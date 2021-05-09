After graduating from Hobart College in 1976 and serving six years as an assistant men’s lacrosse coach at three different institutions, Hank Janczyk began his head coaching career with three years at the helm for Salisbury University. From there he moved on to Colgate University for two more seasons.
Little did Janczyk know that his next move would be his last as he took the men’s lacrosse head coaching job at Gettysburg College in 1988 and piloted the program for the next 34 seasons, calling it a career after the Bullets’ 15-10 loss to Muhlenberg College on Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium in Gettysburg.
Janczyk wraps up his career with a record of 477-150, the second-most victories in NCAA history, including a 432-126 mark at Gettysburg.
“Early on, after a few years at Gettysburg, I knew that this was where I was going to finish my career,” he said. “I think there was some (NCAA) Division I interest in me, but I never even filled out a resume and applied for any positions. I wanted to stay here in Gettysburg and raise my family.”
He added, “I liked it here, my family liked it here and I really saw no reason to leave.”
The Bullets captured 21 regular season titles, 17 of them in the Centennial Conference and 10 Centennial Conference tournament crowns, including eight of the first nine from 2001-09. They also grabbed the top spot in 2015 and 2016.
“I’ve had the great fortune to have a lot of very talented players and assistant coaches to help me,” Janczyk said. “And they’re the reason that I’ve been so successful.”
Gettysburg had 160 players earn Division III All-American status in Janczyk’s tenure. In 26 years in the Centennial Conference, the Bullets have had the conference’s Player of the Year 13 times and have had 193 players earn All-Conference selections.
One of those great players and assistant coaches was current Lynchburg College head coach Steve Koudelka. Koudelka was a four-year starter between the pipes for the Orange and Blue before graduating in 1993. He was then a graduate assistant under Janczyk for three campaigns, prior to taking over the Lynchburg program in 1997.
“Coach Janczyk was one of the most influential people in my life. Plain and simple,” Koudelka said via email. “He was a great motivator, who knew how to push your buttons to get you to play at your highest possible level and I was blessed to coach under him for three years, as well. He allowed me to stay at his house for free and allowed me to learn, make mistakes and grow from them.”
Koudelka continued, “He didn’t want someone who just said ‘yes’ all of the time and gave all of us as young assistants the freedom to learn, grow, fail and then prosper.”
Janczyk, 66, admitted that the shutdown last season, along with the uncertainty of this season due to the pandemic, contributed to his decision. But it wasn’t the driving force behind it.
“I’ve known for some time that my time was coming to an end and it’s here now,” he said. “It’s time for a younger person to take over the program, someone with more energy. I’ll come to support the team and be a fan. But whoever is the new coach deserves the chance to run things his own way.”
The Bullets qualified for the NCAA tournament 26 times under Janczyk and reached the national semifinals 11 times, advancing to the national championship game three times (2001, 2002, 2009). He was named the Division III National Coach of the Year twice, first at Salisbury in 1984 and then with Gettysburg in 2001
The 2015 team set a program record for wins with 20, winning their first 20 of the campaign, before falling to Lynchburg in the national semis.
Unencumbered by coaching, Janczyk doesn’t have any concrete plans for the near future, outside of a lot of time spent with his family.
“I’m gonna relax and let my wife (Cindy) make the decision for what we do next,” Janczyk said. “I’m going to spend a lot of time with her, my kids and their spouses and my grandkids.”
Koudelka had nothing but glowing praise for his mentor and coach in retirement.
“I could not be happier for Coach and I wish him and his amazing family the best in retirement. We all know that he will stay busy and will remain a resource for all of us. He’s the backbone of Gettysburg College lacrosse, in my opinion,” he said. “I was blessed to play for him and coach with him. Also blessed to share a sideline with him when our teams competed against each other and he gave me a hug and told me he loved me after every game.”
