Playing with a light roster is something smaller schools like Fairfield have to deal with on a yearly basis.
With just 19 players suited up for Friday’s contest at Eastern York, the Knights could ill afford any injuries. The good news is they accomplished that seemingly important task.
Unfortunately, the visitors from Adams County had trouble keeping up with the up-tempo Golden Knights.
After driving down the field methodically for a touchdown on their second drive of the evening, Fairfield ran out of gas as Eastern scored three times in the second-quarter en route to a 24-7 triumph.
“We had some kids go down (with cramps) and had to substitute some new kids in and that’s always going to be a little tricky,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. “And we already have a lot of young kids out there. We’re starting several freshmen, but that’s just a disadvantage that we’re always going to have. And we’re going to accept that and not use it as an excuse.”
The Golden Knights, who hadn’t won a home game in nearly five years, often ran a no-huddle attack that eventually wore out the Fairfield bunch.
Throw in the scrambling ability of Eastern quarterback Austin Billet, who tallied 63 yards on 15 carries, and it was a recipe for a long night.
“We got off to a good start,” Thurston said. “So, yeah, I liked how we started, but then the momentum kind of shifted their way.”
Billet threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns in the triumph, which saw the Eastern QB and his teammates dose first-year-head coach Bud Kyle with the water cooler late in the fourth quarter.
“They came in here and really gave us a punch to the mouth,” Billet said. “And they beat us last year, but not tonight. I was here (on the football field) late Wednesday night and I told my guys that I wasn’t going to walk up that hill (to the school) a loser again. We haven’t won a home game in five years so this one was for everyone that was here.”
Fairfield’s scoring drive included a big fourth-down conversion run by Stephen Higgs (16 carries, 74 yards) and a nifty 22-yard scamper from Camden Bryant that moved the ball to the EY 2.
Quarterback Wyatt Kuhn (5-of-12, 49 yards passing) scored on a two-yard keeper to put the visitors up 7-0 late in the first quarter.
The Golden Knights, however, responded with three scoring drives, the final two of which came on passes from Billet to take an 18-7 lead into the intermission.
After a scoreless third period, Eastern salted the game away with a nine-play, 51-yard march capped by a toss from Billet to Ethan Sgrignoli.
The schedule won’t get any easier next week as Fairfield visits Hamburg in a non-league tilt.
Fairfield 7 0 0 0 -7
Eastern York 0 18 0 6 — 24
First Quarter
F-Wyatt Kuhn 2 run, (Kuhn kick) 56.4
Second Quarter
EY-Levi Ayala 3 run, (kick blocked) 9:14
EY-Jiovanni Vega 23 pass from Austin Billet, (pass failed), 3:07
EY-Talen Knaub 4 pass from Billet (kick blocked) 1:03
Fourth Quarter
EY-Ethan Sgrignoli 12 pass from Billet (run failed) 3:40
Team Statistics
F EY
First downs 9 12
Rushing 36-117 26-83
Passing 5-14-3 13-21-2
Passing yards 49 170
Total yards 163 253
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-83 3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Stephen Higgs 16-74, Dominic Smitley 4-13, Wyatt Kuhn 4-(-2), Camden Bryant 3-36, Connor Joy 2-5, Jackson Reinke 2-(-2), Andrew Koons 1-(-9), Eddie Eichenlaub 3-3, Team 1-(-1). EY-Austin Billet 15-63, Max Crumbling 6-14, Levi Ayala 3-11, Zere Ques Robinson 1-(-5), Sam Myers 1-0.
Passing: F-Kuhn 5-12-1, 49, Koons 0-2-1, 0. EY-Billet 12-19-1, 167, Ben Phillips 1-2-1, 3.
Receiving: F-Koons 2-21, Joy 2-25, Smitley 1-1, Dylan Hanvey 1-2. EY-Johnathan Rose 4-40, Sgrignoli 2-41, Draven Becknauld 2-34, Robinson 2-8, Ayala 1-17, Jiovanni Vega 1-17, Crumbling 1-6, Talen Knaub 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.