With the start of the archery season tomorrow, comes the anticipation of many more enjoyable fall days in Penn’s Woods.
A lot of hunters I know will tell you that the joy of deer hunting is in the journey, pursuit, more than the kill. Although drilling a Bullwinkle of a buck gets the heart to jackhammering like few other things in life spent standing up.
So, the early days of this season that runs the rut in mid-November, will be a time for patience and reacclimating to catching the sunrise and the joy of lungs filled with brisk air tinged with the musky, earthy scent of a changing season.
Memories too, of hunts and bucks of earlier years will come back to mind.
To fellow bowbenders I wish luck, safe days, and the ability to pause and take in the moment.
BUNNIES IN TROUBLE
Wild and domestic rabbits in Pennsylvania are threatened by Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is doing something to protect them.
The PGC has issued an executive order prohibiting the import of any wild lagomorph. That is a group that include rabbits, hares, and pikas. A pika is a small, mountain-dwelling mammal that looks as much like a big mouse as rabbit.
No part of a lagomorph, including meat, pelts, hides and carcasses from any state where RHDV2 has been detected may be brought into the Commonwealth.
This action parallels a quarantine order issued recently by the state Department of Agriculture.
To date, RHDV2 virus has not been detected in Pennsylvania.
So far, RHDV2 has been detected in domestic and/or wild populations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Canada, and Mexico. Detections in Florida and Georgia have been restricted to domestic rabbits.
The virus is often fatal and results in large, localized mortality. It can easily spread between domestic and wild populations. Infected lagomorphs may show blood-stained noses due to internal bleeding. An outbreak in wild populations would be suspected if multiple dead rabbits or hares are found in the same relative location and over a short period of time with no obvious cause of death.
RDHV2 is highly contagious and no specific treatment is available.
RDHV2 cannot infect humans.
It is shed by lagomorphs in their urine, feces, and respiratory secretions. It can contaminate equipment, tools, enclosures, and can be inadvertently spread by humans
Anyone who finds two or more dead rabbits or hares in one location with an unknown cause of death is advised not to touch or disturb those animals. Instead, they should contact their local PGC office.
The number at the Southcentral Region Office in Huntingdon is 814-643-1831.
With more humans traipsing around hiking or hunting in Pennsylvania can also come discoveries of groups of dead deer. The cause is frequently Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. HD is one of the most common diseases of white-tailed deer in the eastern U.S. and can cause significant numbers of deaths during outbreaks.
I believe that Pennsylvania’s first reported Blue Tongue deaths were discovered in Adams County, but verification of must come shortly after death and that often isn’t possible.
The EHD and BT viruses are transmitted by biting flies and midges and usually subside with the first killing frost.
Deer dead of EHD may have mouth ulcers, bloody nose or mouth, or develop swollen, blue tongues.
Again, anyone finding dead deer like this should call Huntingdon.
FISH AND BOAT SEEKS
SEASONAL OFFICERS
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is looking for a few good women and men for the 25th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees.
Trainees will become seasonal WCOs with the opportunity to be promoted to permanent WCO positions as they become available. Seasonal WCOs will work full-time, 40 hours each week from about March to October of each year.
“Waterways Conservation Officers are passionate law enforcement professionals who work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “This job is full of adventure, and no two days of work are ever the same. By adding these highly trained seasonal positions, we will have more officers on patrol during peak fishing and boating seasons and have qualified personnel available immediately to fill full-time vacancies as they occur within our ranks.”
WCOs protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources through law enforcement, education, and community partnerships with anglers and boaters. These officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes.
The Commonwealth will accept applications until October 21 and applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, visit the Pennsylvania employment website at www.employment.pa.gov. The class of trainees is expected to report for training in Summer of 2022 and graduate in the summer of 2023.
Trainees will undergo an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement.
Applicants must meet the following basic criteria: Pennsylvania residency; possess a valid driver’s license; be at least 21 years of age; high school graduate or GED; and pass a criminal history background check.
For more information visit the WCO recruitment page at www.fishandboat.com.
HUNTERS CAN FEED
THE AREA’S HUNGRY
With the start of the archery season for deer in Pennsylvania, area hunters can take their good fortune to Bucher Meats on the Tillietown Road in McKnightstown, pay for processing, and then leave a portion of it at the butcher, as a donation to feed the hungry.
This is the 28th year that the Times and Bucher Meats are teaming-up to collect venison for the less fortunate through the “Hunters Feed the Hungry” program.
Bucher’s donates the cost of processing whole deer that are donated by hunters. The program runs through the firearms season for deer.
Call Bucher’s at (717) 334-3575 to check on hours of operation before going to Tillietown Road.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
(Caption of a picture of a cow moose and an excited bull moose) “She’s probably thinking ‘put it away rocket man’.” — The Thankful Outdoorsman
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.