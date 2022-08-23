Leadership. Ownership. Accountability.
To the New Oxford football team, these tenets are more important than the blood, sweat and tears spilled over the last five years. The principles upon which a foundation has been built are held in high regard by the Colonials as they continue to mold their program into a consistent winner.
Head coach Jason Warner, now in his fifth season guiding the Ox, has seen steady returns from a system in which players apply to become squad leaders. There is an application process which includes a question-answer session and letters of recommendation from teachers are included. Players are then selected to hold a position equivalent to being a sub-captain.
Nine seniors were selected this year, the highest total since the program was implemented.
“We’re leaning on that group this year more than in years past,” said Warner. “We’re taking an extra step in what we expect from those players, and they’re an awesome group. They are kids you can count on in the locker room, on the field and in the classroom. The buy-in is very real and we’re excited.”
The commitment off the field has translated directly into positive results between the lines, as New Oxford posted its third consecutive winning record last season and third straight trip to the District 3 playoffs. This from a program that endured consecutive 0-10 seasons in 2016 and 2017.
“We never try to do too much,” said Warner of the continued improvement. “I love our assistants – they’re qualified to be head coaches at other schools – and they all bring different ideas to the table. We settle in on things we know we can see through the course of the season. With guys on the staff being in it for the long term we had two or three-year plans. We haven’t had to frontload everything.”
There is a lot for Warner and his coaches to like about the 2022 Colonials as they return established veterans on all levels of offense, defense and special teams. There is stability under center as senior Jett Moore returns as the starting QB. Moore completed 82 of 168 attempts last season, throwing for 1,013 yards with eight touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Moore welcomes back several familiar targets in Evan Schriver (11 receptions, 176 yards, 5 TDs), Brennan Holmes (7-60) and running back Brittyn Eakins (7-124-2).
Cam Herring and Carson Heeney give the Ox additional weapons on the outside.
“We’re very excited for Jett, he has a great opportunity to do a nice job for us,” said Warner. “He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason, he’s one of our most dedicated guys. He’s super committed and has put himself in a good position. The Jett Moore you’ll see in Week 1 will be different than a year ago because he has that experience.”
Eakins provides a punishing backfield presence after bulldozing his way to 784 yards and eight scores on 155 totes last fall. Riley Killen (45-213-3) adds a speed element at halfback.
Eakins is the latest in a recent line of Colonials to receive interest on the collegiate recruiting front. His older brother, Torbyn, is playing for Seton Hill this fall, while standouts Brayden Long (Slippery Rock) and Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) are among the 12-15 former Colonials playing college football, according to Warner.
“Coach Baumgardner printed out a poster of every player playing at the next level and it’s hanging up in the locker room, first thing they see,” said Warner. “We celebrate that because it’s tremendous for us. That’s what you want in your program, for them to go on and be better men and players and do great things.”
Up front, the Ox lost All-YAIAA line selections Ethan Watkins and Jake Bixler but return a solid nucleus. Senior Connor Main, who earned a divisional nod, slots at center flanked by classmate Eli Ernst at right guard and junior Micah Smith at left guard. Juniors Kylan Lamke and Jarret Bitzer are the tackles. Bitzer joined the trenches after senior Jon Rineman went down with an ACL tear.
Senior Caden Sponseller will be a swing player up front, providing depth at multiple positions.
The Colonials averaged 21.4 points per game and an area-high 124 yard per game passing, numbers that could improve with a wealth of talented returnees on board.
“We’re excited about the balance that we hope to bring to our offensive game-planning,” said Warner. “It should make it more difficult for teams to stop one aspect of our game. The more well-rounded you can be better things will come to you.
“We have returners in key positions and being in the second year in our new offensive scheme, we’re expecting growth.”
Defensively, the Ox was stingy when it came to the scoreboard as it yielded an area-low 15.6 points per game. Part of that was due to 14 turnovers generated by the defense, most of any unit in the county.
“I give a lot of credit to Coach Slagle and Coach Baumgardner, who work our defense hard,” said Warner. “They’ve taken it the extra mile and created a different pace at practice and takeaway tempo. For example, if a receiver drops a pass in practice we scoop and score to get that extra practice of if the ball is on the turf, it’s ours. Little things like that we weave into our practice sessions to create that competitive edge.”
There will be plenty of muscle in the trenches as Eakins and Smith man the end spots with Sponseller and Main at the interior positions.
Ernst and Bitzer are the thumpers at inside linebacker with Holden Crabbs, Heeney, Killen and Trevor Yerka forming a rotation on the outside in the Colonials’ 4-2-5 scheme. Herring is a ball-hawking free safety with Idriz Ahmetovic and Schriver locking things down at corner.
Ahmetovic will handle the kicking and punting chores while Holmes, Killen and Schriver give Warner a stable of capable returners.
The early portion of New Oxford’s schedule features a trio of longterm foes in Bermudian Springs, Gettysburg and South Western. To that point, Warner said a fast start is crucial.
“Nothing is more valuable than momentum,” he said. “It can carry you or it can kill you. We need a couple of things to go our way early to give these kids the confidence they need to take over.
“Step 1 is to beat Bermudian. We’ve focused a lot of our offseason on that Week 1 matchup. It is imperative to longterm success to take those early steps.
NEW OXFORD COLONIALS
Head Coach: Jason Warner, 5th season, 22-18
First Varsity Season: 1974
Record in first varsity season: 7-3
Program Record: 195-280-8
Record by decade: 1970s (31-32-1), 1980s (38-59-7), 1990s (51-59), 2000s (41-63), 2010s (27-76), 2020s (12-6)
Last 5 seasons: 0-10, 3-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-5
2021 record: 6-5
District 3 playoff appearances: 1995, 1996, 2006, 2009, 2013, 2019, 2020, 2021
District 3 championships: 0
District 3 playoff record: 4-8
2021 Results
New Oxford 7, Bermudian 0
New Oxford 21, East Pennsboro 0
South Western 14, New Oxford 7
New Oxford 22, Susquehannock 16
New Oxford 31, Eastern York 0
Kennard-Dale 17, New Oxford 7
New Oxford 52, York Suburban 7
Conrad Weiser 48, New Oxford 26
Gettysburg 27, New Oxford 10
New Oxford 37, West York 0
2021 District 3 Class 5A playoffs
Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16
2022 Schedule
Fri 8/26 New Oxford at Bermudian
Fri 9/2 New Oxford at Gettysburg
Fri 9/9 South Western at New Oxford
Fri 9/16 New Oxford at Dover
Fri 9/23 York Suburban at New Oxford
Fri 9/30 New Oxford at Susquehannock
Fri 10/7 Kennard-Dale at New Oxford
Fri 10/14 West York at New Oxford
Sat 10/22 Fort Hill (MD) at New Oxford
Fri 10/28 New Oxford at Eastern York
Returning Leaders
Rushing
Brittyn Eakins: 155 carries, 784 yards, 8 TDs
Receiving
Evan Shriver: 11 receptions, 176 yards, 5 TDs
Passing
Jett Moore: 82-168, 1018 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs
Team Statistics
Offense
Scoring: 21.5 ppg
Rushing: 126.7 ypg
Passing: 124.0 ypg
Total: 250.7 ypg
Defense
Scoring: 15.6 ppg
Rushing: 154.6 ypg
Passing: 91.5 ypg
Total: 246.1 ypg
Turnover Margin
Takeaways: 14
Giveaways: 11
Ratio: +3
