As we enter the month of February and the regular season begins to wind down, the District 3 boys’ basketball playoff picture has begun to take shape.
While teams like South Western, New Oxford and Gettysburg likely find themselves on the outside looking in, the rest of the area teams are firmly entrenched in playoff battles in their respective divisions. A number, even, find themselves competing for the top spot in YAIAA-3.
Starting with Class 2A Fairfield, which currently sits at the heart of that YAIAA-3 battle at 4-3 in the division and 6-3 overall, four area teams are still alive for the top spot in the division. The Green Knights are 2 games behind division leading York Catholic, but currently occupy the final playoff spot in Class 2A. They’re set for a important clash at Bermudian Springs on Friday before hosting the Irish next Tuesday.
The Eagles, meanwhile, find themselves at 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference after edging Delone Catholic on a Jay Martinez buzzer beater Wednesday night. That places th Eagles 1.5 games behind the Irish and in need of a big win against the Knights. They’ll also take on Delone Catholic again on Saturday afternoon. Prior to Wednesday’s action, Bermudian found itself as the first team out of the playoffs, landing at No. 11 in the Class 4A power rankings with 10 teams set to make the field.
The Squires are fighting an uphill battle to qualify for the Class 2A playoffs. Despite a recent win over Fairfield that saw them join the fight for the division, Delone sits seventh in the power rankings and more than a tenth of a point off the Knights’ mark. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Feb. 23, the last day of the YAIAA season, in what could be a pivotal game for the playoff race.
The two most well-positioned teams in the area are Littlestown and Hanover.
The Bolts, led by superstar senior Jayden Weishaar, had their season briefly upended by coronavirus but still sit at 3-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. That places them fourth in the Class 4A power rankings and 1.5 games behind the Irish in YAIAA-3, but with three games in hand. The difficulty for Littlestown will come via a crowded schedule.
The Bolts were scheduled to square off with York Catholic on Tuesday, but inclement weather caused that to be postponed. That was scheduled to be the first of six games in eight days, including matchups with Gettysburg, Biglerville, Bermudian Springs and Hanover, who they’re set to play on back to back nights. In total Littlestown has 12 games listed as scheduled between today and Feb. 27.
Hanover, meanwhile, is second in the division at 4-1, one game back of the Irish, but at 4-3 the Nighthawks are precariously positioned at No. 13 in the Class 4A power rankings, three spots behind 10th-seeded Susquehanna Township. The Hawks welcome Susquehannock and Delone Catholic for games in the coming week ahead of a trip to Biglerville. Those games come just before the pivotal back-to-back games against the Bolts.
Biglerville is in a unique situation in that it has just two wins but is just outside the playoff cut in 3A. The Canners (2-7) trailed Susquenita (1-2) in the power rankings .327754 to .315654 for the final spot in the eight-team field.
Following Big Spring, the Canners have eight YAIAA games left on their slate.
Looking ahead to the postseason, the YAIAA has already announced that it will not hold a conference tournament this season. The cutoff date for District 3 power rankings is set for Feb. 27, while new games must be added to the schedule on or before Feb. 13 in order to count toward final power rankings.
The District 3 basketball tournaments are set to begin on March 2 and run through March 12, with higher-seed teams playing host throughout the tournaments. Only district champions will advance to the PIAA Championships.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
