continued to push forward separately and in partnership toward that goal. Positive things have been accomplished that together indicate 2021 will be a year of even more accomplishment and hopeful success.”
Knouse offered this recap.
“One of the coalition members, Land Conservancy of Adams County, has pressed forward in 2020 and filed two critical grant applications with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the PA Department of Commerce and Economic Development. Knouse Foods has provided a Sales Agreement for the property purchase to Land Conservancy of Adams County.
“Another member, the PA Fish & Boat Commission has confirmed their ability to commit $84,000 to help anglers achieve permanent access to this fly-fishing catch-and-release section that crosses the Knouse Foods property. The Commission Board has approved and budgeted this expenditure of funds to support the purchase of property along with other partners, or to purchase an access easement in the unlikely event that the property purchase does not come to fruition.
“The Adams County Trout Unlimited Chapter has also raised $16,000 to support this effort. Their fund-raising campaign has been supported by donations from organizations within Adams County, such as the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, and from out-of-state groups including the Northern Virginia Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
“Together, the efforts of these two groups meet a commitment to raise $100,000 toward the property purchase.
“Knouse Foods has continued to support the groups’ purchasing effort for preservation of the stream access and property, by offering measures to reduce the total cost of the project and having the subdivision plans submitted, recorded and successfully Approved with Butler Township and Adams County.
“Many hands are involved in the project. The partnership will continue to move toward successful completion of the goal in 2021 pending the grant related details all coming together.”
Amazing things can happen when people decided to work together.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
