The high school basketball season came to an end for teams from the Times Area on Wednesday as Gettysburg and Delone Catholic each dropped nail-biting state quarterfinals.
In addition to the end of the season, it brought to an end four years of girls’ basketball like Adams County had never seen before.
Gettysburg, Delone and Bermudian Springs, each of whom made valiant state tournament runs, boasted not only some of the best teams in the state over the past four seasons, but also some of the best players.
A quick look at the numbers tells the story:
• Over the last four seasons, Delone Catholic has posted a 100-9 over record. The Squirettes went perfect, 48-0 in YAIAA Division 3. They appeared in the district finals all four years, claiming three championships. In the state tournament, the Squirettes went 10-2, winning it all in 2019 and reaching the quarterfinals each time, including a 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID.
• Gettysburg was darn near as good over the last four seasons. Jeff Bair’s group posted a 94-19 record in that span, including four trips to the district title game, two district championships, a YAIAA Division 2 title and a 5-2 showing in the state tournament, with two runs to the quarterfinals
• But don’t forget about the Eagles. Bermudian Springs, oft overlooked due to Delone’s dominance, went 75-30 over the four-year span. The Eagles reached the state tournament three times, including this past year. Perhaps most impressive of all, Berm is the lone member of the group to claim a YAIAA Tournament championship, grabbing the county crowd just last month with a win over the Squirettes.
While the success of these three standout programs can be attributed to a number of reasons: program building, some of the area’s top coaches, buy-in from all athletes and team cohesion, one area in particular stands out, star players.
Between the three programs, there are six seniors who reached the 1,000-point milestone. The Eagles became the first team in Times Area history to have three players hit the mark in the same season in 2021-22, with Bailey Oehmig, Hannah Chenault and Lillian Peters all reaching the mark. The Warriors had a pair of thousand-point scorers, with Division I-bound point guard Anne Bair eclipsing 1,000 a year ago and Bloomsburg signee Camryn Felix doing so this past season. For the Squirettes, meanwhile, Mount St. Mary’s pledge Giana Hoddinott hit the marker, following in the footsteps of former teammate Brooke Lawyer who did so in the 2019-20 season as well as Felix, who played her freshman season with Delone.
The Bermudian trio wasn’t just milestone-reaching, but record-setting. Oehmig’s 1,449 points is the most in school history, followed by Chenault’s 1,393. Peters checks in at seventh all-time with 1,019 points, not far behind former teammate Skyler West, who eclipsed 1,000 points in 2020.
Bair, who broke older sister Ellen’s record for assists in school history a year ago, also sits in third in Warriors’ history with 1,476 points. Many of those assists found their way into the hands of the sharp-shooting Felix, whose 1,183 pounds place her in seven in school history.
And then there’s Hoddinott, who is one of just six seniors who have led a historic run for the Squirettes, including teammate Abby Jacoby who missed her senior season following a torn ACL in a scrimmage. Hoddinott, who has proved a capable scorer on all three levels, poured in 1,449 points over her career, sixth-most in Delone Catholic history.
The three teams combined to put up a jaw-dropping 269-58 records over four years, an average of 22-5 for each team. The group of six seniors, which has commanded every bit of attention they’ve received, scored a whopping 7,969 combined points.
WIth coaches like Jeff Bair at Gettysburg, Gerry Eckenrode at Delone Catholic and Todd Askins at Bermudian Springs, it would be naive to think that this run of success couldn’t be matched again. But whatever group of young players steps onto those courts, they’ll have some big shoes to fill.
Tom Sixeas helped contribute to the researching of this piece. Follow on Twitter at @TomSixeas
