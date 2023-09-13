BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 1, Littlestown 0
Cole Weikert’s second-half goal off an assist from Landon Oehmig sent the Eagles past the Thunderbolts in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday evening and also gave the Bolts their first loss in division play.
Alan Felipe posted four saves to earn the shutout for the victors.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 — 1
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Cole Weikert. Assists: BS-Landon Oehmig. Shots: BS-4; L-4. Corners: BS-2; L-0. Saves: BS-Alan Felipe (4); L-Christopher Meakin (3).
New Oxford 4, Eastern York 1
Diego Diaz belted a pair of markers and Harvin Flowers notched a goal and an assist to lead the Colonials past the Golden Knights in YAIAA-2 action on Tuesday.
Aldo Lupia also found the back of the net for the Ox, while Corbin Barnes dished out a pair of helpers.
Owen Ragula had six saves in net for the winners who moved to 4-0 on the campaign.
New Oxford 1 3 — 4
Eastern York 0 1 — 1
Goals: NO-Diego Diaz 2, Harvin Flowers, Aldo Lupia; EY-Hunter Brady. Assists: NO-Corbin Barnes 2, Flowers, Colin Ragula; EY-Noah Brady.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 7, Littlestown 0
A hat trick from Savannah Manual and two tallies each from Ellie Keough and Makaelyn Speelman made up the scoring for the Eagles in a YAIAA-3 contest on Tuesday evening.
Berm carried a 4-0 lead into intermission and Chloe Stuart made three saves in the match to earn the shutout.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 4 3 — 7
Goals: BS-Savannah Manual 3, Ellie Keough 2, Makaelyn Speelman 2. Shots: L-3; BS-22. Corners: L-2; BS-7. Saves: L-not reported (15); BS-Chloe Stuart (3). JV: Littlestown 3, Bermudian 2.
York Catholic 2, Delone Catholic 0
Goals by Maddie Folkerts and Lielani Garber were enough for the Fighting Irish to get past the visiting Squirettes in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday evening.
Delone managed four shots on goal, but all were denied by Irish keeper Claire Staub.
Molly Fleming had five saves for the Squirettes.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 1 1 — 2
Goals: YC-Maddie Folkerts, Lielani Garber. Shots: DC-4; YC-7. Corners: DC-1; YC-7. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming (5); YC-Claire Staub (4). JV: Delone 1, York Catholic 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 8, C.D. East 0
The Warriors used a six-goal outburst, including three from Carly Schumacher in the third period to break open the Mid-Penn Colonial match held Tuesday afternoon.
Sophia Williams added two goals in the third period, while Rachel Williams, Marlee Dwyer and Abby Williams each also scored in the victory.
Bella Cosden had one save for the winners.
Gettysburg 2 0 6 0 — 8
C.D. East 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Carly Schumacher 3, Sophia Williams 2, Rachel Williams, Marlee Dwyer, Abby Williams. Assists: G-Natalee Kunkel, A. Williams. Shots: CDE-1; G-25. Corners: CDE-1; G-11. Saves: CDE-Lea Watkins (17); G-Bella Cosden (1).
Hanover 7, Delone Catholic 0
Reese Wilkinson and Kaylee Cornett netted a pair of goals each to lead the Nighthawks by the Squirettes in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday afternoon.
Millie Nakielny, Iris Diaz and Toni Frock also cracked the back of the net for the Nighthawks.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hanover 2 0 2 3 — 7
Goals: H- Reese Wilkinson 2, Kaylee Cornett 2; Millie Nakielny Iris Diaz, Toni Frock. Assists: H-Finley Mummert. Shots: H-15; DC-0. Corners: H-13; DC-0. Saves: H-Hallie Hornback (0); DC-Jane Scovitch (8).
New Oxford 3, Dallastown 0
The Colonials hit the road and picked up a victory over the Wildcats on Monday.
Madison Cohee, Sydney Winpigler and Audrey Crabill found the back of the cage for the Ox and Leah Noel had four saves to pick up the win in goal.
New Oxford 0 0 1 2 — 3
Dallastown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Madison Cohee, Sydney Winpigler, Audrey Crabill. Shots: NO-16; D-4. Corners: NO-7; D-7. Saves: NO-Leah Noel (4); D- not reported (13).
Littlestown 13, Fairfield 0
Kelsy McClintock buried four goals and dished out an assist in the Thunderbolts’ lopsided victory over the night in a YAIAA-3 affair on Monday.
Emmy Nunemaker added two tallies and a helper, while Ashley Frey had two markers and Kamryn Bittle scored once and recorded two assists.
Littlestown 5 6 1 1 — 13
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Kelsy McClintock 4, Ashley Frey 2, Emmy Nunemaker 2, Summer Rathell, Riley Reaver, Emily Bloom, Kamryn Bittle, Bailey Dickens. Assists: L-Bittle 2, Nunemaker, Rathell, McClintock, Reaver, Ashlyn Revert. Shots: L-28; F-1. Corners: L-17; F-1. Saves: L-Makenzie Feeser (1); F-Aubrey Arvin and Bella Kozack (17).
GIRLS TENNIS
Cumberland Valley 5, Gettysburg 0
The Eagles entered Tuesday’s match with the Warriors with an unblemished record and kept right on rolling as they swept all five matches, 6-0, 6-0.
Singles: 1. Riya Srinvas (CV) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-0; 2. Pragnya Joshi (CV) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-0, 6-0; 3. Pranavi Surapaneni (CV) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Megha Lomada/Riya Datta (CV) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jahnavi Kotapati/Sruthi Anbalagan (CV) d. Molly Heaton/Maja Engl 6-0, 6-0.
GOLF
Mid-Penn Colonial Match at Chambersburg Country Club
Gettysburg’s Zachary Sentz fired an 85 to finish a team-best 12th as the Warriors finished fourth in the team competition on Tuesday.
Austin Keller (90), Andrew Reisinger (90), Brody Granger (93) and Landon Blocher (99) each also broke 100 for the Warriors.
Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney carded a 76 to earn medalist honors, while Greencastle’s Cooper Swam and Shippensburg’s Ben Horgos each posted a 79 to finish tied for second.
The Indians won the team competition, 326-327, over Shippensburg.
Team: Waynesboro 326, Shippensburg 327, Northern 354, Gettysburg 358, Greencastle 359, Big Spring 378, James Buchanan 392.
Gettysburg: Zachary Sentz 85, Austin Keller 90, Andrew Reisinger 90, Brody Granger 93, Landon Blocher 99, Wyatt Sokol 107, Josh Fair 108
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0
The Eagles cruised past the Nighthawks 25-18, 25-19 and 25-9 in a YAIAA-3 meeting on Tuesday night.
Heyla Martin (4 digs, 7 assists, 3 aces), Maddie Wagner (5 digs, 4 aces), Abby Hartman (8 kills, 7 digs) and Brianna Eyster (5 digs) led the way for the winners.
