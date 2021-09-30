Six members of the Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited and one student planted 120 trees and shrubs along the banks of the Conewago Creek earlier this week, as part of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, through the Adams County Conservation District. The group planted silky dogwoods, pin oaks, persimmons, white spruce, willows, river birch, red buds, elderberry, and poplar. Trees will shade the creek, improve habitat, and reduce the amount of polluted runoff that might otherwise flow into it.