Jeff Taylor and Biglerville baseball will forever be synonymous.
After spending four years as a member of the Canners’ varsity team from 1976-1979, Taylor would go on to spend 35 years as a member of the Biglerville staff, including the last 24 years as the team’s head coach.
Last season, however, was the last for the storied Canners’ ball coach.
“I retired from teaching in 2019 and I was thinking about retiring from baseball then as well, but I had two players who were sophomores at the time and they said ‘you have to stay until we graduate,” Taylor said of his decision to step away. “So I said okay. So they were seniors last year they graduated and I thought that was a good time to get out.”
Taylor’s career both on and off the field earned him a number of accolades, including being named an NCAA All-American at Shippensburg University in 1983 and being inducted into the Shippensburg University Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Most recently, the Canners captured the last three YAIAA-4 championships under Taylor’s tutelage and reached the District 3 Class 3A title game in 2018.
Now his focus turns forward and toward helping new Biglerville head coach, Gary Irwin, continue to build upon the program’s previous success.
“We actually just talked this morning and he said it’s been very easy to jump into it because the kids know what to do, what to expect and I’ve kind of guided him along so far,” Taylor said of Irwin. “So it’s having that routine, and the players know what to expect. It’s going to make it easy for him to jump right in there.”
Irwin, who has an extensive background in the sport and coaching at the youth level, says he’s excited about getting the opportunity to work with the Biglerville program.
“My son is 19 and graduated from high school recently. So I’ve been involved in baseball for a while, coaching him in different levels and it was gonna be kind of a blank spring for me,” he said. “So I thought it’d be a great opportunity. I love baseball and I think it’s the greatest thing out there. I’m one of those baseball guys. And that was the big attraction for me, was being around the sport. My son’s away at college and I can still be around the young guys. That’s kind of my background, working with younger people, kids. So that was the big thing, being busy, staying around the game, having the opportunity. It’s privileged. I’m really, really blessed to be able to do what I’m doing.”
When it comes to the Canners specifically, Irwin said he feels the team has the potential to have success immediately due not only the talent of the team, but the attitudes of the players.
“I think they are a talented bunch. of kids,” he said. “I’ve only been up here for a few weeks, but I’ve gotten to know the players and I’ve gotten to know the assistant coach, Rick Byers. He’s been around for 23 years. So I have the privilege of working with him. He’s very knowledgeable and very helpful. Jeff Taylor, I’ve had the opportunity to hang out with him a bit, talk with him. We’ve had breakfast a few times. He’s a great guy and they’ve built a really solid program. So it’s been an easier transition for me to come in as an outsider, because they really established a good regimen with these kids. And these kids are very coachable and very responsive. And I think that’s a tribute to the guys that were there before I got there.”
The Canners’ would-be season opener against Susquehannock on March 25 was postponed, so they’ll now begin play on Monday afternoon when they travel to Littlestown. Irwin isn’t completely sure what to expect, but he’s excited about the prospects.
“We just scrimmaged Greencastle and I pitched six kids, each pitcher that wants to be a pitcher had an inning, so I got to see those guys for the first time in a game situation. It was only a scrimmage but they showed great potential,” he said. “I’m the kind of guy that measures success not only in the win-loss column, but improvement every time you step on the field. So that’s what we’re looking for.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauerteig@gettysburgtimes.com
