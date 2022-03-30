Starting pitcher Tori Murren was an integral part of Bermudian Springs’ run to the District 3 Class 3A softball championship game in 2021.
Now, back for her senior season with the Eagles, Murren is once again proving vital for her team.
While not at her best in the circle, Murren delivered a pair of hits and a run scored in addition to pitching a complete game as the Eagles topped host Fairfield 9-5 in a non-divisional contest on Wednesday.
“Not quite there yet, but I’m working my back,” Murren, who has been dealing with a back injury, said of her form in the circle.
Thankfully for the Bermudian pitcher, her offense gave her support early and often.
The Eagles tagged Fairfield starter Alyssa Wiles for four hits and six earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning of work, batting around in the process.
“The bats are definitely helping us out so far this year,” Bermudian assistant coach TJ Murren said after the game. “The girls have really seemed to be hitting the ball well from top to bottom.”
The Lady Knights, to their credit, battled back with two runs in the bottom half of the first to put themselves back into the ball game.
Over the next two innings, Murren and Fairfield reliever Kira Weikert, who allowed just three runs over 6 2/3 innings, settled in. Neither team got on the board again until the top of the fourth inning when Ashynne Smith knocked in a pair with a two-out double to push the Eagles’ lead to 8-2.
Smith finished the ball game 2-for-3 at the dish with a pair of doubles and three RBI.
Murren then worked a shutdown, 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the fourth to give her side a comfortable lead heading into the final three innings.
But once again, Fairfield began to chip away. After Weikert kept the Eagles off the board in the top of the fifth, the Knights went back to work at the dish. Following a leadoff walk and a Wiles single, Christina Hamilton singled to cut the lead to 8-3 before a Weikert sac fly made it 8-4. Fairfield would add another in bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Kaylee Stone, but Murren worked out of a jam, stranding two runners and sending her team to the seventh up 8-5.
In the top of the seventh, Smith delivered again with her second double of the game to score Maya Kemper and give Bermudian a bit more breathing room at 9-5. Kemper had a strong showing in her own right, reaching base three times and coming around to score twice.
Murren then finished the deal in the circle in the bottom of the seventh. She retired the first two batters in order before Weikert reached on a single, but a Sarah Devilbiss fly out ended the contest and moved the Eagles to 2-0 on the year while the Knights dropped to 0-2.
TJ Murren said he’s encouraged by the team’s 2-0 start, but that there’s a long way to go between now and the postseason, with the largest goals yet to come.
“We don’t want to be cocky and we don’t expect anything. We’re not even talking about last year and we’re taking it one game at a time,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll end up where we were last year and hopefully come out with some wins at the end of the year.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Bermudian 600 200 1 — 9 13 1
Fairfield 200 021 0 — 5 8 1
Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault; Alyssa Wiles, Kira Weikert (1) and Sarah Devilbiss. WP: Murren. LP: Wiles. SO-BB: Murren 5-3; Wiles 0-2, Weikert 4-1. 2B: BS-Ashlynne Smith 2, Chenault; F-Christina Hamilton.
