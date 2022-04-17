My brother and I have gone on some pretty spectacular summer trips over the years. We have hiked with friends in the glorious Cascade Range of Oregon and Washington. The Rocky Mountains in Colorado were special, with the oxygen-sucking high peaks and never-ending views. We hiked around in the Grand Canyon, and had a great time in southern Utah. We found that in Wyoming, the Grand Tetons’ backcountry, and Yellowstone National Park are not to be missed. We even got the chance to summit Mt. Whitney, the highest point in the lower 48 states.
Of all the places we have explored, none topped our trip to the Canadian Rockies. While we only spent time in a relatively small area of the mountains just west of Calgary, Alberta, Banff National Park was a like a scene from a storybook.
Often our trips have involved backpacking and carrying our tents and gear. But this time, we decided to live in ‘luxury’, and stayed in a youth hostel in Canmore, right next to the tracks of the transcontinental Canadian Pacific Railway. The frequent trains heading west over the Continental Divide did not bother us, because we really only were in our room to sleep. The rest of the time we were out hiking, or eating.
We spent a week hiking in and around Banff, and were completely enamored with Lake Louise. The idea of hiking from the gorgeous Fairmont Chateau on Lake Louise (it would have been nice to stay there!) up past the Victoria Glacier and over the Continental Divide into British Columbia was firmly entrenched in our minds.
The previous day we had hiked past Moraine Lake, then up beyond Eiffel Lake with the idea of doing just that. Alas, when we got to within a mile of the Divide, the trail disappeared into a deep snow field. We could look up and see the Divide right in front of us, but the snow was far too deep for us to attempt to hike any further. So, we turned around and had just as great a hike going down as we had going up.
At Lake Louise, we were geared up for another great day hike. We made it up to the Plain of Six Glaciers Teahouse, and decided to just hike around that area and explore the Victoria Glacier. From our vantage point on the trail at the glacier, we could see the imposing monolith of Mt. Lefroy, as well as Abbot Pass just to the right of the mountain.
We noticed some movement across on Mt. Lefroy, and with my binoculars, I could make out that it was a group hiking across the mountain. We could not figure out how they got there, or where they would go back down, but it was fun to watch them.
The glacier, which has retreated in the last 100 years, was not the pristine, crystal ice that I had envisioned. It actually looked like dirty snow, and in effect it was. After centuries of the ice flowing down the pass, pulling rocks and debris with it, the melting glacier had uncovered a lot of junk.
While I was looking around with my binoculars, up on Abbot Pass I noticed what looked to be a building. We could also see it with the naked eye, but could not tell what it was. For a short time, we thought maybe we would try to hike up to it, but we could not figure out how to get up there across the glacier. As it turned out, the trail to Abbot Pass, and eventually Mt. Lefroy, was on the southwest side of the mountain, which was the opposite side from where we were.
I did some research on the hut when I got home. The rock hut was built on the 9,596-foot high Abbot Pass by Swiss mountaineers, and was first opened in 1922. As of right now, it is the second highest permanent habitable structure in Canada. It sits right on the Continental Divide, straddling Alberta and British Columbia, which means that snow melting on the two sides of the roof will end up in different oceans. Since 1922, it has been possible to reserve the hut for overnight visits.
While there are various routes to get to the Abbot Pass hut, none of them are easy, and should be attempted by only the most experienced back-country hikers. I felt OK with the fact we did not attempt to get up there! Sometime in 2016, some hikers noticed some serious erosion and rockfall on the eastern side of the hut. The hut was then closed in the summer of 2018, as experts evaluated the stability of the slope under the structure. Extensive work was begun to try to stabilize the hut in late summer 2018, and then the window of opportunity to work in the summer of 2019 was very short. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the scheduled repair work further, and the hut never reopened.
The erosion, which has been determined to be climate-change related, had made the hut dangerous to those below, and certainly to anyone who entered it. By the summer of 2021, the erosion was too far gone. Alex Kolesch, senior adviser of Parks Canada, said that the erosion was likely due in part to the extreme heat wave that western Canada experienced last summer. The frozen ground and ice in the pass provided a stable base for the hut for nearly 100 years, but it all melted in 2021, and the result was serious erosion of the entirety of Abbot Pass.
“The hut now poses a safety risk to hikers below and cannot feasibly be moved,” Kolesch says, “so it must be dismantled. We look forward to exploring ways to continue to commemorate this important part of Canada’s heritage and this national historic site.”
The hut is set to be demolished this coming summer.
Being a national historic site in Canada made the decision to demolish it a difficult one. But obviously visitor safety is more important than heritage in this case. Moving the hut is not an option, and conserving it in its current position is no longer feasible.
According to Parks Canada, “Climate change and other environmental forces are challenging the integrity of ecosystems and the condition of the natural and cultural resources administered by Parks Canada. Parks Canada is continuing work to understand the impacts of climate change and to explore adaptation and mitigation strategies.”
‘Inside Climate News’ has reported that Parks Canada has now commemorated the site by capturing 3D images of the shelter last year, so that the structure can live on forever digitally.
