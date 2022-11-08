Following the graduation of three starters, Gettysburg College women’s basketball coach Nate Davis has some work to do in finding a way to replace what those departed players did for the Bullets in the 2021-22 season.
One position he won’t need to fill is that of starting point guard where sophomore Mackenzie Szlosek returns.
Szlosek stepped into the starting five right away last season and made an immediate impact as she averaged 9.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.8 spg, good enough to pace the Orange & Blue in assists and steals. She earned All-Conference Honorable Mention for her performance.
“Beyond her experience, she’s a leader on our team,” Davis said. “She’s a very strong player, but the most important things about her are her work ethic and her competitive spirit. She wants to be great and she wants to win.”
The players that will need to be replaced are Carly Rice (13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Mackenzie Tinner (10.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg) and Christina Richson (7.0 ppg). Rice was a first team All-Centennial selection and was an All-Region selection by D3hoops.com, while Tinner made second team All-Centennial.
A player that Davis expects to see more from this season is junior Caitlyn Priore, who averaged 3.2 ppg and 3.9 rpg in 16 minutes per game, playing in 28 of the team’s 29 contests.
“Caitlyn played quality minutes for us last year,” Davis said. “She’s probably going to be a starter this season and her role will obviously increase.”
Senior Meghan Barbera saw action in all 29 games and there are other returning players who will see increased playing time, as well.
“We’ve got a few players who probably aren’t that well-known outside of our team,” Davis said. “But we had very competitive practices last season and the margins of who got minutes and who didn’t was razor-thin.”
There are six freshmen on the roster and Davis sees two of them as immediate contributors with one likely starting right away.
Guard Alayna Arnolie is expected to start and guard AB Holsinger is in line for significant minutes, and could start at the point sometime during the season, shifting Szlosek over to shooting guard.
“Alayna has had a good fall and she comes in with a lot of high accolades. We expect her to contribute right away,” Davis said. “Mackenzie is versatile enough to switch to shooting guard if AB earns a starting spot. I always try to play the players that give us the best chance to win, without regard for what class they’re in.”
As Davis begins his eighth year at the helm, he’s posted a 134-33 overall record at Gettysburg, including 100-18 in the Centennial Conference. He’s piloted the team to three regular season crowns in the last four years and the conference tournament title in 2018 and 2022.
The Bullets made the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season and were knocked out in the second round, which matched the best showing of Davis’ tenure on the bench. He also guided them to the second round in 2018.
“You have to get there first to give yourselves a chance,” Davis said of getting past the second round. “You have to continue to improve if you want to truly contend nationally.”
Gettysburg has gone 73-7 in conference play and 95-19, overall, over the last four campaigns and was picked to finish first in the regular season again, just ahead of Johns Hopkins, 96-95, in the conference coaches’ poll.
“Hopkins is going to be really good this season. They graduated the Player of the Year (Diarra Oden), but they’ve got a ton of talent back this season. Haverford is going to be really good, as well,” Davis said. “We’re flattered by the expectations, but we haven’t proven anything yet. We’ve got a lot of things to figure out first.”
In an exhibition game at NCAA Division 1 program UMBC on Tuesday, the Bullets hung with the Retrievers all night long, before falling, 79-77.
Arnolie led Gettysburg with 17 points, Emily Violante had 14, Holsinger tossed in 12 and Barbera chipped in with ten as the Bullets had four players in double figures.
The Bullets begin play in the Randolph Macon Tip-Off Classic on Saturday where they will face the hosts, and then Mary Washington on Sunday.
“We’ve got two tough games right out of the gate,” Davis said. “Those teams are two of the best teams in their conference.”
Their home and conference opener is against Johns Hopkins on Tuesday Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
