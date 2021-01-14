It was strictly business for the Gettysburg wrestling team on Senior Night on Thursday.
The Warriors, who entered the season as the reigning District 3 Class 3A champions, started the new year with a bang by steamrolling Dover 67-3 on Wednesday night.
They carried that momentum over with a 73-0 shutout victory over visiting Susquehannock in YAIAA Division 2 action on Thursday evening.
“Last night and tonight are huge from the standpoint that we get to compete,’ Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said after the match. “We get to wrestle someone other than ourselves. And that’s really what we need to keep doing and we need to take advantage of every match that we get.”
Susky came into the contest strongly overmatched, with a varsity roster of just seven wrestlers. In addition to receiving seven forfeits, the host Warriors notched four falls in the six matches contested.
The night started out with Gettysburg sophomore Dalton Redden picking up the first fall of the dual over Susky’s Tristan Coleman. Redden led 6-1 after the first period after a pair of single leg takedowns and a late cradle as time expired. In the second period, he scored off a slide-by and then went back to the nearside cradle to lock up the fall in 2:30.
After a pair of forfeits at 138 and 145, Warriors’ senior Jared Townsend had one of the performances of the night against Susquehannock’s Blake Romjue, a regional qualifier from 2020.
Romjue took the early lead on a go behind, but Townsend immediately reversed Romjue to his back to go up 4-2 after one. He extended his lead to 11-3 after the second period thanks to a pair of takedowns and full set of near fall and then narrowly missed out on the technical fall, finishing the match with a 17-4 major decision.
“I like to think of it as a chess match and set things up from the start,” Townsend said after the match. “Even if I get taken down, I try to set something up from it, like capturing an elbow and spinning behind or always trying to put them on their back.”
Townsend went 34-13 a year ago but failed to place at the regional tournament. This time around he has visions of finishing his season in Hershey.
“The goal is to go to states,” he said. “I’m feeling good right now. I’m keeping energized and keeping a good mindset and I feel strong up at 152.”
Up at 160 pounds, Jacob Cherry picked up 15-10 decision over Susky’s Michael Fox. After building a 5-1 lead late in the second period, Cherry was taken to his back and ended the period tied at five apiece. Cherry then notched five takedowns in the final period to come away with the decisive win.
“I’m happy with the way he responded in the third period but I wish he’d do it on his own,” Haines said after the match. “Jake Cherry is experienced enough and has won enough matches that he needs to understand what is going to work and what’s not going to work. He does a lot well. He needs to refine what he does well and do it great.”
Up at 189 pounds, Max Gourley, a returning state qualifier for Gettysburg, make quick work of Susquehannock’s Josh Olmstead, picking up a pin in 1:56 with a nearside cradle.
Not to be outdone, Warriors’ heavyweight Trevor Gallagher went feet to back to pin Tim McHale in just 18 seconds.
To finish out the dual, Jacob Fetrow earned a 42-second fall over Jack Van Tassel.
After the match, Haines was pleased with his team’s high-scoring mentality, but added that it will mean more down the road then it did for the dual.
“It’s a mentality, flat out,” he said. “It’s not making a difference in dual meets here tonight, but it’s making a difference down the road. We have to have a mentality that we’re going to keep scoring points and cutting people lose. We’ve got to put points on the board and we’ve got to put people on their backs.”
The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday when they host Biglerville, Chambersburg, Red Lion, Big Spring and Palmyra for the Gettysburg Duals.
“I think on Saturday we’ll get a better understanding of where we are,” Haines said. “And more so, a better understanding of what we need to do to improve.”
Gettysburg 73, Susquehannock 0
132-Dalton Redden (G) p. Tristan Coleman, 2:30, 138-Ethan Dalton (G) fft., 145-Tyler Withers (G) fft., 152-Jared Townsend (G) md. Blake Romjue, 17-4, 160-Jacob Cherry d. Michael Fox, 15-10, 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) fft., 189-Max Gourley (G) p. Josh Olmstead, 1:57, 215-Aaron Vasquez (G) fft., 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Tim McHale, :18, 106-Reed Miller (G) fft., 113-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft., 120-Montana Delawder (G) fft., 126-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Jack Van Tassel, 2:40.
Wednesday
Gettysburg 67, Dover 3
172-Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Brady Cook, :59, 189-Max Gourley (G) p. Malik Santiago, :53. 215-Aaron Vazquez (G) p. Anthony Barrett, 4:22, 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) fft., 106-Reed Miller (G) fft., 113-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft., 120-Montana DeLawder (G) p. Justin Rudacille, 2:33, 126-Mason Leiphart (D) d. Jacob Fetrow, 6-0, 132-Dalton Redden (G) md. Zayne Stump, 9-0; 138-Ethan Dalton (G) p. Emmanual German, 2:58, 145-Tyler Withers (G) p. Lucas Runk, 3:05, 152-Jared Townsend (G) p. Landon Thomas, 1:10, 160-Jacob Cherry (G) d. Jonathon Firestone, 15-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.