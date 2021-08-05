Noah Sanders’ senior track and field season was supposed to end in glory.
After all, the Gettysburg star started the season by setting a pair of school records two of the best times in the state in the 100 and 200. He also held the best time in Adams County in the 400, an event he qualified for the state meet in as a sophomore in 2019.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards. The Warriors’ runner suffered an ankle injury that he described as “so bad I couldn’t even strike the track or run on my toes,” which cut short his senior season and cost him the entire postseason.
That’s when a friend stepped in.
South Western’s DaShawn Gaither, himself an impressive runner in the 400, knew of Sanders’ troubles and offered him a suggestion. Gaither told Sanders about a club team in Baltimore, the Ralph Durant Academy, that he trained and ran with in the offseason and ask him if he would be interested in joining.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Sanders took Gaither up on the offer and three months later, found himself running at USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. In fact, he wasn’t just competing, he was winning, anchoring the Ralph Durant Academy 4x400 meter relay that took first place in the 17-18-year-old division with a time of 3:16.39. Additionally, Sanders took sixth with personal best a time of 48.74 in the individual 400-meter race out of more than 150 entrants.
“That was the perfect finale for me,” Sanders said of his performance. “That’s the way that I was hoping my high school career would end and I took that disappointment and flipped it. This was my chance at redemption and I wanted to prove to myself what I could do.”
Sanders said that he’d been practicing with the club once a week at Coppin State University in Baltimore and that the workouts had been the hardest he’d done in his career.
“Every Wednesday we’ve had a practice down at Coppin State University and they’re super hard, intense workouts and that’s where I spent most of my summer,” he said. “I think I improved a tremendous amount. I feel like I was just doing everything right down there. I’ve never had such hard workouts before. It was rough, but it was also different. I pushed myself during practice multiple times and every time it would get harder and I would push myself past that limit.”
After completing his youth career at Junior Olympics, Sanders now turns his focus forward to his career at Mount St. Mary’s, where he will run collegiately. Though he initially planned for his freshman year to be somewhat of an acclimation period, the future Mount runner is now aiming for some loftier goals.
“This definitely changes what my goals are for my freshman season at the Mount,” he said. “Instead of just staying sharp, which was my goal initially, now that I’ve gone down even further in my times, I want even more. Now I’m going to train even harder than I had intended for the indoor season to carry on that same energy. I’m aiming now for a 47 (second) or low 47 for the 400 and I’m hoping I can carry that energy on the whole way into the outdoor season.”
Sanders will join Littlestown’s Dante Elliott as area track and field stars headed to Mount St. Mary’s as the Mount adds to a roster that is littered with talented from across the YAIAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.