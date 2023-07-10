DIETRICH

Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich roared from 10th to 1st on Saturday night to capture his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint car win of the season. (Lincoln Speedway Photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway Photograph

Three weeks after scoring his first Lincoln Speedway win of the season, Danny Dietrich was back in victory lane on Saturday night.

Dietrich drove through the field from his tenth starting spot to take the lead on lap 11. He would have a commanding lead of nearly six seconds when the caution came out on lap 19. Dietrich’s win was his 63rd career victory at Lincoln, putting him only three races behind Brian Montieth on the all-time win list.

