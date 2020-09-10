YAIAA-2 at Bon Air Country Club
Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas was right at home on his home course at Bon Air, shooting a 78 to win Thursday’s match. Thomas edged teammate Sam Elsen and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart by a single stroke for top honors.
Peart carded a 79, going 39 on the front — including a birdie on No. 5 — and 40 on the back. The junior was sixth in the season-opening match on Tuesday at Mountain View.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 331, 2. York Suburban 353, 3. Dover 355, 4. Kennard-Dale 363, 5. West York 377, 6. Eastern York 399, 7. Gettysburg 410
Individual: 1. Ryan Thomas (Sus) 78, 2. Sam Elsen (Sus) 79, 3. Bradin Peart (Lit) 79, 4. Trevor Snyder (Dov) 82, 5. Athen Sachar (YS) 83, 6. Josh Bahles (KD) 84, 7. Jimmy Hook (KD) 84, 8. Max Pflieger (Sus) 85, 9. Nick Fowler (KD) 87, 10. Noah Lingenfelter (WY) 88
Gettysburg: Justin Waybright 100, Jarelle Forbes 101, Zac Coscia 103, Zachary Green 106, Connor Peterman 114, Kaleb Repp 115
YAIAA-3 at South Hills Golf Club
Delone Catholic stormed out of the gate on Tuesday at South Hills Golf Club, rolling to a 35-shot win over York Catholic.
The Squires were paced by Nick Carpenter and Trenton Kopp, who posted respective scores of 82 and 87. Carpenter finished a stroke behind York Catholic’s Patrick Doran for medalist honors.
Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs was fourth on Tuesday after delivering a round of 90.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 353, 2. York Catholic 378, 3. York Tech 398, 4. Bermudian Springs 402, 5. Hanover 414, 6. Fairfield 426
Individual: 1. Patrick Doran (YC) 81, 2. Nick Carpenter (DC) 82, 3. Trenton Kopp (DC) 87, 4. Mason Diaz (BS) 90, 5. Jack Ondek (YT) 90, 6. Bryson Kopp (DC) 91, 7. Brady Walker (YC), 8. Tim Burke (DC) 93, 9. Josh Sutton (YC) 93, 10. Evan Glass (DC) 96
Delone Catholic: Nick Carpenter 82, Trenton Kopp 87, Bryson Kopp 91, Tim Burke 93, Evan Glass 96, Camden Keller 98
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 90, Jordyn Waltermyer 98, Tyler Pifer 102, Aaron Weigle 112, Caleb Knisley 113, Riley Martin 119
Hanover: Tyler Newman 97, Matt Nawn 98, Jack Huston 107, Eli Swope 112, Andrew Nawn 124
Fairfield: Eric Ball 100, Sarah Devilbiss 103, Griffin Tadler 106, Braidan Wastler 117, Elisabeth haugh 129
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.