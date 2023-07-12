It took a stirring comeback on Tuesday to force a winner-take-all Game 3, but New Oxford just didn’t have the pitching available to match up with Northeastern in Wednesday evening’s finale.
Having used his top two pitchers in the first two games, and down his next two most experienced hurlers, Ox head coach Scott Anderson knew his ballclub was in for an uphill battle if it was going to advance to the Region 4 tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
Anderson proved to be correct as his team had no answer for Northeastern ace Drew Barshinger in an 11-0 loss in five innings in the deciding game of the York-Adams American Legion tournament at Manchester Community Park.
“We threw Mason (Weaver) on Monday and Smitty (Aaron Smith) on Tuesday and we felt like we had to get both of those games and we didn’t,” Anderson said. “The guys we put out there tonight gave us everything they had, but they’re not experienced at this level and it wasn’t enough.”
New Oxford (9-6) was without the services of veteran pitchers Cade Baker and Tyson Carpenter, both of whom were unavailable, and handed the ball to rising sophomore Alex Brown to start the game.
“We can’t worry about who we don’t have and we can only coach the guys that are here,” Anderson said. “We had 11 guys here tonight that wanted to play baseball and they gave it their best.”
After hanging a zero in the bottom of the first, Brown ran into trouble in the second as he issued five free passes before being relieved by A.J. Bachota with one away in the inning.
Northeastern (10-4) struck for three runs without recording a base hit. Konner Reeser and Derek Gross both drew bases-loaded walks and Brandon Charlestown supplied a sacrifice fly.
The hosts then put things out of reach in the third when they struck for an eight-spot to bury the Ox.
The biggest hit for the winners came off the bat of tournament MVP Quinn Shindler, who belted a bases-clearing triple to the gap in left-center to score Reeser, Gross and Charleston.
While his offense was humming, Barshinger was mowing through the Ox as he threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. The southpaw tossed 46 strikes out of 65 pitches.
All told, Northeastern’s pitchers allowed three runs and 14 hits in the 19 innings that New Oxford batted during the three-game series.
“I’ve been saying it for two nights now, and I’ll say it again, that’s an excellent ballclub over there,” Anderson said. “They are a very good all-around team.”
He continued, “Coming off of the emotion of (Tuesday), I thought that we’d ride that momentum for some of tonight’s game. But their pitcher was great and he didn’t allow us to get anything going.”
While the season didn’t end where Anderson was hoping it would for his team, the longtime head coach was pleased with the Legion campaign after the Ox came up short of qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A tournament during the high school season.
“This was a good summer for our kids,” he said. “We improved the skillsets of our players and they’re better players than they were when the high school season ended in May.”
Anderson continued, “We’ve got some really young guys out there that’ll be sophomores next year and played jayvee ball for us in the spring. I told them that the pitching they saw this summer was the type of pitching they’ll see if they’re varsity players next spring. That’s the biggest difference between jayvee and varsity — the pitching. It’s way better.”
Smith and Coy Baker provided New Oxford’s two hits with Baker’s knock being a double on Wednesday.
New Oxford 000 00 — 0 2 0
Northeastern 038 0x — 11 7 0
Alex Brown, A.J. Bachota (2), Coy Baker (4) and Baker, Gavin Haifley (4); Drew Barshinger and Brandt Johnson. WP-Barshinger. LP-Brown. SO-BB: Brown 1-6, Bachota 2-1, Baker 0-0; Barshinger 8-1. 2B: NO-Baker. 3B: NE-Quinn Shindler.
