SZLOSEK
Buy Now

Gettysburg College guard Mackenzie Szlosek attempts a layup during a game last season. Szlosek led the Bullets in assists and steals as a freshman, helping Gettysburg to a Centennial Conference Tournament title and their fourth straight apperance in the NCAA Tournament.. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Following the graduation of three starters, Gettysburg College women’s basketball coach Nate Davis has some work to do in finding a way to replace what those departed players did for the Bullets in the 2021-22 season.

One position he won’t need to fill is that of starting point guard where sophomore Mackenzie Szlosek returns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.