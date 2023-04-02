It is so interesting how hiking and outdoor recreation have become so “in the news” lately. Many publications – magazines, newspapers, social media, websites – include articles on the great outdoors, increasing awareness of, and information about, this great resource.
And a lot of people are starting to really “get it.” The Physical Fitness Taskforce of Healthy Adams County is at the forefront of action among those who love the outdoors. Last week, I had the privilege to lead the final hike of Healthy Adams County’s winter hike series. The spring season will be starting soon and, when completed, the schedule will be found on HAC’s website.
Our hike started and ended at Old Forge Park, near Waynesboro. The five-mile loop included a challenging section of the Appalachian Trail, and a delightful view. We had twenty hikers, which was a wonderful turnout, and while some were more challenged by the hilly terrain than others, all made it through very capably and enjoyed the experience.
I have to say, leading such a hike is a unique experience. I have hiked a lot of miles, but have only led others on two outings. Solo hiking and group hiking are two very different things. What attracts me most to hiking (being out in the woods, time for introspection, challenging myself, enjoying views, and feeling responsible solely for myself) is not always the case when leading a group. I did enjoy the trek, but it is very different to feel responsible for everyone else. But it was also a lot of fun seeing different reactions to the things we experienced.
The hike started on flat ground on the Appalachian Trail for the first mile as we came up to the Tumbling Run shelters. Here we departed the AT and headed up the hill on the Hermitage Trail. The first half mile of the Hermitage was along Tumbling Run, which is a nice scenic stream cascading down the mountain.
As the trail moves away from the creek, it starts to climb. There are four switchbacks on the even path up to Chimney Rocks, and this is where the Hermitage meets back up with the AT. Some of our group killed the uphill, while others traveled a little more deliberately. We did get spread out, but one hiker served as our ‘sweeper’, meaning she was the last in line, to make sure we didn’t lose anybody and help put my mind at ease.
Chimney Rocks is truly the top of the hill, and a final scramble up the rocks affords a fine view of the valley, looking down on the Waynesboro reservoir, and further out 15 miles towards the Eisenhower National Historic Site. After the demanding climb and subsequent rock clamber, it made me happy to watch and listen as my fellow hikers came up upon the view. Exclamations of ‘oh wow’ and ‘that is amazing’ were common, and my favorite was ‘this view makes it all worth it’.
Indeed. There is no feeling like the one you get after a grueling mountain climb through the trees, when you discover an amazing open view at the top. All the anguish and self-doubt you may have felt while climbing just melt away as you stand in awe of what lies before you. And then you realize, ‘I walked all the way up here’!
Our climb from the parking area to the view was about 1,025 feet. Spread out over nearly two miles, the climb up the Hermitage Trail was not terribly steep, but it was challenging for many and certainly was tough enough to elicit the above feelings of accomplishment and wonder.
As we hiked back down to the shelter on the rockier AT, we were careful, because while you get tired going up a steep hill, you can get hurt going down. We took a nice break at Tumbling Run, where the talk turned to long-distance hiking and sleeping out in the woods before we continued the final flat mile to the parking lot.
The site of the shelters is interesting, because there are actually two shelters, with one designated as ‘snoring’ and the other as ‘non-snoring’. Most shelters on the AT are the Adirondack style, with three walls and a roof. This shelter, being so close to a road, is one of the few that have a caretaker. Tawnya and Curt Finney have been caretakers at Tumbling Run for over 30 years, and it is a very important part of their lives.
Most of the shelters along the AT that are within a half mile of a road are either being dismantled or have diligent caretakers. Shelters near roads have become party places, with the accompanying trash and vandalism that comes from irresponsibility. The Finneys check on their shelter almost every day, and are especially vigilant on the weekends.
Another treat with our hike was the presence of Nathan Reigner, the Director of Outdoor Recreation for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Reigner is responsible for communication and support for outdoor recreation in our commonwealth. He spoke freely with individual hikers throughout the hike, listening, learning, and asking questions about what is important to people who enjoy the outdoors. His presence was appreciated and enjoyed by all.
I fully understand where Reigner’s heart is with the outdoors. His professional role is to make the outdoors accessible for all and to communicate the benefits of experiencing our natural resources. While my career was in education, my passion for the outdoors has only grown since retirement, and this hike made me realize that I too am an ambassador for nature and the environment.
The more opportunities there are for educating and engaging others on the joys of spending time outdoors and caring for our environment, the better off we all will be. Keep your eyes open for more events sponsored by the Physical Fitness Taskforce. This is an organization that cares about health and fitness, and wants all of us to be more aware of our own health and that of our world.
