The author recently guided a group to the top of Chimney Rocks during the final installment of the Healthy Adams County winter hike series. A spring season will be starting, with information available on the HAC website. (Ed Riggs photograph)

It is so interesting how hiking and outdoor recreation have become so “in the news” lately. Many publications – magazines, newspapers, social media, websites – include articles on the great outdoors, increasing awareness of, and information about, this great resource.

And a lot of people are starting to really “get it.” The Physical Fitness Taskforce of Healthy Adams County is at the forefront of action among those who love the outdoors. Last week, I had the privilege to lead the final hike of Healthy Adams County’s winter hike series. The spring season will be starting soon and, when completed, the schedule will be found on HAC’s website.

