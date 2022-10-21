GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Doubles
Championships
Another chapter was penned into New Oxford’s storybook season on Friday when the tandem of Kae Balko and Allison Horick powered their way into the Class 3A semifinals of the District 3 Doubles Championships. By securing a top-four finish, Balko and Horick have qualified for the PIAA Championships.
New Oxford (19-0), fresh off its first district team title on Wednesday, will face District 7 squad Bethel Park (14-3) in the opening round of states at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club. No. 1 singles player Anya Rosenbach, who placed second at districts, competes in the state singles tournament on Friday, Nov. 4.
Balko and Horick joined the party in impressive fashion as they posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over a Manheim Central duo in their opener. From there, the third-seeded Colonial pair powered to a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isset to reach today’s semifinals.
Up next for Balko and Horick is second-seeded Haley Miller and Jade Miller of Manheim Township.
New Oxford’s Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss went 1-1 on Friday, posting a straight-set win in their opener before dropping a 6-3, 6-0 decision to top-seeded Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero of Reading.
Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox are a win away from punching their own state ticket after going 2-0 in Class 2A action. The Squirettes rolled 6-1, 6-2 in the first round before taking down No. 4 Charlotte Reedy and Kathryn Masano of Wyomissing in the quarterfinals.
With the top three finishers qualifying for states, Roth and Knox would need to either defeat No. 1 seed Emma Perkins and Victoria Waltz of Conrad Weiser, or win the third-place match.
Action resumes for both classes at 1 p.m. today at Hershey Racquet Club.
District 3 Doubles Championships
Friday — Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
First Round
1. Retana/Gurrero (Reading) d. Gencturk/Barraclough (Elizabethtown) 6-1, 6-0; Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (New Oxford) d. Lomada/Udhayakumar (Cumberland Valley) 7-6(7-3), 6-2; 4. Flores/Valverde-Gomez (Conestoga Valley) d. Tian/Xie (Hershey) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; Sanchez/Guerrero (Reading) d. Chotnier/Mansure (Central Dauphin) 6-2, 6-3
3. Kae Balko/Allison Horick (New Oxford) d. Williams/Mylin (Manheim Central) 6-4, 6-1; Tony/Isset (Dallastown) d. Kunduru/Marturano (Exeter) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Patel/Nicholson (Palmyra) d. Carson/Gregory (Hempfield) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6; 2. Miller/Miller (Manheim Township) d. Jindal/Lasher (Dallastown) 6-3, 7-6
Quarterfinals
Retana/Guerrero (Read) d. Wolf/Loss (NO) 6-3, 6-0; Sanchez/Guerrero (Read) d. Flores/Valverde-Gomez (ConV) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Balko/Horick (NO) d. Tony/Isset (Dal) 6-0, 6-1; Miller/Miller (MT) d. Patel/Nicholson (Palm) score not provided
Class 2A
First Round
1. Perkins/Waltz (Conrad Weiser) bye; Miller/Hartinger (York Suburban) d. Smith/Sonon (Fleetwood) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; 4. Reedy/Masano (Wyomissing) d. Cason/McDermott (Bishop McDevitt) 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) d. Logozzo/Adams (Berks Catholic) 6-1, 6-2
3. Bender/Lehr (ELCO) d. Davidheiser/Rahrbaugh (Brandywine) 6-4, 6-3; Domby/Shook (Trinity) d. Ebel/Schreader (Camp Hill) 6-2, 6-3; Roberts/Roberts (York Catholic) d. Emigh/Yoder (Kutztown) 6-1, 6-3; 2. Auman/Lopez (Lanc. Country Day) d. Smart/Bohning (Kutztown) score not provided
Quarterfinals
Perkins/Waltz (CW) d. Miller/Hartinger (YS) 6-2, 6-1; Roth/Knox (DC) d. Reedy/Massano (Wyo) score not provided; Bender/Lehr (ELCO) d. Domby/Shook (Trin) 6-4, 6-1; Roberts/Roberts (YC) d. Auman/Lopez (LCD) 6-2, 6-1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central York 3,
Delone Catholic 0
The Panthers took out the Squirettes in straights sets in YAIAA Tournament action on Friday, winning 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.
Kaitlyn Schwarz led Delone with six kills and Meredith Keefer added five. Emma Anderson put a dozen digs and three aces on the stat sheet, and Laikyn Clabaugh accounted for six digs.
Delone (15-4) returns to action on Thursday, 10/27 when the District 3 Class 2A playoffs get under way.
YAIAA Tournament
Friday — Quarterfinals
Central York d. Delone Catholic 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
York Catholic d. Susquehannock 25-17, 25-9, 19-25, 23-25, 15-6
Dallastown d. York Suburban 25-22, 25-12, 25-18
Spring Grove d. West York 24-26, 27-25, 25-22, 25-19
Today — Dallastown
Semifinals, 4
Central York vs. York Catholic; Dallastown vs. Spring Grove
Championship, 6:30
Semifinal winners
