Three weeks after scoring his first Lincoln Speedway win of the season, Danny Dietrich was back in victory lane on Saturday night.
Dietrich drove through the field from his tenth starting spot to take the lead on lap 11. He would have a commanding lead of nearly six seconds when the caution came out on lap 19. Dietrich’s win was his 63rd career victory at Lincoln, putting him only three races behind Brian Montieth on the all-time win list.
Tyler Esh and Glenndon Forsythe made up the front row for the drop of the green flag on Saturday night. Esh and Forsythe raced side by side through turns 1 and 2 with Esh getting the advantage down the back stretch to lead lap 1. Forsythe was running second with Brett Strickler in third.
Billy Dietrich was searching for a way around Strickler for third when Danny Dietrich joined the fight for the spot. The yellow flag flew for the first time on lap 3 when Cameron Smith was sitting sideways in turn 4.
Esh, Forsythe, Strickler and brothers Billy and Danny Dietrich made up the top five for the restart. Forsythe got under Esh on the restart to challenge for the lead but the caution came out for Billy Dietrich who was stopped on the back stretch.
With Billy out of the running, Jordan Givler restarted fifth behind Esh, Forsythe, Strickler and Danny. Esh had a better restart this time and kept Forsythe at bay. Dietrich was up next to Strickler at the line and took third on lap 5. Dietrich made quick work of Forsythe and was up to second on lap 6, but the caution came out before the lap was scored. The yellow was for fluid on the front stretch.
Esh had another good restart, leaving Forsythe to fend off Dietrich. Stricker, Givler and Trey Hivner were in a three-car battle for fourth. Dietrich was second at the line on lap 8 and Givler had moved into fourth. He reeled in Esh and got under him in turns 1 and 2.
Dietrich took the lead on lap 11 and started to pull away from the field. Troy Wagaman entered into the top five and Forsythe was working on Esh for second. Dietrich had a 4.7 second lead on lap 15 as he entered lapped traffic. Chase Dietz and Freddie Rahmer were in a fierce battle for sixth. The battle eventually caught up to Givler and became a battle for fifth.
Wagaman was up to second, Esh was running third and Dietz was fourth when the caution came out for Forsythe as he fell off the pace. The caution erased a 5.970 second lead for Dietrich.
Dietrich, Wagaman, Esh, Dietz and Rahmer made up the top five for the restart. The leader had a solid restart and Dietz went to the outside of Esh for third. Rahmer followed and it was nearly a three-wide battle for position down the front stretch. Dietz got under Wagaman for second but Troy held the spot by .001 seconds at the line.
Wagaman, Dietz and Rahmer were under a blanket battling for second. Dietz had the spot with seven laps to go with Wagaman right behind him. Dietrich entered lapped traffic again with three laps to go with his lead back up to 4.1 seconds. He got to the checkered flag 2.844 seconds ahead of Dietz. Wagaman crossed the line third and Freddie was fourth. Esh completed the top five.
Gutshall Scores First 358 Sprint Win
Chase Gutshall and Wyatt Hinkle started the 20-lap feature on the front row with Gutshall leading the field into turn 1. There was a yellow on the start when Brady Dillon stopped on the front stretch.
The field lined up for a complete restart. Kyle Spence got up to second on the start, but the yellow flag flew again before a lap was completed. This time Chad Criswell sat stopped in turn 4.
The third time was the charm as Gutshall once again took the lead as a three-wide battle between Scott Fisher, Kyle Spence and Hinkle waged. Spence had the spot as Fisher raced wheel-to-wheel with him.
Frankie Herr was defending fifth from Logan Rumsey and Doug Hammaker was up to seventh getting by Cody Fletcher at the line on lap 7. Hammaker was all over Rumsey for sixth and Herr caught Hinkle to challenge for fourth.
Gutshall was closing in on lapped traffic at the halfway point as Spence was reeling him in. Hammaker got by Rumsey for sixth and Herr took fourth from Hinkle. Spence was on Gutshall’s bumper as they raced through lapped traffic.
Gutshall scored his first career 358 sprint car feature win by .56 seconds over Spence. Fisher crossed the line third and Herr was fourth. Hammaker completed the top five.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with Dean’s Auto Plaza Night featuring the 410 sprint cars, 358 sprint cars and Classic Cars. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30PM and grandstand gates opening at 5.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 2D-Chase Dietz; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 35T-Tyler Esh; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 55S-Dallas Schott; 10. 38-Cory Haas; 11. 38S-Brett Strickler; 12. 75-Tyler Ross; 13. 7H-Trey Hivner; 14. 17-Cole Young; 15. 27S-Alan Krimes; 16. 16-Matt Campbell; 17. 1X-Chad Trout; 18. 23A-Chris Arnold; 19. 39T-Cameron Smith; 20. 5A-Zach Allman; 21. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 23. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 24. 33-Riley Emig (DNF)
Lap leaders: Esh (1-10) & D. Dietrich (11-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 38S-Brett Strickler; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 6. 38-Cory Haas; 7. 16-Matt Campbell; 8. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 33-Riley Emig; 10. 5a-Zach Allman
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 35T-Tyler Esh; 2. 7H-Trey Hivner; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 23A-Chris Arnold; 5. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 27s-Alan Krimes; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody (DNF); 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 2D-Chase Dietz; 4. 55S-Dallas Schott; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 39T-Cameron Smith; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 10. 67L-JJ Loss (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 16-Matt Campbell; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 27s-Alan Krimes; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 5a-Zach Allman; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF); 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 9. 99M-Kyle Moody (DNS); 10. 44-Dylan Norris (DNS); 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNS); 12. 67L-JJ Loss (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 2. 00K-Kyle Spence; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 66-Doug Hammaker; 6. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 7. 17-Niki Young; 8. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 9. 41-Logan Rumsey; 10. 22E-Nash Ely; 11. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 12. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 13. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 14. 35-Steve Owings; 15. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 16. 28-Matt Findley; 17. 84M-Chad Criswell; 18. 17K-Kyle Keen; 19. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 20. 12D-Steven Downs; 21. 10H-Dave Hollar; 22. 23B-Preston Lattomus (DNF); 23. 00F-Chris Frank (DNF); 24. 9-Brady Dillon (DNF)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 41-Logan Rumsey; 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 4. 00F-Chris Frank; 5. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 6. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 7. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 8. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 9. 16T-Joe Timmins (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 2. 00K-Kyle Spence; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 84M-Chad Criswell; 5. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 6. 9-Brady Dillon; 7. 12D-Steven Downs; 8. 13-Bo Gordon (DNF); 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 17-Niki Young; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 7. 6-Cody Phillips; 8. 6K-Cole Knopp; 9. 11B-Ryan Higgins (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 70D-Frankie Herr; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 10H-Dave Hollar; 6. 17K-Kyle Keen; 7. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey; 8. 15S-Cole Small; 9. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF)
Consy (12 laps): 1. 42U-Tyler Ulrich; 2. 9-Brady Dillon; 3 38S-Jordan Strickler; 4. 17K-Kyle Keen; 5. 12D-Steven Downs; 6. 13-Bo Gordon; 7. 6-Cody Phillips; 8. 6K-Cole Knopp; 9. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 10. 16T-Joe Timmins; 11. 23F-Justin Foster; 12. 11B-Ryan Higgins; 13. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 14. 17KK-Donavyn Knokey; 15. 15s-Cole Small; 16. 7w-Jayden Wolf (DNF)
